Manzanita Online Silent Auction: *Spring Break Fun!*

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Starting bid
Value - $164
Explore the USS Midway Museum - a San Diego gem on the downtown waterfront. This 4-pack of admissions grants you access to more than 30 restored aircraft and nearly 10 acres of exhibits and displays. The USS Midway Museum brings you the most complete cross-section of carrier aviation in the world. A full day of exploration and education await!
Starting bid
Value - $30+
A $30 gift card to CeramiCafe and self-care gift basket! Visit any CeramiCafe location to paint your own ceramic masterpiece! Firing and finishing is included. A great family activity for adults and kids alike.
After you get creative, head home to pamper yourself with the included loofa, candle, and bath bombs.
Starting bid
Value - $100
A four-pack of admission to the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park. Winner of the 2025 Best of San Diego Best Museum award!
Each admission grants you access to over 100 interactive exhibits. Whether you want to traverse the universe in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, or watch your ideas come to life in StudioX, the Fleet has something for everyone. Come explore a world of possibility today!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Coffee Lovers, this one is for you! This swag bag includes a bag of Signature Blend Medium Roast whole-bean coffee, a hat, a high-quality Comfort Colors T-shirt (M), a Better Buzz branded Kleen Kanteen, a stickers, and a canvas tote bag. Life is better buzzed!
Starting bid
Value: $350
A gift certificate for 1 month of 2x per week swim lessons at the Aqua Tots Eastlake location! Comes with a towel, goggles, swim cap, child's t-shirt (XS), zipper storage bag, and tote to hold it all. Aqua Tot's mission is to raise safe, confident swimmers. With this gift bag, you'll be ready for summer!
Starting bid
Value - $140
A four-pack of admission to the San Diego Air and Space Museum in Balboa Park! The San Diego Air & Space Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, brings the history of aviation and space exploration to life through artifacts from the Wright Brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and other pioneers. The museum’s interactive experiences include MaxFlight® simulators, the Kid’s Aviation Action Hangar, a 3D/4D movie theater, and hands-on traveling exhibitions. The current special exhibit is Ripley's Believe it or Not!
Starting bid
Value - $70
Two Nothing Bundt Cake gift certificates, each good for an 8" Bundt Cake.
When your sweet cravings are strong, you don’t want just any treat… you want the best, most mouthwatering one: Bundt Cakes! Satisfy your sweet tooth with the luxurious cocoa in our Chocolate Chocolate Chip, the hand-swirled fruitiness of White Chocolate Raspberry, our iconic signature cream cheese frosting and more, more, more! Made with high-quality ingredients and bursting with unparalleled deliciousness in every bite, each of our flavors is baked to perfection and frosted with care.
Starting bid
Value: $350
A gift certificate for a "Perfect 10" birthday party at San Diego Gymnastics - Grossmont Center. Party package includes...
San Diego Gymnastics & Parkour at Grossmont Center offers ample parking, making your visits hassle-free. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide a top-notch experience for gymnasts of all ages, abilities, and skill levels.
Starting bid
Value - $150+
This curated bundle includes two new sets, bulk Legos, mini figs, an encyclopedia, store coupons, and more! A Lego lovers dream! Hours of Spring Break fun, all in one.
Basket includes...
BAM is your one-stop shop for buying, trading, and selling LEGO® product. If you love Lego, you've got to check out this store!
Check out Bricks and Minifigs La Mesa at 3737 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941
Starting bid
Value - $300
Six admissions to any Escapology Chula Vista escape room, plus a 50% off coupon for your next visit. Ask about our "Kids Mode!"
WHAT IS ESCAPOLOGY? Spoiler: It’s unforgettable! Escapology offers exciting and immersive escape games where players are gathered inside a themed room and must find hidden clues, crack codes, and solve puzzles before time runs out. Its a fun time for the whole family! Try out "Kids Mode," where children command the space, learning and growing together through teamwork, problem-solving, and communication.
Starting bid
Value - $125
A 5-pack of Soapy Joe's Magic Joe Car Washes! Redeemable at any location (including the one right by our school!), the Magic Joe wash is the Premium wash level, including Tire Shine, Triple Conditioner, Rain Repellant, Dynamic Graphene, and more! Every wash includes a complementary dry, vacuum, and air freshener.
Keep your ride shiny this season with this awesome car care package!
Starting bid
Value - $250
*A JCS Parent-Owned Business*
This voucher is good for 5 Themed party tents. The best festival-style tents for the best sleepover - perfect for some Spring Break fun! More tents can be purchased for an additional fee.
San Diego Slumber Party Tents offer the most stunning hand-made tents for all of your indoor party needs! We have several themes available including Taylor Swift, movie premier, floral, beach, camping, traditional, jungle, Padres baseball and more! Visit us on Instagram to see some pictures of past parties.
Starting bid
Value - $100
This luxurious spa gift basket includes a premium Bearpaw Sleepwear robe (L/XL, $88 dollar value!), large pack of bath bombs, massage tool, vanilla bath salts, spa candle, cooling mask, and headband. Treat yourself or someone you love to this basket with everything you need to relax and pamper!
Starting bid
Value - $50
This $50 Barons Market gift card is good at any Barons Market location!
When you step into a Barons, you’ll not only find a tempting array of fresh, local produce, top organic food brands and unique specialty products, you’ll also discover unexpected and exciting features that you won’t find in other grocery stores. From our hot soup bar featuring all-natural soups to our artisan olive oil and balsamic vinegar bar; our antipasto bar to our fresh salad bar; our squeeze-it- yourself orange juice press to our gourmet cheese selection, you’ll always find something surprising and delicious.
Starting bid
Value - $100
This shopping spree includes two $50 gift cards to Sprouts Eastlake and Chula Vista locations! Give them as a gift, or stock up for some healthy Spring Break munching!
With two locations in Eastlake and Chula Vista, Sprouts is a neighborhood grocery store with the feel of an old-fashioned farmers market. Our bright, friendly stores are filled with mountains of fresh produce, barrels of wholesome grains and full-service butcher counters. Our friendly and knowledgeable team members are here to help you make healthier choices that are better for you and your budget.
Starting bid
Value - $75
This gift basket includes 5 vouchers for 5oz free at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt La Mesa, and a Beach Day gift pack! The pack includes a beach towel, sunscreen, sunglasses and stylish sunglasses holder, inflatable beach ball, and a high-quality tote bag with pockets and zippers to hold all your beach day supplies. It's everything you need for a fun day in the sun!
Check out Menchie's La Mesa at 8046 La Mesa Blvd.
Starting bid
Value - $100
Four $25 vouchers for dine-in meals at Yard House!
Valid at any Yard House location. If you're looking for innovative foods, look no further than the Yard House! The chefs at Yard House are constantly coming up with ways to introduce globally inspired flavors to favorite American dishes, giving our menu a worldly yet familiar feel. While you're there, enjoy the world's largest selection of draft beer featuring over 100 beers from local and imported breweries!
*Vouchers must be used separately, and are not valid for alcohol purchases. Vouchers expire 12/31/26
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