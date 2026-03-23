Kadima Beyachad's Annual Fundraiser

About this event
Discounted rate before April 26
Students & Singles Discount
Singles (ages 21-39)
Meet & Mingle Happy Hour 6:30-7:30 PM for Singles Only
Includes an admission ticket for General admission at 7:30 PM. Your donation provides direct relief and wellness programs for those who need it most.
Includes: 1 ticket, 10 Raffle tickets, name/logo on event publications. “Home & Heart“ care package for a displaced family in Israel.
Includes: 2 ticket, 10 Raffle tickets, name/logo on event publications, and on "Community Wall" at fundraiser. Your donation provides direct relief and wellness programs for those who need it most.
Includes: 4 tickets, 50 Raffle tickets, name/logo on event publications, on "Community Wall" at fundraiser, and on digital slideshow. Your donation provides direct relief and wellness programs for those who need it most.
Your donation provides direct relief and wellness programs for those who need it most.
7 Tickets
$
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