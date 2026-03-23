Kadima Beyachad Inc

Hosted by

Kadima Beyachad Inc

About this event

Kadima Beyachad's Annual Fundraiser

West Hempstead

NY, USA

Early Admission
$150
Available until Apr 26

Discounted rate before April 26

Student/Single Discount Rate
$110

Students & Singles Discount

Singles (ages 21-39)

Meet & Mingle Happy Hour 6:30-7:30 PM for Singles Only

Regular Rate
$180

Includes an admission ticket for General admission at 7:30 PM. Your donation provides direct relief and wellness programs for those who need it most.

Mensch Sponsorship
$360

Includes: 1 ticket, 10 Raffle tickets, name/logo on event publications. “Home & Heart“ care package for a displaced family in Israel.

Chai Achievers
$500

Includes: 2 ticket, 10 Raffle tickets, name/logo on event publications, and on "Community Wall" at fundraiser. Your donation provides direct relief and wellness programs for those who need it most.


Chai Rollers Club
$1,800

Includes: 4 tickets, 50 Raffle tickets, name/logo on event publications, on "Community Wall" at fundraiser, and on digital slideshow. Your donation provides direct relief and wellness programs for those who need it most.

Single Raffle Ticket
$10

Your donation provides direct relief and wellness programs for those who need it most.

Bundle Raffle Tickets
$50

7 Tickets

Add a donation for Kadima Beyachad Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!