Mānoa School APT

Hosted by

Mānoa School APT

About this event

Spring Fundraiser 2026 (Day Of)

3155 Manoa Rd

Honolulu, HI 96822, USA

Keiki Kau Kau x Mānoa School Bag Charm item
Keiki Kau Kau x Mānoa School Bag Charm item
Keiki Kau Kau x Mānoa School Bag Charm item
Keiki Kau Kau x Mānoa School Bag Charm
$25

Beautiful custom Keiki Kau Kau x Mānoa School Bag Charm that is green on one side and ivory on the other!

Mānoa School Exclusive Baseball Hat (YOUTH) item
Mānoa School Exclusive Baseball Hat (YOUTH) item
Mānoa School Exclusive Baseball Hat (YOUTH) item
Mānoa School Exclusive Baseball Hat (YOUTH)
$25

Youth sized Mānoa School Hats! *Please note that the underbill will be yellow.

Mānoa School Exclusive Baseball Hat (ADULT) item
Mānoa School Exclusive Baseball Hat (ADULT) item
Mānoa School Exclusive Baseball Hat (ADULT) item
Mānoa School Exclusive Baseball Hat (ADULT)
$30

Adult Mānoa School Hats in a relaxed new “Dad Hat” style, with athletic material, a snapback closure, and an aloha shaka 🤙!

Mānoa School 2 in 1 Foldable Tote to Mat item
Mānoa School 2 in 1 Foldable Tote to Mat item
Mānoa School 2 in 1 Foldable Tote to Mat item
Mānoa School 2 in 1 Foldable Tote to Mat
$35

The 2-in-1 Essential for Festival of Music and all Summer: Our exclusive Foldable Tote transforms into a Picnic Mat.
Dimensions of mat are: 150cm x 200cm (4ft, 11in x 6ft, 6.74 in); Black background with green and yellow flowers

Guava Butter item
Guava Butter
$9

Hawaiian Paradise Candies' Guava Butter

No high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, or preservatives


7.5 oz (213 g) Jar

Hawaiian Rainbow Bees Rainbow Blossom Honey item
Hawaiian Rainbow Bees Rainbow Blossom Honey
$12

Rainbow Blossom is a unique, signature multi-floral honey, winner of a Best of Show Prize from the Big Island Beekeepers Association. Flavor/color profile: Rich amber with Hawaiian tropical flavor; ideal for gifts

9 oz pouch

Hawaiian Rainbow Bees Macadamia Nut Honey item
Hawaiian Rainbow Bees Macadamia Nut Honey
$12

A special honey from Hawaii's macadamia nut tree farms, it's stronger tasting and reminiscent of brown sugar or molasses; perfect for decadent recipes. Flavor/color profile: Thick and dark with bold, rich flavor; perfect for desserts

9 oz pouch

Limited Edition Bombucha Bag item
Limited Edition Bombucha Bag item
Limited Edition Bombucha Bag
$25

Our custom, limited quantity available, Mānoa School Bombucha!


This special bag is made from a matted Polypropylene woven fabric that is tear-resistant, durable, lightweight, wipeable, and easy to transport! It carries EVERYTHING!


The size is comparable to the large IKEA reusable bag.


Dimensions: 21x14x13

Manoa School Croc Charms item
Manoa School Croc Charms
$7

The last of our inventory! Set of 2 Crocs Charms

Manoa School Lanyard item
Manoa School Lanyard item
Manoa School Lanyard
$6

35" length, dual side printed, buckle + safety buckle. Manoa School APT limited edition exclusive item.

Add a donation for Mānoa School APT

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!