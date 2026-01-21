Sarasota Homeschool Performing Arts

Sarasota Homeschool Performing Arts

Spring Fundraiser

Proud Parent Bumper Sticker item
Proud Parent Bumper Sticker
$5
Love Note for your student
$20

Print some kind words of encouragement/love to your student(s) in the Playbill for this show by 4/11/26.

Playbill Ad- Business Card or 1/4 page
$100

Email your card to [email protected] by 4/11/26.

Playbill Ad- Half Page
$150

5" x 3.75" ad space. Email your graphics to [email protected] by 4/11/26.

Playbill Ad- Full page
$300

5" x 8" ad space. Email your graphics to [email protected] by 4/11/26.

Pizza+ Party Sponsor
$500

Help us feed these amazing kids between shows! We usually get pizza and salad to accomodate all allergies.

Program Sponsor
$600

includes business name on shirts (if paid by 2/14/26) and full page ad in our playbill! Need graphics sent to [email protected] by 4/11/26 for the playbill.

Donate towards cost of vans
$1,000

Help us help the kids get to/from each location. Both co-founders are former EMTs and responsible drivers.

Add a donation for Sarasota Homeschool Performing Arts

$

