Hosted by

Felecia Patrice Myers Irick Memorial Scholarship

About this event

Raise a Glass for the Future

& Son Steakeasy (Upstairs Study) 62 W 9th St

New York, NY 10011, USA

General Admission and Raffle Ticket (In-Person Collection)
$145

Enjoy a night of celebration of a leader who had a tremendous impact on education. Donations and ticket sales contribute to scholarships for aspiring Black educators and health professionals. Deductible Receipt Provided.

Sponsor a Teacher to Attend
$125

Unable to participate in a night of celebration of a leader who had a tremendous impact on education. This ticket sponsors a teacher from NYC to attend and celebrate this wonderful event. Deductible Receipt Provided.

Raffle Ticket (Must attend the event to collect)
$50

During the event, there will be a number of prizes raffled off including Broadway tickets, sports events, Restaurant Gift Certificates, etc... Deductible Receipt Provided.

Sponsor a Raffle Ticket (Buy a Teacher a Raffle Ticket)
$50

During the event, there will be a number of prizes raffled off including Broadway tickets, sports events, Restaurant Gift Certificates, etc... Help a teacher win some prizes. Deductible Receipt Provided.

Donation for the Cause
Pay what you can

Unable to attend but want to contribute. Here's another opportunity

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