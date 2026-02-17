Raise a Glass for the Future

About this event
New York, NY 10011, USA
Enjoy a night of celebration of a leader who had a tremendous impact on education. Donations and ticket sales contribute to scholarships for aspiring Black educators and health professionals. Deductible Receipt Provided.
Unable to participate in a night of celebration of a leader who had a tremendous impact on education. This ticket sponsors a teacher from NYC to attend and celebrate this wonderful event. Deductible Receipt Provided.
During the event, there will be a number of prizes raffled off including Broadway tickets, sports events, Restaurant Gift Certificates, etc... Deductible Receipt Provided.
During the event, there will be a number of prizes raffled off including Broadway tickets, sports events, Restaurant Gift Certificates, etc... Help a teacher win some prizes. Deductible Receipt Provided.
Unable to attend but want to contribute. Here's another opportunity
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