Spring Gala 2026

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About this event
As a Diamond Benefactor, you and your guests will enjoy premium reserved seating for 10 and recognition across event signage, the printed program, and advertising. You will also receive four orchestra seats to WBC’s 2026 Nutcracker in appreciation of your extraordinary generosity and support at the highest level.
Platinum Benefactors receive reserved seating for 10 guests and recognition in the event program and signage. This level also includes two orchestra seats to WBC’s 2026 Nutcracker in appreciation of your meaningful contribution to WBC.
The Gold Package includes reserved seating for 6 guests and listing in the event program, celebrating your valued participation and support of our mission.
With the Silver Package, you’ll enjoy reserved seating for 4 guests and recognition in the event program, in appreciation of your generous involvement.
The Bronze Package includes preferred reserved seating for two for dinner, as well as recognition in the printed program and event signage. This package offers an elegant and meaningful way to support Westchester Ballet Company while enjoying an unforgettable evening.
Includes reserved seating for one for dinner. This ticket offers a wonderful opportunity to support Westchester Ballet Company while enjoying a festive and inspiring evening in celebration of dance and community.
Includes reserved seating for one for dinner. Available exclusively to current and former parents of WBC dancers, current dancers, alumni, and their family members, this ticket celebrates the enduring connection and meaningful contributions of our extended WBC community.
Includes reserved seating for one for dinner. Available to current WBC dancers and their siblings ages 18 and under.
This ticket allows our young artists to participate in this special evening celebrating the work and mission of Westchester Ballet Company.
Please note: this ticket includes the plated children’s dinner menu.
Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
50 Keys. One Tiffany's Piece. Will It Be Yours?
One lucky someone will go home on June 3rd with an exquisite jewelry piece from Tiffany's. Will it be you?
Purchase a key for your chance to open the jewlery box and win the Tiiffany's piece inside. Only 50 keys will be available. Piece is valued over $2,000.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!