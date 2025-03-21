Spring Gala 2025

Estimated tax-deductible amount: $4,950
As a Diamond Benefactor, you and your guests will enjoy premium reserved seating for 10, access to the exclusive VIP Reception, and recognition across event signage, printed program, and advertising. You will also receive four orchestra seats to WBC’s 2025 Nutcracker, a commemorative group photo, and an exclusive gift, thoughtfully curated to reflect your extraordinary generosity and support at the highest level.
Platinum Benefactor Table
$5,000
Estimated tax-deductible amount: $2,950
Platinum Benefactors receive reserved seating for 10 guests, VIP Reception access, and recognition in the event program and signage. This level also includes two orchestra seats to WBC’s 2025 Nutcracker, a commemorative photo, and an elegant gift, selected to honor your meaningful contribution to WBC.
Gold Ticket Package
$3,000
Estimated tax-deductible amount: $1,770
The Gold Package includes reserved seating for 6 guests, listing in the event program, and a group photo to remember the evening. Guests at this level will receive a special gift, chosen to celebrate your valued participation and support of our mission.
Silver Ticket Package
$2,500
Estimated tax-deductible amount: $1,680
With the Silver Package, you’ll enjoy reserved seating for 4 guests, recognition in the event program, and a keepsake photo. To express our gratitude, Silver supporters will also receive a thoughtful gift, offered in appreciation of your generous involvement.
Bronze Ticket Package
$1,000
Estimated tax-deductible amount: $590
The Bronze Package includes preferred reserved seating for two for dinner and performance, as well as recognition in event advertising, the printed program, and event signage. This package offers an elegant and meaningful way to support Westchester Ballet Company while enjoying an unforgettable evening.
Patron Ticket
$350
Prefer to pay by check? Contact Flávia Chi at [email protected]. Estimated tax-deductible amount: $145.
Includes reserved seating for one for dinner and performance. This ticket offers a wonderful opportunity to support Westchester Ballet Company while enjoying a festive and inspiring evening in celebration of dance and community.
WBC Member Ticket
$300
Prefer to pay by check? Contact Flávia Chi at [email protected]. Estimated tax-deductible amount: $95. Includes reserved seating for one for dinner. Available exclusively to current or former parents of WBC dancers, alumni, and their family members (ages 19 and older), this ticket celebrates the enduring connection and meaningful contributions of our extended WBC community.
WBC Dancer Ticket
$75
Prefer to pay by check? Contact Flávia Chi at [email protected]. Includes plated children’s meal only. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This special pricing also applies to siblings of WBC dancers, ages 18 and under.
VIP Reception with Ingrid Silva (add-on)
$100
An exclusive VIP Cocktail Hour with special guest Ingrid Silva, taking place from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, prior to the start of the Gala.
Please note: VIP access is available only as an add-on to a Gala ticket purchase (Patron, Member, Silver, or Bronze). It is not sold as a stand-alone ticket.
360 Photobooth Sponsor – $1,500
$300
One of the most engaging and talked-about features of the evening! The 360 Photobooth will allow guests to capture joyful, high-energy moments in immersive video. Your sponsorship will help make this interactive experience possible.
Your name or logo will be featured on elegant signage displayed next to the photo booth area throughout the duration of the event. You will also receive recognition on WBC social media and a special thank-you during the Gala program. Your sponsorship donation is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Signature Cocktail Sponsor – $1,000
$250
Toast to a magical night! Sponsor the Gala’s featured drink — the Kir Royal, a refined French champagne cocktail with blackcurrant liqueur, served as an open bar offering to all guests throughout the evening.
This sponsorship includes naming rights for the cocktail (e.g., The [Your Name] Royal Sparkle), signage next to the bar, recognition in the printed program and on WBC’s social media, and a verbal thank-you during the event. Your sponsorship donation is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Please note: Naming rights are available for exclusive sponsorship only.
For shared sponsorship (up to 4 contributors), all sponsors will receive collective recognition on signage next to the bar and in all event materials.
