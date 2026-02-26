Spring Gala 2026 Sponsorship

Offered by
About this shop
Étoile Sponsors receive top-tier visibility, including recognition on social media, in the printed gala program, and on gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.
Principal Sponsors receive second-tier visibility, including social media, the printed gala program, and gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.
Soloist Sponsors receive third-tier visibility, including social media, the printed gala program, and gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.
Corps de Ballet Sponsors receive fourth-tier visibility, including social media, the printed gala program, and gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.
Apprentice Sponsors receive 5th-tier visibility, including social media, the printed gala program, and gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!