Westchester Ballet Company

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Westchester Ballet Company

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Spring Gala 2026 Sponsorship

Étoile item
Étoile
$1,500

Étoile Sponsors receive top-tier visibility, including recognition on social media, in the printed gala program, and on gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.

Principal item
Principal
$1,200

Principal Sponsors receive second-tier visibility, including social media, the printed gala program, and gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.

Soloist item
Soloist
$900

Soloist Sponsors receive third-tier visibility, including social media, the printed gala program, and gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.

Corps de Ballet item
Corps de Ballet
$600

Corps de Ballet Sponsors receive fourth-tier visibility, including social media, the printed gala program, and gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.

Apprentice item
Apprentice
$300

Apprentice Sponsors receive 5th-tier visibility, including social media, the printed gala program, and gala signage at the June 3 event. Once your sponsorship payment is processed, WBC will contact you to request your digital business logo.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!