Spring Gala Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Covers: Full event backdrop & Photo Booth, contribution towards staff.
Perks: Company logo on step & repeat backdrop
Covers: Catering for one table or menu & program printing
Perks: Reserved table for 6 guests
Covers: Staff stipend or printed materials
Perks: One Gala ticket
Accepting: Decor, services (photography, videography, design), swag bag items, floral, etc.
Benefits based on value: One Gala ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!