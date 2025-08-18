Undsrvd

Spring Gala Sponsorship

ELITE SPONSOR – $5000
$5,000

Covers: Full event backdrop & Photo Booth, contribution towards staff.


Perks: Company logo on step & repeat backdrop

  • VIP table for you & guests/Premium seating
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Recognition in event press release opening remarks
  • Dedicated sponsor post on social media
  • Inclusion + feature in swag bags
  • Priority logo placement on digital & printed materials
PREMIUM SPONSOR – $2500
$2,500

Covers: Catering for one table or menu & program printing


Perks: Reserved table for 6 guests

  • Half page ad in event program 
  • Logo included on Photo Booth prints
  • Mention in opening remarks
  • Social media feature leading up to the event
  • Logo on event signag
COMMUNITY SPONSOR – $500
$500

Covers: Staff stipend or printed materials


Perks: One Gala ticket

  • Name listed in event program
  • Recognized on a shared community sponsor board
IN-KIND SPONSOR – Valued at $300
$300

Accepting: Decor, services (photography, videography, design), swag bag items, floral, etc.


Benefits based on value: One Gala ticket

  • Event Program listing
  • Social media mention
