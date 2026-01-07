Spring Garden Party

About this event
Milford, OH 45150, USA
This is one general admission ticket to enjoy our amazing event. Includes dinner, dessert and fellowship!
This sponsorship level includes 2 tickets, reserved seating, and social media recognition and will help us serve one family for three months.
This sponsorship level includes 2 tickets, reserved seating, social media recognition, and name listed on signage and will help us serve one family for six months.
This sponsorship level includes 4 event tickets, a reserved half table, social media recognition, and program recognition and will help us serve one family for a year.
This sponsorship level includes a full reserved table (8 tickets), name on event signage, social media recognition and verbal recognition at the Party and will help us serve two families for one year.
This sponsorship level includes a premium full table, prominent name on signage, social media recognition, verbal recognition at the Party, and a dedicated social media spotlight post. This sponsorship level will help us serve three families for one year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!