Spring Garden Party

5951 Buckwheat Rd

Milford, OH 45150, USA

General Admission
$60

This is one general admission ticket to enjoy our amazing event. Includes dinner, dessert and fellowship!

Sponsorship Level
$200

This sponsorship level includes 2 tickets, reserved seating, and social media recognition and will help us serve one family for three months.

Sponsorship Level
$350

This sponsorship level includes 2 tickets, reserved seating, social media recognition, and name listed on signage and will help us serve one family for six months.

Sponsorship Level
$500

This sponsorship level includes 4 event tickets, a reserved half table, social media recognition, and program recognition and will help us serve one family for a year.

Sponsorship Level
$1,000

This sponsorship level includes a full reserved table (8 tickets), name on event signage, social media recognition and verbal recognition at the Party and will help us serve two families for one year.

Sponsorship Level
$2,500

This sponsorship level includes a premium full table, prominent name on signage, social media recognition, verbal recognition at the Party, and a dedicated social media spotlight post. This sponsorship level will help us serve three families for one year.

