Spring Gift Basket Fundraiser

Books:
Pun and Games, Mind Teasers and Puzzles, Classic Brainteasers, Calculator Puzzles Tricks and Games, Lateral Thinking Puzzles
Extras: Balderdash, Mousetrap
Books:
Pun and Games, Mind Teasers and Puzzles, Classic Brainteasers, Calculator Puzzles Tricks and Games, Lateral Thinking Puzzles
Extras: Balderdash, Mousetrap
Cocomelon
$15
Sing, play, and learn with Cocomelon! This basket is packed with colorful books, adorable toys, and favorite Cocomelon characters to keep little ones engaged in imaginative play. Whether they’re reading about JJ and friends, rolling toy cars, or playing with their very own Cody plush, this set is perfect for toddlers who love Cocomelon!
📚 Books Included:
• Hide and Seek Fun
• The Balloon Boat Race
• What Makes Me Happy
• Cocomelon Storybook Set
🎁 Extras:
• Cocomelon House and Garage
• Cody Plush
• Yoyo Car
• Cody, JJ, and Pets Figures
Perfect for toddlers who love music, stories, and Cocomelon!
Crack the Case
$40
Ready to test your instincts, examine the evidence, and think like an investigator? This mystery-packed basket is built for true crime fans, puzzle solvers, and aspiring detectives ages 16 and up. Dive into chilling cases, challenge yourself with forensic logic, and explore authentic Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) swag straight from the Major Crimes Unit.
From quick-hit mysteries to immersive gameplay and real-life inspired tools, this basket is as smart as it is thrilling.
Books:
• 5 Minute Mysteries: 37 Challenging Cases of Murder and Mayhem – Ken Weber
• More 5 Minute Mysteries: 34 New Cases – Ken Weber
• Medical Mysteries: Six Deadly Cases – Dan Burhman
• Crime Files: Four-Minute Forensic Mysteries: Body of Evidence – Jeremy Brown
Games & Gear:
• The Awakening Board Game (ages 16+) – a psychologically rich deduction game
• SCSO Sheriff Patch
• Major Crimes Unit Challenge Coin
• Major Crimes Pin
• Major Crimes Vinyl Sticker
• SCSO Stress Ball
• Junior Deputy Hand Sanitizer
• SCSO Red Light & Whistle Combo
• Crime Prevention Whistle
• SCSO Coffee Mug
• SCSO Tote Bag
• Forensic Photography Boards – stage and document pretend crime scenes with accuracy
This basket is ideal for teens, adults, and true crime lovers ready to crack the case—one clue at a time.
Dolls Basket
$25
A cozy, heartwarming bundle for little nurturers! This basket is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers who love dolls and sweet stories about kindness, family, and self-love. With beautiful books and soft, huggable dolls, it encourages empathy and creativity through both reading and play.
📚 Books Included:
• ABCs of Kindness
• Families Belong
• I Like Myself
• Think Big, Little One
• This Is a School
🎁 Extras:
• Pillowfort Doll
• Kaloo Doll
• Two Mini Baby Dolls with Blankets
• My First Painting with Water Book
Perfect for toddlers and young kids who love to cuddle, care, and create! This basket is a wonderful way to inspire kindness, imagination, and joy.
Easter Bunny
$15
Snuggle up with springtime stories and a soft, cozy pink blanket in this delightful Easter-themed basket! Perfect for little readers, this collection of bunny-filled books will bring joy and warmth to bedtime. Paired with fun activities and sweet treats, it’s the ultimate gift for an Easter surprise!
Books:
• The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep
• It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny
• The Best Easter Hunt Ever
• The Story of Peter Rabbit
• How to Catch the Easter Bunny
Items:
• Pink Cozy Blanket (Perfect for cuddling up with a book)
• Suncatcher Kit (A fun, creative activity)
• Pop-It (Great for fidgety hands)
• Wooden Rabbit (A cute keepsake)
• Hershey’s Kisses (A sweet treat to enjoy)
This basket is perfect for toddlers to early elementary-aged children (ages 2-6) who love Easter, cuddly blankets, and fun stories about bunnies.
Explore the World
$45
For the curious explorer and budding scientist, this basket is a passport to discovery! This collection will spark curiosity and inspire adventure. The KiwiCo Atlas Crates offer hands-on activities to explore England and Germany, while the Planet Earth game and globe bring geography to life. And for puzzle lovers, the 1,000-piece Eiffel Tower puzzle offers a challenge worthy of a true traveler!
📚 Books Included:
• Rocks & Minerals
• Denali: A Living Tapestry
• Yellowstone Park
• Weather Tracker
• Arches: Mysterious Places
🌍 Items Included:
• 1,000-piece Eiffel Tower Vertical Puzzle
• Planet Earth Game
• Globe
• KiwiCo Atlas Crate – England
• KiwiCo Atlas Crate – Germany
A great fit for nature lovers, geography buffs, and adventure seekers!
Fun Sea Creatures
$35
For the ocean lover or budding marine biologist, this basket is a whimsical dive into the deep blue sea! Featuring fun and educational books about narwhals, sharks, and ocean adventures, plus Crayola Scribble Scrubbies—adorable little critters you can color, wash, and recolor for endless creative fun. The large plush narwhals make for the perfect cuddly companions, while the seashell zippered pouch is great for storing treasures.
📚 Books Included:
• The Ocean is Kind of a Big Deal
• Narwhal & Jelly Jolt
• Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea
• Hans Andersen’s Fairy Tales
• Shark School
🌊 Items Included:
• Crayola Scribble Scrubbie
• Seashell Zippered Pouch
• Large Blue Narwhal Plushie
• Pink Narwhal Plushie
A wonderful pick for young ocean enthusiasts, imaginative readers, and kids who love interactive play!
Llama Llama
$20
Snuggle up with Llama Llama! This charming basket is perfect for little ones who love Llama Llama’s sweet and relatable adventures. With cozy stories and fun learning puzzles, it’s a great way to encourage early reading and problem-solving skills.
📚 Books Included:
• Llama Llama Time to Share
• Llama Llama Loves to Read
• Llama Llama Mad at Mama
• Llama Llama Misses Mama
🦙 Extras:
• Llama Llama Plush
• Preschool Puzzles (ABC, 123, Colors, ABC Linking Puzzle)
• Egg Decor
Perfect for preschoolers who adore Llama Llama and are starting to explore letters, numbers, and colors. This basket is both educational and cuddly fun!
Mer-Mazing Basket
$25
Dive into an ocean of fun with this under-the-sea adventure basket! Featuring beloved Finding Nemo books and a movie, plus mermaids, sea creatures, and dress-up fun, this basket is perfect for any little ocean explorer or mermaid-in-training.
📚 Books & Media Included:
• Finding Nemo (Book)
• Finding Nemo (DVD)
• How to Catch a Mermaid
• Can I Give You A Squish?
• Ocean Animals Coloring Set
🧜♀️ Toys & Dress-Up:
• Large Seahorse Plush
• Baby Ariel Doll
• Mermaid Figures
• Jellycat Turtle
• Ariel Pretend Play Dress
Minnie and Mickey
$15
A delightful bundle of fun for little Disney fans! With colorful books, interactive play, and adorable Mickey & Minnie-themed goodies, this basket is perfect for a toddler who loves Mickey and Friends. Whether it’s dress-up time, storytime, or creative play, this basket brings the magic of Disney to life!
📚 Books Included:
• Mickey and Friends Colorforms
• Mickey Board Books
• Mickey Coloring Book
🎁 Items Included:
• Minnie Doll
• Mickey Dress-Up Dress (4T)
• Green Toys Mickey Airplane
• Mickey Bucket
• Pop It
Pet Friends
$15
A perfect basket for little animal lovers! This charming collection of books and puzzles introduces toddlers to the joy of pets, outdoor adventures, and bravery. Featuring Biscuit the puppy and other delightful characters, this set encourages early reading and problem-solving in a fun, engaging way.
📚 Books Included:
• Biscuit
• Biscuit Goes Camping
• Biscuit in the Garden
• Biscuit Plays Ball
• Biscuit Meets Class Pet
• Maisy’s Pool
• Sheila Rae the Brave
• A Good Day
🐶 Extras:
• Plush Dog
• Melissa & Doug Wooden Peg Puzzle
• Learning Journey Pet Friends Puzzle
🐾 Perfect for toddlers who love puppies and puzzles! This basket makes learning and playtime extra special.
Pixar Pals
$20
Adventure awaits with this action-packed Pixar basket! Featuring the Brave book and movie, plus Big Hero 6, this bundle is perfect for fans of strong heroes and daring adventures. Whether you’re exploring Scotland with Merida or saving the city with Hiro and Baymax, this basket brings the magic of Pixar to life!
📚 Books & Media Included:
• Brave (Book)
• Brave (Blu-Ray)
• Big Hero 6
🎭 Toys & Plush:
• Merida Doll
• Star Plush
• Eve (Wall-E Plush)
Ready to Fly
$20
Perfect for little aviation enthusiasts! This basket is packed with books and toys that celebrate the excitement of flying, making it a great gift for future pilots or kids curious about air travel.
📚 Books Included:
• Richard Scarry’s Planes and Rockets and Things That Fly
• Look Inside An Airport
• My First Airplane Trip
• Maisy Goes on a Plane
✈️ Extras:
• Fisher-Price Airplane
• Wooden Airplane
• Community Helpers Puzzle
• Bunny Plush
A wonderful choice for children fascinated by planes, airports, and the adventure of travel!
Sleuth Squad
$30
For the curious kid who always spots the clues and asks just the right questions—this basket is a full detective experience in a tote! Designed for aspiring investigators ages 9–12, it blends fun mystery stories, classic games, real gear from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and hands-on tools to bring pretend investigations to life.
Whether they’re solving Clue, reading mysteries, or staging their own cases with the forensic photography boards, this basket sparks creativity, problem-solving, and a whole lot of undercover fun.
Books:
• The Great Whodunit Collection (Boxed set of classic kid-friendly mysteries)
Games & Gear:
• Clue Board Game
• SCSO Police Teddy Bear
• SCSO Sheriff Patch
• Major Crimes Unit Challenge Coin
• Major Crimes Pin
• Major Crimes Vinyl Sticker
• SCSO Stress Ball
• Junior Deputy Hand Sanitizer
• SCSO Red Light & Whistle Combo
• Crime Prevention Whistle
• SCSO Coffee Mug (ideal for cocoa during stakeouts!)
• SCSO Tote Bag
• Forensic Photography Boards – for documenting pretend crime scenes like a pro
A perfect pick for junior sleuths ready to dive into the world of mystery, justice, and imagination!
Sweet Time
$25
A fun and creative treat for the young artist or slime enthusiast! This basket is full of adorable crafts, doodling inspiration, and sweet reads, making it the perfect mix of creativity and relaxation. The brand-new ice cream slime kit is sure to be a hit, bringing hands-on fun to this already delightful set!
📚 Books Included:
• Kawaii Doodle Class – Zainab Khan
• Double Fudge – Judy Blume
• Katie and the Cupcake Cure – Coco Simon
🎨 Creative & Fun Items:
• Ice Cream Slime Kit
• Pineapple Loving Pig Stuffie
• Punch Needle Craft Kit
• Lined Journal
Perfect for kids, tweens, and anyone who loves art, crafts, and all things cute!
The Bestest, Most Fancy Writing Set Ever!
$35
WOWIE WOW WOW! This basket is the ultimate for any kiddo who loves Junie B. Jones and wants to write just like her! It’s got EVERY SINGLE Junie B. Jones book (that’s 28 whole books!!!) so you can read all about her top-secret personal beeswax and hilarious adventures. PLUS, there’s a super fancy journaling gift set so you can write your own stories, a pencil holder to keep your writer-y supplies organized, and a cuddly stuffie for thinking-time snuggles. It’s the bestest, most fun-tastic basket ever!
📚 Books Included:
• Junie B. Jones Complete Box Set (Books 1-28)
🎁 Stuff Inside:
• A journaling gift set for BIG ideas!
• A pencil holder (for keeping fancy writing tools safe)
• A stuffie (because every writer needs a thinking buddy!)
Run fast like a speedy fast kind of person and grab this basket before it’s all gone!
ORDER DELIVERY
$10
We'll send a volunteer to drop your order at your door (Lake Stevens addresses only).
Add a donation for Friends of the Lake Stevens Library
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!