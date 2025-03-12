Coal City Junior Womans Club
Spring Glo - Family Fun Dance
Goose Lake Hall
3935 Goose Lake Rd, Morris, IL 60450, USA
Family of four
$30
Grants entry to the event for a family of 4. 2 Adults/ 2 Children
Mother/Son
$20
Grants entry to the event for a Mother/Son couple.
Father/Daughter
$20
Grants entry to the event for a Father/Daughter couple.
1 Adult/ 1Child
$20
Grants entry to the event for a 1 Adult/1 Child couple
Additional attendees
$5
