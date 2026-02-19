Spring Green Soiree

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Tickets: Up to 8 tickets, as requested
- Public Recognition: Name or logo recognition on website and event slideshow
- Social & Web: 4 tagged social media posts and a dedicated social media "Partner Spotlight"
- Direct Outreach: Name or logo recognition in 4 Sustainable Princeton newsletters
- Tickets: Up to 8 tickets, as requested
- Public Recognition: Name or logo recognition on website and event slideshow
- Social & Web: 4 tagged social media posts and a dedicated social media "Partner Spotlight"
- Direct Outreach: Name or logo recognition in 4 Sustainable Princeton newsletters