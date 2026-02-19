Sustainable Princeton

Hosted by

Sustainable Princeton

About this event

Spring Green Soiree

354 Quaker Rd

Princeton, NJ 08540, USA

Partner Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Tickets: Up to 8 tickets, as requested
  • Public Recognition: Name or logo recognition on website and event slideshow
  • Social & Web: 4 tagged social media posts and a dedicated social media "Partner Spotlight"
  • Direct Outreach: Name or logo recognition in 4 Sustainable Princeton newsletters
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Tickets: Up to 6 tickets, as requested
  • Public Recognition: Name or logo recognition on website and event slideshow
  • Social & Web: 3 tagged social media posts and shared recognition on Sustainable Princeton’s channels
  • Direct Outreach: Name or logo recognition in 3 Sustainable Princeton newsletters
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Tickets: Up to 4 tickets, as requested
  • Public Recognition: Name or logo recognition on website and event slideshow
  • Social & Web: 2 tagged social media posts
  • Direct Outreach: Name or logo recognition in 2 Sustainable Princeton newsletters
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Tickets: Up to 2 tickets, as requested
  • Public Recognition: Name or logo recognition on website and event slideshow
  • Social & Web: 1 tagged social media posts
  • Direct Outreach: Name recognition in 1 Sustainable Princeton newsletter
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