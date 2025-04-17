Spring Hammer-In 2025 - AFTERNOON SESSION

OPEN FORGE! Please bring your own steel or be prepared to purchase some from the club (limited supply.) There will be no formal instruction so that our volunteers have time to play, too, though advice is generally available upon request.

OPEN FORGE! Please bring your own steel or be prepared to purchase some from the club (limited supply.) There will be no formal instruction so that our volunteers have time to play, too, though advice is generally available upon request.

More details...