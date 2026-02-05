Blanco Youth Sports

Hosted by

Blanco Youth Sports

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Hat Bar

419 8th St

Blanco, TX 78606, USA

12:30–1:30 PM — Come Early & Hang Out!
$40

A laid‑back hour to ease in, mingle, and kick off your hat‑making fun without the rush.

1:30–2:30 PM — Midday Makers
$40

Perfect for creators who love a lively, buzzing vibe!

2:30–3:30 PM — Afternoon Flair Time
$40

Settle in and design the hat of your dreams — relaxed and creative.

3:30–4:30 PM — Last Call for Creativity
$40

Snag your spot in our final session and finish the day with a fabulous hat!

Can’t Make It? We’ll Make It for You!
$45

Busy that day? No worries! Tell us your hat color, patch picks, and any add‑ons — we’ll create your custom cap with just as much flair as if you were there.

Bill Design Optional
$8

Let’s dress up that bill!
If you want bill décor, tell us what you’d love with One of our 18 sports design. Make sure to register and pay by 2/18 for a custom bill design.

Optional Add‑On: Picture on the Bill
$8

Add a picture to your cap for $8 per image.
Just email your photo to [email protected] by February 18th so we can prep it for you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!