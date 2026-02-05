Spring Hat Bar

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About this event
A laid‑back hour to ease in, mingle, and kick off your hat‑making fun without the rush.
Perfect for creators who love a lively, buzzing vibe!
Settle in and design the hat of your dreams — relaxed and creative.
Snag your spot in our final session and finish the day with a fabulous hat!
Busy that day? No worries! Tell us your hat color, patch picks, and any add‑ons — we’ll create your custom cap with just as much flair as if you were there.
Let’s dress up that bill!
If you want bill décor, tell us what you’d love with One of our 18 sports design. Make sure to register and pay by 2/18 for a custom bill design.
Add a picture to your cap for $8 per image.
Just email your photo to [email protected] by February 18th so we can prep it for you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!