Spring Helping Hands Auction for Autism Awareness

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A beautifully arranged fruit basket filled with a fresh selection of seasonal fruits for your enjoyment!
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A beautifully arranged wine basket filled with two bottles of wine (Red and Rose'), 2 wine glasses, 2 wine tumblers, cutting board, cheese knife and napkins, apple butter and Gerkins Trail Mix, Dark Chocolate cherries, smoke gouda pretzels, 3 types of salami, 2 types of cheese and cracket chips
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Two decorative balloon columns, 4-6ft each; ideal for any celebration made by The Day of by Melinda LLC
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Enjoy this versatile $50.00 gift card that can be used toward a wide selection of products and services! Perfect for birthdays, holidays, appreciation gifts or any special occasion!
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Enjoy this versatile $50.00 gift card that can be used toward a wide selection of products and services! Perfect for birthdays, holidays, appreciation gifts or any special occasion!
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Enjoy this guided tour of NASA HQ offering an inside look at the agency's mission, history and groundbreaking work in space exploration!!
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Enjoy this 30-minute speech & language at-home consultation with Camille McKelphin offering strategies to parents regarding speech & language skills for their children.
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Enjoy this 60-minute Play Therapy Session with Soror Nichole Vernon that will include various activities to facilitate emotional expression & problem solving: puppet play, art activities & storytelling.
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Enjoy this thoughtful wellness gift basket designed to support and uplift caretakers!!
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Enjoy this $50.00 to the Doll Wax Salon where they provide professional, high-quality waxing services!
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If you'd like to make a donation to Omicron Phi Zeta Chapter for Autism Awareness we'd be very appreciative!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!