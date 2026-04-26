Hosted by

Omicron Phi Zeta

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Helping Hands Auction for Autism Awareness

Pick-up location

2100 Foxhall Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA

Fruit Basket
$50

Starting bid

A beautifully arranged fruit basket filled with a fresh selection of seasonal fruits for your enjoyment!

Wine & Cheese Basket
$100

Starting bid

A beautifully arranged wine basket filled with two bottles of wine (Red and Rose'), 2 wine glasses, 2 wine tumblers, cutting board, cheese knife and napkins, apple butter and Gerkins Trail Mix, Dark Chocolate cherries, smoke gouda pretzels, 3 types of salami, 2 types of cheese and cracket chips

Balloon Arch Display made by Melinda Deloatch-Speight
$150

Starting bid

Two decorative balloon columns, 4-6ft each; ideal for any celebration made by The Day of by Melinda LLC

$50.00 VISA Giftcard
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this versatile $50.00 gift card that can be used toward a wide selection of products and services! Perfect for birthdays, holidays, appreciation gifts or any special occasion!

$50.00 MASTERCARD Gift card
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this versatile $50.00 gift card that can be used toward a wide selection of products and services! Perfect for birthdays, holidays, appreciation gifts or any special occasion!

Tour of NASA Headquarters w/President Zudayyah Taylor-Dunn
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this guided tour of NASA HQ offering an inside look at the agency's mission, history and groundbreaking work in space exploration!!

30 Minute Speech & Language Consultation w/Camille McKelphin
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy this 30-minute speech & language at-home consultation with Camille McKelphin offering strategies to parents regarding speech & language skills for their children.

60 minute Play Therapy Session
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy this 60-minute Play Therapy Session with Soror Nichole Vernon that will include various activities to facilitate emotional expression & problem solving: puppet play, art activities & storytelling.

Wellness Gift Basket for Caretakers
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this thoughtful wellness gift basket designed to support and uplift caretakers!!

Gift Certificate to Doll Wax Salon in Odenton, MD
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this $50.00 to the Doll Wax Salon where they provide professional, high-quality waxing services!

Donation to Omicron Phi Zeta Chapter
$20

Starting bid

If you'd like to make a donation to Omicron Phi Zeta Chapter for Autism Awareness we'd be very appreciative!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!