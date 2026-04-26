Spring Hike for Holiday Magic 7 Bridges - Silent Auction (copy)

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Starting bid
One Weekend Night Stay at THE HOTEL AT AVALON, Alpharetta, Georgia - A Marriott Bonvoy Hotel
The certificate is non-transferable and must be shown at check-in. Weekend nights include Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Availability is subject to restrictions and blackout dates.
Valid through October 31, 2026 - Estimated Value $300
Starting bid
The Orlando World Center Marriott is a large, 4-star resort and convention center located near Walt Disney World. It is known for its extensive water park complex and family-friendly amenities, including a variety of on-site restaurants.
Does not include $47 per day resort fee. Estimated Value $500
Valid for 1 complimentary room for 2 consecutive nights. Incidentals are not included. Expiration Date: October 31, 2026.
Starting bid
1 Complimentary Night Stay in a Coastline King, waived Parking & Resort Fee - Exp. 7/9/2026 - Estimated Value $750
Blackout Dates Apply. Subject to availability and occupancy of the hotel.
Starting bid
One Night Stay in Luxury King Room at the Sofitel Hotel in Washington D.C., Complimentary Room and Tax, plus Breakfast for 2. Valid until 12/31/2026 - Estimated Value $430
Subject to Blackout Dates and Availability. Alcohol is not included.
Starting bid
2 - One Day Passes to the San Diego Zoo OR Safari Park! The Zoo package includes: One visit to the SD Zoo, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences. (Subject to availability)
Safari Park package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Africa Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences. (subject to availability)
Redeem by December 31, 2026 - Value $152
Starting bid
A Family 4 Pack for a Narrated One Hour or Two Hour Harbor Tour. No restrictions or blackout dates. Value $160
Starting bid
Complimentary Two-Night Stay at Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. Near Dallas/Ft. Worth Estimated Value $800
Two-night room accommodations in a standard room for up to a family of four (one room)
Resort fee and room tax
Self-parking
No cash value
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