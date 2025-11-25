Spring Hill High School DECA'S Black Friday Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Prizes vary in value from $150 to $2500
They include:
Kids Holiday Decor basket with fun blow up Santa, reindeer, snowman, Christmas tree and more.
Diamond Necklace valued at $900
SC State gold and enamel necklace valued at $500
Murray Landing Gift Certificate package to local shops and Tavern on 6
Date Night In Columbia Including 2 tickets to the Columbia Metro Art Museum, $100 Dinner GC to Smoked and 1 night stay at the Hilton
GC to Chapin Chop house and Hyde salon
In Home cooking session :
learn to cook a dish and have dinner prepared for 6
(valued at $500. Menu tbd)
Grande Prize:
4 nights at The Cardinal Lodge in South Newfane VT
Winners will be drawn every day of the week. All entries will be included for grand Prize drawing on DEC 19th.
BUY MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN
