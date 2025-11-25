Spring Hill High School DECA'S Black Friday Raffle 2025

BUY MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN





Prizes vary in value from $150 to $2500

They include:

Kids Holiday Decor basket with fun blow up Santa, reindeer, snowman, Christmas tree and more.





Diamond Necklace valued at $900





SC State gold and enamel necklace valued at $500





Murray Landing Gift Certificate package to local shops and Tavern on 6





Date Night In Columbia Including 2 tickets to the Columbia Metro Art Museum, $100 Dinner GC to Smoked and 1 night stay at the Hilton





GC to Chapin Chop house and Hyde salon





In Home cooking session :

learn to cook a dish and have dinner prepared for 6

(valued at $500. Menu tbd)





Grande Prize:

4 nights at The Cardinal Lodge in South Newfane VT





Winners will be drawn every day of the week. All entries will be included for grand Prize drawing on DEC 19th.