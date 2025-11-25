Spring Hill High School Decca

Hosted by

Spring Hill High School Decca

About this raffle

Spring Hill High School DECA'S Black Friday Raffle 2025

One chance of winning
$25

Prizes vary in value from $150 to $2500

They include:

Kids Holiday Decor basket with fun blow up Santa, reindeer, snowman, Christmas tree and more.


Diamond Necklace valued at $900


SC State gold and enamel necklace valued at $500


Murray Landing Gift Certificate package to local shops and Tavern on 6


Date Night In Columbia Including 2 tickets to the Columbia Metro Art Museum, $100 Dinner GC to Smoked and 1 night stay at the Hilton


GC to Chapin Chop house and Hyde salon


In Home cooking session :

learn to cook a dish and have dinner prepared for 6

(valued at $500. Menu tbd)


Grande Prize:

4 nights at The Cardinal Lodge in South Newfane VT


Winners will be drawn every day of the week. All entries will be included for grand Prize drawing on DEC 19th.

Five chances of winning
$100

BUY MORE TICKETS = MORE CHANCES TO WIN


Prizes vary in value from $150 to $2500

They include:

Kids Holiday Decor basket with fun blow up Santa, reindeer, snowman, Christmas tree and more.


Diamond Necklace valued at $900


SC State gold and enamel necklace valued at $500


Murray Landing Gift Certificate package to local shops and Tavern on 6


Date Night In Columbia Including 2 tickets to the Columbia Metro Art Museum, $100 Dinner GC to Smoked and 1 night stay at the Hilton


GC to Chapin Chop house and Hyde salon


In Home cooking session :

learn to cook a dish and have dinner prepared for 6

(valued at $500. Menu tbd)


Grande Prize:

4 nights at The Cardinal Lodge in South Newfane VT


Winners will be drawn every day of the week. All entries will be included for grand Prize drawing on DEC 19th.

Add a donation for Spring Hill High School Decca

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!