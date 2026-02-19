Spring Hop at the Co-op!

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Kids are free! We do want to keep track of attendance, so please add a free "Kids under 12" ticket below for all kids, whether or not they are currently enrolled at the Co-op.
Free entry for all current Co-op members.
Kids are free! We do want to keep track of attendance, so please add a ticket for each kid here, whether or not they are currently enrolled at the Co-op.
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