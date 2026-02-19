Cooperative Children's Center

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Cooperative Children's Center

Spring Hop at the Co-op!

5315 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105, USA

General Admission
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Kids are free! We do want to keep track of attendance, so please add a free "Kids under 12" ticket below for all kids, whether or not they are currently enrolled at the Co-op.

Co-op Member Adult
Free

Free entry for all current Co-op members.

Kids under 12
Free

Kids are free! We do want to keep track of attendance, so please add a ticket for each kid here, whether or not they are currently enrolled at the Co-op.

Add a donation for Cooperative Children's Center

$

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