Spring Hop Raffle 2026 Part 2!

About this raffle
Gift certificate for a set of 4 salad plates/soup bowls for an individual or family to paint as they please. They can either paint in the studio, or at home with a Pottery to Go kit. $70 value
Paint the Town
(Multiple Seattle locations)
$8 value
Seattle Pops
1401 N 45th St Seattle, WA 98103 (also at various farmer's markets)
Nick's Magnificent Indoor Playground
1430 NW Mall St. Issaquah WA 98027
TWO CHANCES TO WIN
Bottle of Wine
$80 Value
Bottle of wine
55% Cabernet Franc 45% Merlot
$50 Value
$
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