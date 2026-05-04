Cooperative Children's Center

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Cooperative Children's Center

About this raffle

Spring Hop Raffle 2026 Part 2!

Item 1: $100 Gift Card to Tangletown Public House
$5

Tangletown Public House

2106 N 55th St Seattle, WA 98103

http://www.tangletownpublichouse.com

Item 2: $25 Gift Card to Third Place Books
$5

Third Place Books

(Multiple Seattle locations)

https://www.thirdplacebooks.com

Item 3: Gift Card to Paint the Town
$5

Gift certificate for a set of 4 salad plates/soup bowls for an individual or family to paint as they please. They can either paint in the studio, or at home with a Pottery to Go kit. $70 value


Paint the Town

(Multiple Seattle locations)

https://paintthetown.com

Item 4: Gift Card for Two Popsicles at Seattle Pops
$1

$8 value


Seattle Pops

1401 N 45th St Seattle, WA 98103 (also at various farmer's markets)

http://seattlepops.com

Item 5: $100 to Nick's Magnificent Playground + Gift Basket
$5

Nick's Magnificent Indoor Playground

1430 NW Mall St. Issaquah WA 98027

https://www.nicksmagnificent.com

Item 6: The F.O.G. Gorman Winery 2014 Cabernet Franc
$5

TWO CHANCES TO WIN


Bottle of Wine

$80 Value

Item 7: Justin Winery "Justification" 2014 Red Wine
$5

Bottle of wine

55% Cabernet Franc 45% Merlot

$50 Value

Add a donation for Cooperative Children's Center

$

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