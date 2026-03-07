Reigning Hope Ranch

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Reigning Hope Ranch

About this event

Spring Horse Camp at Reigning Hope Ranch

305 Center Dr

Orrington, ME 04474, USA

Spring Horse Camp
$320

10 left!

Spring Horse Camp (Ages 7–12) — 8am–3pm. A fun, hands-on barn day with horses, learning, horse-themed activities, snacks, and drinks. Bring a bag lunch and dress for the weather in comfortable layers.


Tickets are non-refundable so please check your calendar prior to purchasing.

2 day ticket Wed & Thurs
$160

10 left!

2 day ticket

2 Day Ticket Mon 4/20 & Tues 4/21
$160

10 left!

2 Day Spring Horse Camp (Ages 7–12) — 8am–3pm. A fun, hands-on barn day with horses, learning, horse-themed activities, snacks, and drinks. Bring a bag lunch and dress for the weather in comfortable layers.


Tickets are non-refundable so please check your calendar prior to purchasing.

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