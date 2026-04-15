Spring in The Heights 2026

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Enjoy an elevated dining experience within footsteps: Complimentary gift cards to The Bonnefont ($100), Locksmith ($100), Refried Beans ($60), and Bloom Café ($50), and take home something to enjoy later from Vines on Pine ($50). ($360 value)
Enjoy a memorable local culinary experience on 187th Street and more: Le Chéile ($100), Tampopo Kitchen ($50), Refried Beans ($60), Dutch Baby ($50), Cabrini Juicery ($50) and the new High Hill Diner ($50), and take home something to enjoy later from Vines on Pine ($50). ($410 value)
Mother’s Day Bouquet from Pascual Fresh Flowers ($150) & Sava Spa gift certificate ($150). Imagine the joy on Mom's face when you surprise her with a gift that truly celebrates everything she does for the family—a beautiful bouquet of flowers paired with self-care at Sava Spa! ($300 value)
Regular manicure at Miriam Nails & gift certificate to an afternoon tea for two at Crosby Street Hotel ($170). Give mom a special day of self-care this Mother’s Day! ($200 value)
Enjoy the quintessential New York City experience of a luxurious high tea service for two at Bergdorf Goodman. Check it off your NYC bucket list! ($200 value)
Three (3) sessions at Pilates House NYC, an Upper West Side private studio with whole-body movement training; and a 60-minute massage at local favorite, Cabrini Wellness. ($480 value)
Experience a profound journey of relaxation and balance at Cabrini Wellness with this package that combines the ancient wisdom of Acupuncture with the gentle energy of Reiki. One (1) Reiki Treatment ($200) and one (1) Acupuncture Session ($150); plus strengthen your mind and body at Studio in the Heights with a free trial including three (3) group fitness classes and one (1) shared personal training session. ($499 value)
One (1) Physical Therapy Session at Higher Physio ($200); three (3) Pilates Mat Classes at Hudson Pilates ($75); gift card to our local favorite Hilltop Pharmacy ($50); and a free trial at Studio in the Heights that includes three (3) group fitness classes and one (1) shared personal training session ($149). Learn to strengthen and heal your body with local experts. ($474 value)
It’s your turn to experience the long-running Broadway sensation. Two (2) tickets to see Wicked on Broadway! ($350 value)
See Pride Rock come to life at the show Newsweek hailed as, “the most exciting, most inventive, most moving theater that has ever come to Broadway!” Two (2) tickets to see The Lion King on Broadway! ($300 value)
“A fresh interpretation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved novel of love, wealth, and tragedy, The Great Gatsby on Broadway brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.” Experience the best party in New York with two (2) complimentary tickets to The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
Your group of four (4) can enjoy America’s pastime and see the Bronx Bombers in action this season. ($600-$800 value)
*some games excluded
This is a one-of-a-kind chance for you to run the school for a day! Spend the day alongside our Principal, Ms. Emel, experiencing school leadership firsthand. *open to current PS/IS 187 students only
The best gig in the building! You will have control over how we start our days at PS/IS 187 for an entire week. Make a live announcement every morning, plus play your favorite music and control the morning vibes! *open to current PS/IS 187 students only
Enjoy a special lunch just for you and a friend. Skip the line, sit at a VIP table, and grab a delicious meal of your choice. *open to current PS/IS 187 students only
You and a friend will go with Ms. Nadiene to The Fountain Bookshop during your lunch period, where you can pick out a brand-new book and any flavor of ice cream! *open to current PS/IS 187 students only
Step out of the building for a refreshing walk to Fort Tryon Park with Ms. Daskaris, followed by smoothies at 181 Cabrini Juicery. Bring a friend! *open to current PS/IS 187 students only
Calling all young musicians! Experience a one-hour 1:1 songwriting session with our very own in-house composer, Mr. Jennings! *open to current PS/IS 187 students only
Looking to hone your piano skills? Here’s your opportunity to learn from the best! Win a free lesson with Mr. T! *open to current PS/IS 187 students only
You and a friend will head over to the ice cream shop or Dutch Baby for a treat and chat! *open to current PS/IS 187 students only
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