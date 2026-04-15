Spring in The Heights 2026

Experience a profound journey of relaxation and balance at Cabrini Wellness with this package that combines the ancient wisdom of Acupuncture with the gentle energy of Reiki. One (1) Reiki Treatment ($200) and one (1) Acupuncture Session ($150); plus strengthen your mind and body at Studio in the Heights with a free trial including three (3) group fitness classes and one (1) shared personal training session. ($499 value)