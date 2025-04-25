Spring In The Heights 2025 Raffle Tickets

Gift certificate for any framing and printing service
Gift certificate for any framing and printing service
Bronx Zoo Family Experience - $140 Value
$12
Four Premium Tickets to the Bronx Zoo including special exhibits
Four Premium Tickets to the Bronx Zoo including special exhibits
Botanical Gardens Experience - $200 Value
$12
Experience the NYBG and Brooklyn Botanical Gardens! 4 tickets for each location.
Experience the NYBG and Brooklyn Botanical Gardens! 4 tickets for each location.
Crosby Street Hotel Tea for Two - $150 Value
$12
Afternoon Tea for Two at the Crosby Street Hotel
Afternoon Tea for Two at the Crosby Street Hotel
Broadway Show - Death Becomes Her (2 Tickets) - $500 Value
$12
Two (2) tickets for August 1-September 30.
Two (2) tickets for August 1-September 30.
Jazz Lincoln Center "The JLCO Plays the 70s" (2 Tix)
$12
2 Tickets to The JLCO Plays the 70s - $350 Value
2 Tickets to The JLCO Plays the 70s - $350 Value
New York City Ballet (2 Tickets) - $500 Value
$12
Two (2) tickets for orchestra seats for the fall season
Two (2) tickets for orchestra seats for the fall season
NYCFC Soccer Game (4 Tickets) - $600 Value
$12
Four game tickets in the Delta suite
Four game tickets in the Delta suite
NY Islanders Game (4 Tickets) - $600 Value
$12
4 Tickets
4 Tickets
Taste of the Heights Food Experience - $500 Value
$12
Gift Cards to Local Restaurants:
Cafe Bloom - $100
Le Cheile - $50
Locksmith Bar - $100
Refried Beans - $50
Tampopo Ramen - $50
Tinto Tapas $150
Gift Cards to Local Restaurants:
Cafe Bloom - $100
Le Cheile - $50
Locksmith Bar - $100
Refried Beans - $50
Tampopo Ramen - $50
Tinto Tapas $150
Sip of the Heights - Juicery & Cafe - $325 Value
$12
Buunni Coffee - 1 Year Buunni Membership (one free coffee per month) - $220 Value
Cabrini Wines and Liquor $50 gift certificate
Fruces Cabrini Juicery - $25 gift certificate
Vines on Pine - $50 gift certificate
Buunni Coffee - 1 Year Buunni Membership (one free coffee per month) - $220 Value
Cabrini Wines and Liquor $50 gift certificate
Fruces Cabrini Juicery - $25 gift certificate
Vines on Pine - $50 gift certificate
Childrens Museum of Manhattan Year Membership - Value $305
$12
1 year family membership. 2 adults and up to 4 children.
1 year family membership. 2 adults and up to 4 children.
Hudson Heights Art Studio Package 1 - $160 Value
$12
Two sessions of Summer Art Camp / June 30th - September 3rd AM Sessions: 9am - 12pm, PM Sessions: 1 - 4pm.
Book by the day, or by the week. Please visit the website for details
Two sessions of Summer Art Camp / June 30th - September 3rd AM Sessions: 9am - 12pm, PM Sessions: 1 - 4pm.
Book by the day, or by the week. Please visit the website for details
Hudson Heights Art Studio Package 2 - $80 Value
$12
Two Sessions of Afterschool Ages 5-14,
Monday - Friday, Session 1: 2:30 - 4pm, Session 2: 4 - 5:30pm.
Our Afterschool Elementary Choice Studio sessions are a real favorite! Kids are excited to create and think as true artists do. Our choices on offer include all major media: painting, drawing, sculpture, collage, fiber arts and printmaking. A wide range of tools and high quality materials is available, appropriate to the development of personal interests. Ongoing responsive instruction is provided to teach a wide range of techniques.
Two Sessions of Afterschool Ages 5-14,
Monday - Friday, Session 1: 2:30 - 4pm, Session 2: 4 - 5:30pm.
Our Afterschool Elementary Choice Studio sessions are a real favorite! Kids are excited to create and think as true artists do. Our choices on offer include all major media: painting, drawing, sculpture, collage, fiber arts and printmaking. A wide range of tools and high quality materials is available, appropriate to the development of personal interests. Ongoing responsive instruction is provided to teach a wide range of techniques.
Hudson Heights Art Studio Package 3 - $60 Value
$12
Ages 1-5 / with Caregiver, Wednesdays 10 -11am, Sundays 9 - 10am.
Caregiver attends for FREE. Maximum Class Size: 8 Kids.
For PreK Children. This is a hands-on class for young artists to explore, experiment, and share their discoveries. Featuring projects specifically designed for toddlers & PreK kids! Mix paint with watercolors, paint sticks, or paint with a squeegee. Draw with textures and stencils, build a puppet, craft a beaded bracelet, print images with stamps, create a sticker collage, make marks on our chalkboard wall, construct with blocks, explore our sensory table, and squish, squeeze and roll our homemade playdough.
Ages 1-5 / with Caregiver, Wednesdays 10 -11am, Sundays 9 - 10am.
Caregiver attends for FREE. Maximum Class Size: 8 Kids.
For PreK Children. This is a hands-on class for young artists to explore, experiment, and share their discoveries. Featuring projects specifically designed for toddlers & PreK kids! Mix paint with watercolors, paint sticks, or paint with a squeegee. Draw with textures and stencils, build a puppet, craft a beaded bracelet, print images with stamps, create a sticker collage, make marks on our chalkboard wall, construct with blocks, explore our sensory table, and squish, squeeze and roll our homemade playdough.
Mets Tickets (4) Field Level $300 Value
$12
4 Mets Tickets Field Level. Valid for Monday-Thursday games only during 2025 Season.
4 Mets Tickets Field Level. Valid for Monday-Thursday games only during 2025 Season.
Kids of NYC Summer Camp 1 Week - $550 Value
$12
One (1) week of summer camp. 9am-3pm.
One (1) week of summer camp. 9am-3pm.
Nutty Scientists Summer Camp 1 Week - $400 Value
$12
Nutty Scientists Uptown Manhattan offers hands-on STEM summer camps for curious kids ages 5–11.
Located on the Upper West Side across from the Natural History Museum, our weekly camps combine science, creativity, and fun through exciting experiments, themed workshops, and field trips. Each week features a new adventure—from rockets and robots to chemistry and ecology—designed to inspire young scientists and spark a lifelong love of learning.
Nutty Scientists Uptown Manhattan offers hands-on STEM summer camps for curious kids ages 5–11.
Located on the Upper West Side across from the Natural History Museum, our weekly camps combine science, creativity, and fun through exciting experiments, themed workshops, and field trips. Each week features a new adventure—from rockets and robots to chemistry and ecology—designed to inspire young scientists and spark a lifelong love of learning.
MetaQuest 3S VR Headset - $300 Value
$12
Advanced All-in-One VR Headset
Advanced All-in-One VR Headset
SkyZone Yonkers - Trampoline 5 Passes - $200 Value
$12
Five (5) passes for 90-minute jump visits
Five (5) passes for 90-minute jump visits
Uptown Clay Child/Parent class or Camp - $120 Value
$12
One (1) free child-parent class or $120 discount on Clay + Craft summer camp
One (1) free child-parent class or $120 discount on Clay + Craft summer camp
YM/YWHA Inwood 2 Kids Night Out Certificate - $200 Value
$12
Two (2) Kids' Night Out and Wine Down Wednesday certificates
TWO WINNERS WILL BE CHOSEN
Two (2) Kids' Night Out and Wine Down Wednesday certificates
TWO WINNERS WILL BE CHOSEN
Otero + Seclen Photography - $600 Value
$12
Outdoor photography session.
Outdoor photography session.
Danny Bristoll Photo Package - $750 Value
$12
90-minute photography package.
90-minute photography package.
Camp Joyce Doggie Daycare (5 Days) - $250 Value
$12
Five (5) days of doggie day care (does not have to be consecutive days)
Five (5) days of doggie day care (does not have to be consecutive days)
Closet & Wardrobe Consult with Stacey - $750 Value
$12
Four hour in-person closet consultation and personalized shopping list with links and photos
Four hour in-person closet consultation and personalized shopping list with links and photos
Cabrini Wellness Massage & Acupuncture - $300 Value
$12
$150 massage gift card with Megan
$150 acupuncture gift card with Joelle
$150 massage gift card with Megan
$150 acupuncture gift card with Joelle
Heights Training Package - $380 Value
$12
Higher Physio - Physical Therapy - One (1) physical therapy session $180 Value
Studio in the Heights - One (1) shared personal training session once a week for one month. $200 Value
Higher Physio - Physical Therapy - One (1) physical therapy session $180 Value
Studio in the Heights - One (1) shared personal training session once a week for one month. $200 Value
Spa Package - $295 Value
$12
Any treatment at Sava Spa.
Manicure at La Bella Nail.
Any treatment at Sava Spa.
Manicure at La Bella Nail.
Doulas in the Heights Package - $976 Value
$12
Item #1: Preparing for Birth Program with Sarah Almodovar (Value: $100)
Item #2: Lactation 3-pack with Genevieve (for expecting families: 1 prenatal session, 2 postpartum lactation sessions -or- for continued lactation through weaning: 3 lactation sessions, virtual) (Value: $450)
Item #3: Nutrition Session with Taylor (Value: $195)
Item #4: Prenatal or Postpartum massage with Fang (Value: $165)
Item #5: Three (3) MELT fascia bodywork classes with Edya (Value: $66)
"
Item #1: Preparing for Birth Program with Sarah Almodovar (Value: $100)
Item #2: Lactation 3-pack with Genevieve (for expecting families: 1 prenatal session, 2 postpartum lactation sessions -or- for continued lactation through weaning: 3 lactation sessions, virtual) (Value: $450)
Item #3: Nutrition Session with Taylor (Value: $195)
Item #4: Prenatal or Postpartum massage with Fang (Value: $165)
Item #5: Three (3) MELT fascia bodywork classes with Edya (Value: $66)
"
Heights Meditation & Yoga Package - $1950
$12
One (1) week of camp and ten (10) 25% weekly discounts
One (1) week of camp and ten (10) 25% weekly discounts
Sisley at Bergdorf Goodman Facial - $390 Value
$12
Anti-aging facial
5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Anti-aging facial
5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED
Bergdorf Goodman Restaurant Lunch for 2 - $200 Value
$12
Lunch for 2 at Bergdorf Goodman Restaurant ($200 Value)
Lunch for 2 at Bergdorf Goodman Restaurant ($200 Value)
American Museum of Natural History (4) Tickets - Value $200
$12
4 Tickets - All Access!
4 Tickets - All Access!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!