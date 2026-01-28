Spring Into Freshness: DIY Essential Oil Cleaning Workshop

Join us for a hands-on workshop where we’ll embrace the spirit of renewal and create natural, toxin-free cleaning products for your home! Learn how to harness the power of essential oils to refresh your space and uplift your energy during the spring equinox season.

In this workshop, you’ll:

✨ Discover the benefits of essential oils for cleaning and wellness.

✨ Make 2 customized, all-natural cleaning products to take home.

✨ Enjoy a relaxing and creative atmosphere with like-minded individuals.

✨ Leave inspired to bring balance, harmony, and freshness into your home.

Perfect for anyone looking to declutter, detox, and welcome spring with open arms! All supplies and ingredients will be provided.