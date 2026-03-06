St. Augustine Public Montessori School

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St. Augustine Public Montessori School

About this raffle

Spring Into Fun! A Raffle Benefitting STA Montessori

4 Alligator Farm Tickets (One Entry)
$15

Four General Admission Tickets to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and two custom SAPMS Trucker Hats from 4EtchedheartsDesigns, valued at $200! Tickets are valid for three years from date of issuance.


(Not valid for the zip line, animal encounters or behind the scenes tours.)

4 Alligator Farm Tickets (3 Entries)
$40
This includes 3 tickets

Four General Admission Tickets to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and two custom SAPMS Trucker Hats from 4EtchedheartsDesigns, valued at $200! Tickets are valid for three years from date of issuance.


(Not valid for the zip line, animal encounters or behind the scenes tours.)

4 Alligator Farm Tickets (5 Entries)
$65
This includes 5 tickets

Four General Admission Tickets to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and two custom SAPMS Trucker Hats from 4EtchedheartsDesigns, valued at $200! Tickets are valid for three years from date of issuance.


(Not valid for the zip line, animal encounters or behind the scenes tours.)

Games & Puzzles Bundle (One Entry)
$10

The ultimate family game night bundle packed with fun, learning and creativity! Valued at $175!


Includes a wooden puzzle table with drawers and games from ToyTopia, Pizza Fraction Fun, Doodle Quest, Harry Hopper, Mini Golf, Hopscotch & Marble 2-in-1 Rug, and Clack Thwack! - plus puzzles! As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!

Games & Puzzles Bundle (3 Entries)
$25
This includes 3 tickets

The ultimate family game night bundle packed with fun, learning and creativity! Valued at $175!


Includes a wooden puzzle table with drawers and games from ToyTopia, Pizza Fraction Fun, Doodle Quest, Harry Hopper, Mini Golf, Hopscotch & Marble 2-in-1 Rug, and Clack Thwack! - plus puzzles! As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!

Games & Puzzles Bundle (5 entries)
$40
This includes 5 tickets

The ultimate family game night bundle packed with fun, learning and creativity! Valued at $175!


Includes a wooden puzzle table with drawers and games from ToyTopia, Pizza Fraction Fun, Doodle Quest, Harry Hopper, Mini Golf, Hopscotch & Marble 2-in-1 Rug, and Clack Thwack! - plus puzzles! As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!

STEM Games & Activities (One Entry)
$10

Spark curiosity and hands-on fun with this STEM bundle! Includes nine items from ToyTopia. Valued at $275!


Dr Stem Toys Talking Cash Register, Kool Kreepers RC-Rex, Dig it Up! Discoveries Dragon Eggs, Stepping into Science Kit, Clack! Thwack!, Deluxe Dig it Up! Excavation Kit, Doodle Quest, Color-By-Number DIY Puzzle, and LEGO Minifigure Photography. As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!

STEM Games & Activities (3 Entries)
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Spark curiosity and hands-on fun with this STEM bundle! Includes nine items from ToyTopia. Valued at $275!


Dr Stem Toys Talking Cash Register, Kool Kreepers RC-Rex, Dig it Up! Discoveries Dragon Eggs, Stepping into Science Kit, Clack! Thwack!, Deluxe Dig it Up! Excavation Kit, Doodle Quest, Color-By-Number DIY Puzzle, and LEGO Minifigure Photography. As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!

STEM Games & Activities (5 Entries)
$40
This includes 5 tickets

Spark curiosity and hands-on fun with this STEM bundle! Includes nine items from ToyTopia. Valued at $275!


Dr Stem Toys Talking Cash Register, Kool Kreepers RC-Rex, Dig it Up! Discoveries Dragon Eggs, Stepping into Science Kit, Clack! Thwack!, Deluxe Dig it Up! Excavation Kit, Doodle Quest, Color-By-Number DIY Puzzle, and LEGO Minifigure Photography. As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!

Women's Health Bundle (One Entry)
$25

Treat yourself - or someone you love - with this Women's Health bundle! Valued at $400!


Feel your best inside and out with:

  • SonRidge Healing Services: Ionic Detox Foot Bath, Red Light Helmet Therapy Session, and a Massage Chair with Brain Tap Session.
  • Pink Stork Products: (4) Wild Yam Cream (with Bioidentical Progesterone), Magnesium Supplements, Slim Tea, and Total Monolaurin Supplements.
  • Fountain of Youth Spa Service: one Laser Hair Removal Session
Women's Health Bundle (3 Entries)
$60
This includes 3 tickets

Treat yourself - or someone you love - with this Women's Health bundle! Valued at $400!


Feel your best inside and out with:

  • SonRidge Healing Services: Ionic Detox Foot Bath, Red Light Helmet Therapy Session, and a Massage Chair with Brain Tap Session.
  • Pink Stork Products: (4) Wild Yam Cream (with Bioidentical Progesterone), Magnesium Supplements, Slim Tea, and Total Monolaurin Supplements.
  • Fountain of Youth Spa Service: one Laser Hair Removal Session
Women's Health Bundle (5 Entries)
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Treat yourself - or someone you love - with this Women's Health bundle! Valued at $400!


Feel your best inside and out with:

  • SonRidge Healing Services: Ionic Detox Foot Bath, Red Light Helmet Therapy Session, and a Massage Chair with Brain Tap Session.
  • Pink Stork Products: (4) Wild Yam Cream (with Bioidentical Progesterone), Magnesium Supplements, Slim Tea, and Total Monolaurin Supplements.
  • Fountain of Youth Spa Service: one Laser Hair Removal Session
Pregnancy/Postpartum Bundle (One Entry)
$15

Care for you and fun for your little one! Valued at $200! This Pregnancy/Postpartum bundle includes supplements to help you feel your best and engaging toys for your toddler.


Pink Stork Supplements:

  • (2) Postpartum Uplift Tea
  • 2lb bag of Magnesium Bath Salts
  • (2) Postpartum Mood Support Supplements
  • Magnesium Supplements

ToyTopia Toys:

  • Melissa & Doug Bead Maze
  • Sensory Shapes & Balls
  • Mellisa & Doug Easel Accessory Paint Set
  • Playskool Sit n Spin
Pregnancy/Postpartum Bundle (3 Entries)
$40
This includes 3 tickets

Care for you and fun for your little one! Valued at $200! This Pregnancy/Postpartum bundle includes supplements to help you feel your best and engaging toys for your toddler.


Pink Stork Supplements:

  • (2) Postpartum Uplift Tea
  • 2lb bag of Magnesium Bath Salts
  • (2) Postpartum Mood Support Supplements
  • Magnesium Supplements

ToyTopia Toys:

  • Melissa & Doug Bead Maze
  • Sensory Shapes & Balls
  • Mellisa & Doug Easel Accessory Paint Set
  • Playskool Sit n Spin
Pregnancy/Postpartum Bundle (5 Entries)
$65
This includes 5 tickets

Care for you and fun for your little one! Valued at $200! This Pregnancy/Postpartum bundle includes supplements to help you feel your best and engaging toys for your toddler.


Pink Stork Supplements:

  • (2) Postpartum Uplift Tea
  • 2lb bag of Magnesium Bath Salts
  • (2) Postpartum Mood Support Supplements
  • Magnesium Supplements

ToyTopia Toys:

  • Melissa & Doug Bead Maze
  • Sensory Shapes & Balls
  • Mellisa & Doug Easel Accessory Paint Set
  • Playskool Sit n Spin
$100 Gift Card to Barley Republic (One Entry)
$5

Enjoy delicious food & drinks at this Irish Gastro Pub & Cocktail Bar! Located in the heart of Historic Downtown St. Augustine, Barley Republic serves traditional burgers and sandwiches as well as a spin on Irish favorites, such as Shepard's Pie and Fish & Chips.


Gift card valued at $100!

$100 Gift Card to Barley Republic (3 Entries)
$12
This includes 3 tickets

Enjoy delicious food & drinks at this Irish Gastro Pub & Cocktail Bar! Located in the heart of Historic Downtown St. Augustine, Barley Republic serves traditional burgers and sandwiches as well as a spin on Irish favorites, such as Shepard's Pie and Fish & Chips.


Gift card valued at $100!

$100 Gift Card to Barley Republic (5 Entries)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Enjoy delicious food & drinks at this Irish Gastro Pub & Cocktail Bar! Located in the heart of Historic Downtown St. Augustine, Barley Republic serves traditional burgers and sandwiches as well as a spin on Irish favorites, such as Shepard's Pie and Fish & Chips.


Gift card valued at $100!

Cookie Decorating Class at The Kookaburra (One Entry)
$20

Private Cookie Decorating Class for up to 20 people at the Kookburra Dondanville location, valued at $800 ($40/person)! Includes:

  • 3 different cookies to choose from.
  • Each guest gets their own cookies & Kook Cookie Kit.
  • Champagne for adults and Kook hot chocolate for the kids.

Can be used for events such as birthday parties, girls night or any occasion!


Cookie Decorating Class at The Kookaburra (3 Entries)
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Private Cookie Decorating Class for up to 20 people at the Kookburra Dondanville location, valued at $800 ($40/person)! Includes:

  • 3 different cookies to choose from.
  • Each guest gets their own cookies & Kook Cookie Kit.
  • Champagne for adults and Kook hot chocolate for the kids.

Can be used for events such as birthday parties, girls night or any occasion!


Cookie Decorating Class at The Kookaburra (5 Entries)
$75
This includes 5 tickets

Private Cookie Decorating Class for up to 20 people at the Kookburra Dondanville location, valued at $800 ($40/person)! Includes:

  • 3 different cookies to choose from.
  • Each guest gets their own cookies & Kook Cookie Kit.
  • Champagne for adults and Kook hot chocolate for the kids.

Can be used for events such as birthday parties, girls night or any occasion!

Kookaburra Gift Basket (One Entry)
$5

Kookaburra Gift Basket, valued at $155, includes:

  • One bag of Kookaburra coffee,
  • One bottle of house made Datilburra hot sauce,
  • 2 handmade ceramic mugs,
  • One jar of local honey
  • One bottle of vanilla syrup.
  • Custom SAPMS Laser Engraved Yeti Tumbler from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Kookaburra Gift Basket (3 Entries)
$12
This includes 3 tickets

Kookaburra Gift Basket, valued at $155, includes:

  • One bag of Kookaburra coffee,
  • One bottle of house made Datilburra hot sauce,
  • 2 handmade ceramic mugs,
  • One jar of local honey
  • One bottle of vanilla syrup.
  • Custom SAPMS Laser Engraved Yeti Tumbler from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Kookaburra Gift Basket (5 Entries)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Kookaburra Gift Basket, valued at $155, includes:

  • One bag of Kookaburra coffee,
  • One bottle of house made Datilburra hot sauce,
  • 2 handmade ceramic mugs,
  • One jar of local honey
  • One bottle of vanilla syrup.
  • Custom SAPMS Laser Engraved Yeti Tumbler from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
$350 Gift Certificate to Pilates Yoga Loft (One Entry)
$20

Pilates Yoga Loft - $350 gift certificate! Valid toward any wellness service, Pilates classes, or offerings from the holistic wellness studio located in Downtown St. Augustine at Pilates Yoga Loft.


$350 Gift Certificate to Pilates Yoga Loft (3 Entries)
$55
This includes 3 tickets

Pilates Yoga Loft - $350 gift certificate! Valid toward any wellness service, Pilates classes, or offerings from the holistic wellness studio located in Downtown St. Augustine at Pilates Yoga Loft.

$350 Gift Certificate to Pilates Yoga Loft (5 Entries)
$85
This includes 5 tickets

Pilates Yoga Loft - $350 gift certificate! Valid toward any wellness service, Pilates classes, or offerings from the holistic wellness studio located in Downtown St. Augustine at Pilates Yoga Loft.


Stress Relief Bundle (One Entry)
$25

Relax and let your worries melt away with this amazing prize pack! Valued at $375! Includes:


  • 90 Minute Massage from Temple of Wellness, that goes deeper into chronic issues and tension patterns. This targeted treatment is ideal for chronic pain, injury recovery, stress relief, or ongoing maintenance. and a
  • Customized Facial at the Fountain of Youth Spa, with a custom blend of cutting-edge treatments and medical or organic products. These facials are meant to be easily customizable to help solve your skin concerns and enhance your glow.
  • Pinfeather Jewelry: Natural Moss Agate in Calcedony on 16-inch 14K gold filled chain. Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Moss agate is known as a miraculous healing stone!
Stress Relief Bundle (3 Entries)
$60
This includes 3 tickets

Relax and let your worries melt away with this amazing prize pack! Valued at $375! Includes:


  • 90 Minute Massage from Temple of Wellness, that goes deeper into chronic issues and tension patterns. This targeted treatment is ideal for chronic pain, injury recovery, stress relief, or ongoing maintenance. and a
  • Customized Facial at the Fountain of Youth Spa, with a custom blend of cutting-edge treatments and medical or organic products. These facials are meant to be easily customizable to help solve your skin concerns and enhance your glow.
  • Pinfeather Jewelry: Natural Moss Agate in Calcedony on 16-inch 14K gold filled chain. Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Moss agate is known as a miraculous healing stone!
Stress Relief Bundle (5 Entries)
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Relax and let your worries melt away with this amazing prize pack! Valued at $375! Includes:


  • 90 Minute Massage from Temple of Wellness, that goes deeper into chronic issues and tension patterns. This targeted treatment is ideal for chronic pain, injury recovery, stress relief, or ongoing maintenance. and a
  • Customized Facial at the Fountain of Youth Spa, with a custom blend of cutting-edge treatments and medical or organic products. These facials are meant to be easily customizable to help solve your skin concerns and enhance your glow.
  • Pinfeather Jewelry: Natural Moss Agate in Calcedony on 16-inch 14K gold filled chain. Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Moss agate is known as a miraculous healing stone!
20 Units of Botox from Fountain of Youth Spa (One Entry)
$20

Indulge in a chance to win 20 units of Botox—just enough to refresh, smooth, and rejuvenate your look. Botox is a quick, non-invasive treatment that softens fine lines and leaves your skin looking smooth, rested, and radiant. Valued at $220! 

20 Units of Botox from Fountain of Youth Spa (3 Entries)
$55
This includes 3 tickets

Indulge in a chance to win 20 units of Botox—just enough to refresh, smooth, and rejuvenate your look. Botox is a quick, non-invasive treatment that softens fine lines and leaves your skin looking smooth, rested, and radiant. Valued at $220! 

20 Units of Botox from Fountain of Youth Spa (5 Entries)
$85
This includes 5 tickets

Indulge in a chance to win 20 units of Botox—just enough to refresh, smooth, and rejuvenate your look. Botox is a quick, non-invasive treatment that softens fine lines and leaves your skin looking smooth, rested, and radiant. Valued at $220! 

2 Tickets to Alabama Shakes at The Amp (One Entry)
$15

Alabama Shakes with special guest Lamont Landers! 2 tickets valued at $200-$250! Alabama Shakes is touring the U.S. and is stopping in the nation's oldest city on 04/26/26! Doors open at 6:00pm and the event starts at 7:15pm.

2 Tickets to Alabama Shakes at The Amp (3 Entries)
$40
This includes 3 tickets

Alabama Shakes with special guest Lamont Landers! 2 tickets valued at $200-$250! Alabama Shakes is touring the U.S. and is stopping in the nation's oldest city on 04/26/26! Doors open at 6:00pm and the event starts at 7:15pm.

2 Tickets to Alabama Shakes at The Amp (5 Entries)
$65
This includes 5 tickets

Alabama Shakes with special guest Lamont Landers! 2 tickets valued at $200-$250! Alabama Shakes is touring the U.S. and is stopping in the nation's oldest city on 04/26/26! Doors open at 6:00pm and the event starts at 7:15pm.

1 Month of Unlimited Classes to Hennesy Fitness (One Entry)
$15

UNLIMITED classes for one month! Valued at $195! Multiple classes to choose from, (HIIT, PILATES, YOGA, STRENGTH, MOBILITY), Infrared Heated Environment, intermediate classes and classes accessible for all levels!

1 Month of Unlimited Classes to Hennesy Fitness (3 Entries)
$40
This includes 3 tickets

UNLIMITED classes for one month! Valued at $195! Multiple classes to choose from, (HIIT, PILATES, YOGA, STRENGTH, MOBILITY), Infrared Heated Environment, intermediate classes and classes accessible for all levels!

1 Month of Unlimited Classes to Hennesy Fitness (5 Entries)
$65
This includes 5 tickets

UNLIMITED classes for one month! Valued at $195! Multiple classes to choose from, (HIIT, PILATES, YOGA, STRENGTH, MOBILITY), Infrared Heated Environment, intermediate classes and classes accessible for all levels!

Uptown Bundle (One Entry)
$10

Support local, shop small and celebrate the heart of historic St. Augustine! This curated bundle, valued at $250, features gift cards and one-of-a-kind art from our Uptown neighbors!


Includes:

  • Gift Card to Juniper Market ($30)
  • Gift Card to Cookiebird Ice Cream ($15)
  • Gift Card to Snakebird Vintage ($20)
  • Gift Card to Spinster Abbott's ($20)
  • Gift Card to Mumu Vintage ($20)
  • Gift Card to Boat Drinks ($25)
  • Gift Card to Sailbird Distillery ($25)!
  • Local Art from Coastal Traders - Sacred Heart Glass Mosaic by local artist April Partridge and matted photograph entitled “Nana Dune, American Beach” (size 5x7) by Walter Coker.
  • Custom St. Augustine Journal engraved by 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Uptown Bundle (3 Entries)
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Support local, shop small and celebrate the heart of historic St. Augustine! This curated bundle, valued at $250, features gift cards and one-of-a-kind art from our Uptown neighbors!


Includes:

  • Gift Card to Juniper Market ($30)
  • Gift Card to Cookiebird Ice Cream ($15)
  • Gift Card to Snakebird Vintage ($20)
  • Gift Card to Spinster Abbott's ($20)
  • Gift Card to Mumu Vintage ($20)
  • Gift Card to Boat Drinks ($25)
  • Gift Card to Sailbird Distillery ($25)!
  • Local Art from Coastal Traders - Sacred Heart Glass Mosaic by local artist April Partridge and matted photograph entitled “Nana Dune, American Beach” (size 5x7) by Walter Coker.
  • Custom St. Augustine Journal engraved by 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Uptown Bundle (5 Entries)
$40
This includes 5 tickets

Support local, shop small and celebrate the heart of historic St. Augustine! This curated bundle, valued at $250, features gift cards and one-of-a-kind art from our Uptown neighbors!


Includes:

  • Gift Card to Juniper Market ($30)
  • Gift Card to Cookiebird Ice Cream ($15)
  • Gift Card to Snakebird Vintage ($20)
  • Gift Card to Spinster Abbott's ($20)
  • Gift Card to Mumu Vintage ($20)
  • Gift Card to Boat Drinks ($25)
  • Gift Card to Sailbird Distillery ($25)!
  • Local Art from Coastal Traders - Sacred Heart Glass Mosaic by local artist April Partridge and matted photograph entitled “Nana Dune, American Beach” (size 5x7) by Walter Coker.
  • Custom St. Augustine Journal engraved by 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Pinfeather Jewelry (One Entry)
$10

Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan, Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Valued at $68!


Freshwater Biwa Pearl on a 16-inch 14K gold filled chain.

Pinfeather Jewelry (3 Entries)
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan, Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Valued at $68!


Freshwater Biwa Pearl on a 16-inch 14K gold filled chain.

Pinfeather Jewelry (5 Entries)
$40
This includes 5 tickets

Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan, Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Valued at $68!


Freshwater Biwa Pearl on a 16-inch 14K gold filled chain.

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