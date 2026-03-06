Spring Into Fun! A Raffle Benefitting STA Montessori

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Four General Admission Tickets to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and two custom SAPMS Trucker Hats from 4EtchedheartsDesigns, valued at $200! Tickets are valid for three years from date of issuance.
(Not valid for the zip line, animal encounters or behind the scenes tours.)
Four General Admission Tickets to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and two custom SAPMS Trucker Hats from 4EtchedheartsDesigns, valued at $200! Tickets are valid for three years from date of issuance.
(Not valid for the zip line, animal encounters or behind the scenes tours.)
Four General Admission Tickets to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and two custom SAPMS Trucker Hats from 4EtchedheartsDesigns, valued at $200! Tickets are valid for three years from date of issuance.
(Not valid for the zip line, animal encounters or behind the scenes tours.)
The ultimate family game night bundle packed with fun, learning and creativity! Valued at $175!
Includes a wooden puzzle table with drawers and games from ToyTopia, Pizza Fraction Fun, Doodle Quest, Harry Hopper, Mini Golf, Hopscotch & Marble 2-in-1 Rug, and Clack Thwack! - plus puzzles! As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
The ultimate family game night bundle packed with fun, learning and creativity! Valued at $175!
Includes a wooden puzzle table with drawers and games from ToyTopia, Pizza Fraction Fun, Doodle Quest, Harry Hopper, Mini Golf, Hopscotch & Marble 2-in-1 Rug, and Clack Thwack! - plus puzzles! As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
The ultimate family game night bundle packed with fun, learning and creativity! Valued at $175!
Includes a wooden puzzle table with drawers and games from ToyTopia, Pizza Fraction Fun, Doodle Quest, Harry Hopper, Mini Golf, Hopscotch & Marble 2-in-1 Rug, and Clack Thwack! - plus puzzles! As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Spark curiosity and hands-on fun with this STEM bundle! Includes nine items from ToyTopia. Valued at $275!
Dr Stem Toys Talking Cash Register, Kool Kreepers RC-Rex, Dig it Up! Discoveries Dragon Eggs, Stepping into Science Kit, Clack! Thwack!, Deluxe Dig it Up! Excavation Kit, Doodle Quest, Color-By-Number DIY Puzzle, and LEGO Minifigure Photography. As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Spark curiosity and hands-on fun with this STEM bundle! Includes nine items from ToyTopia. Valued at $275!
Dr Stem Toys Talking Cash Register, Kool Kreepers RC-Rex, Dig it Up! Discoveries Dragon Eggs, Stepping into Science Kit, Clack! Thwack!, Deluxe Dig it Up! Excavation Kit, Doodle Quest, Color-By-Number DIY Puzzle, and LEGO Minifigure Photography. As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Spark curiosity and hands-on fun with this STEM bundle! Includes nine items from ToyTopia. Valued at $275!
Dr Stem Toys Talking Cash Register, Kool Kreepers RC-Rex, Dig it Up! Discoveries Dragon Eggs, Stepping into Science Kit, Clack! Thwack!, Deluxe Dig it Up! Excavation Kit, Doodle Quest, Color-By-Number DIY Puzzle, and LEGO Minifigure Photography. As well as a custom SAPMS Engraved Leather Journal from 4EtchedheartsDesigns!
Treat yourself - or someone you love - with this Women's Health bundle! Valued at $400!
Feel your best inside and out with:
Treat yourself - or someone you love - with this Women's Health bundle! Valued at $400!
Feel your best inside and out with:
Treat yourself - or someone you love - with this Women's Health bundle! Valued at $400!
Feel your best inside and out with:
Care for you and fun for your little one! Valued at $200! This Pregnancy/Postpartum bundle includes supplements to help you feel your best and engaging toys for your toddler.
Pink Stork Supplements:
ToyTopia Toys:
Care for you and fun for your little one! Valued at $200! This Pregnancy/Postpartum bundle includes supplements to help you feel your best and engaging toys for your toddler.
Pink Stork Supplements:
ToyTopia Toys:
Care for you and fun for your little one! Valued at $200! This Pregnancy/Postpartum bundle includes supplements to help you feel your best and engaging toys for your toddler.
Pink Stork Supplements:
ToyTopia Toys:
Enjoy delicious food & drinks at this Irish Gastro Pub & Cocktail Bar! Located in the heart of Historic Downtown St. Augustine, Barley Republic serves traditional burgers and sandwiches as well as a spin on Irish favorites, such as Shepard's Pie and Fish & Chips.
Gift card valued at $100!
Enjoy delicious food & drinks at this Irish Gastro Pub & Cocktail Bar! Located in the heart of Historic Downtown St. Augustine, Barley Republic serves traditional burgers and sandwiches as well as a spin on Irish favorites, such as Shepard's Pie and Fish & Chips.
Gift card valued at $100!
Enjoy delicious food & drinks at this Irish Gastro Pub & Cocktail Bar! Located in the heart of Historic Downtown St. Augustine, Barley Republic serves traditional burgers and sandwiches as well as a spin on Irish favorites, such as Shepard's Pie and Fish & Chips.
Gift card valued at $100!
Private Cookie Decorating Class for up to 20 people at the Kookburra Dondanville location, valued at $800 ($40/person)! Includes:
Can be used for events such as birthday parties, girls night or any occasion!
Private Cookie Decorating Class for up to 20 people at the Kookburra Dondanville location, valued at $800 ($40/person)! Includes:
Can be used for events such as birthday parties, girls night or any occasion!
Private Cookie Decorating Class for up to 20 people at the Kookburra Dondanville location, valued at $800 ($40/person)! Includes:
Can be used for events such as birthday parties, girls night or any occasion!
Kookaburra Gift Basket, valued at $155, includes:
Kookaburra Gift Basket, valued at $155, includes:
Kookaburra Gift Basket, valued at $155, includes:
Pilates Yoga Loft - $350 gift certificate! Valid toward any wellness service, Pilates classes, or offerings from the holistic wellness studio located in Downtown St. Augustine at Pilates Yoga Loft.
Pilates Yoga Loft - $350 gift certificate! Valid toward any wellness service, Pilates classes, or offerings from the holistic wellness studio located in Downtown St. Augustine at Pilates Yoga Loft.
Pilates Yoga Loft - $350 gift certificate! Valid toward any wellness service, Pilates classes, or offerings from the holistic wellness studio located in Downtown St. Augustine at Pilates Yoga Loft.
Relax and let your worries melt away with this amazing prize pack! Valued at $375! Includes:
Relax and let your worries melt away with this amazing prize pack! Valued at $375! Includes:
Relax and let your worries melt away with this amazing prize pack! Valued at $375! Includes:
Indulge in a chance to win 20 units of Botox—just enough to refresh, smooth, and rejuvenate your look. Botox is a quick, non-invasive treatment that softens fine lines and leaves your skin looking smooth, rested, and radiant. Valued at $220!
Indulge in a chance to win 20 units of Botox—just enough to refresh, smooth, and rejuvenate your look. Botox is a quick, non-invasive treatment that softens fine lines and leaves your skin looking smooth, rested, and radiant. Valued at $220!
Indulge in a chance to win 20 units of Botox—just enough to refresh, smooth, and rejuvenate your look. Botox is a quick, non-invasive treatment that softens fine lines and leaves your skin looking smooth, rested, and radiant. Valued at $220!
Alabama Shakes with special guest Lamont Landers! 2 tickets valued at $200-$250! Alabama Shakes is touring the U.S. and is stopping in the nation's oldest city on 04/26/26! Doors open at 6:00pm and the event starts at 7:15pm.
Alabama Shakes with special guest Lamont Landers! 2 tickets valued at $200-$250! Alabama Shakes is touring the U.S. and is stopping in the nation's oldest city on 04/26/26! Doors open at 6:00pm and the event starts at 7:15pm.
Alabama Shakes with special guest Lamont Landers! 2 tickets valued at $200-$250! Alabama Shakes is touring the U.S. and is stopping in the nation's oldest city on 04/26/26! Doors open at 6:00pm and the event starts at 7:15pm.
UNLIMITED classes for one month! Valued at $195! Multiple classes to choose from, (HIIT, PILATES, YOGA, STRENGTH, MOBILITY), Infrared Heated Environment, intermediate classes and classes accessible for all levels!
UNLIMITED classes for one month! Valued at $195! Multiple classes to choose from, (HIIT, PILATES, YOGA, STRENGTH, MOBILITY), Infrared Heated Environment, intermediate classes and classes accessible for all levels!
UNLIMITED classes for one month! Valued at $195! Multiple classes to choose from, (HIIT, PILATES, YOGA, STRENGTH, MOBILITY), Infrared Heated Environment, intermediate classes and classes accessible for all levels!
Support local, shop small and celebrate the heart of historic St. Augustine! This curated bundle, valued at $250, features gift cards and one-of-a-kind art from our Uptown neighbors!
Includes:
Support local, shop small and celebrate the heart of historic St. Augustine! This curated bundle, valued at $250, features gift cards and one-of-a-kind art from our Uptown neighbors!
Includes:
Support local, shop small and celebrate the heart of historic St. Augustine! This curated bundle, valued at $250, features gift cards and one-of-a-kind art from our Uptown neighbors!
Includes:
Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan, Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Valued at $68!
Freshwater Biwa Pearl on a 16-inch 14K gold filled chain.
Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan, Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Valued at $68!
Freshwater Biwa Pearl on a 16-inch 14K gold filled chain.
Handcrafted Necklace from local artisan, Carinne of Pinfeather Jewelry. Valued at $68!
Freshwater Biwa Pearl on a 16-inch 14K gold filled chain.
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