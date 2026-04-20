Spring into Giving

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Your donation helps us purchase clothing to fill size gaps and respond to urgent needs in real time.
Your donation helps us purchase clothing to fill size gaps and respond to urgent needs in real time.
Your donation helps us purchase clothing to fill size gaps and respond to urgent needs in real time.
Every dollar makes a difference. Your donation helps us provide clothing and essentials to children in our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!