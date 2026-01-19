Spring Into Hope - Annual Auction

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About this event
This level is intended for individuals. Businesses seeking sponsorship recognition should select a sponsorship level.
Individuals who contribute to the Personal Hope Supporter level will be recognized by name on the Spring into Hope sponsor page and in event appreciation materials.
Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Includes:
Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Includes:
Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Includes:
Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Includes:
Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
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