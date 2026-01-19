Center for Healing Under Grief - HUG

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Center for Healing Under Grief - HUG

About this event

Spring Into Hope - Annual Auction

Personal Hope Supporter
$100

This level is intended for individuals. Businesses seeking sponsorship recognition should select a sponsorship level.


Individuals who contribute to the Personal Hope Supporter level will be recognized by name on the Spring into Hope sponsor page and in event appreciation materials.


Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Community Supporter
$250

Includes:

  • Business name listed on the Spring into Hope sponsor page
  • Recognition in social media thank-you posts
  • Inclusion in event appreciation materials

Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Hope Partner
$500

Includes:

  • All Community Supporter benefits
  • Business name or logo featured in event promotions
  • Recognition during auction announcements

Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Healing Advocate
$1,000

Includes:

  • All Hope Partner Benefits
  • Featured sponsor recognition on HUG Website
  • Dedicated social media sponsor spotlight
  • Verbal recognition during the auction

Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Spring Into Hope Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:

  • All Healing Advocate benefits
  • Top-tier sponsor placement on website and event materials
  • Prominent recognition in pre and post event promotions
  • Named as a featured sponsor

Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Center for Healing Under Grief-HUG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

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