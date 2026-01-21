Spring is in the AiR 2026

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About this event
Ticket covers entrance for (1) guest, entertainment and food provided.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
Ticket covers entrance for (1) guest, entertainment and food provided. Hosts are invited to a private pre-event champagne toast with a surprise performance at IAA at 5pm. You will also be recognized and celebrated in our slide presentation and program as a dedicated champion of IAA's mission.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
Ticket covers entrance for (2) guests, entertainment and food provided. Hosts are invited to a private pre-event champagne toast with a surprise performance at IAA at 5pm. You will also be recognized and celebrated in our slide presentation and program as a dedicated champion of IAA's mission.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
Ticket covers entrance for (4) guests, entertainment and food provided. Hosts are invited to a private pre-event champagne toast with a surprise performance at IAA at 5pm. You will also be recognized and celebrated in our slide presentation and program as a dedicated champion of IAA's mission.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
Ticket covers entrance for (6) guests, entertainment and food provided. Hosts are invited to a private pre-event champagne toast with a surprise performance at IAA at 5pm. You will also be recognized and celebrated in our slide presentation and program as a dedicated champion of IAA's mission.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
An Innovation Sponsor provides essential studio equipment upgrades, such as a pressure washer, light table, shelving,
or enhanced audio/visual tools.
Ticket covers entrance for (2) guests, entertainment and food provided. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the event live
screen, printed materials, social media, and announced verbally during the event.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
A Cultural Connector Sponsor funds travel expenses for one internationally-based artist to collaborate with a local Maine artist.
Ticket covers entrance for (3) guests, entertainment and food provided. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the event live
screen, printed materials, social media, and announced verbally during the event.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
A Legacy Sponsor contributes to the monthly rent for the David C. Driskell Fellowship at Black Seed Studio.
Ticket covers entrance for (4) guests, entertainment and food provided. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the event live
screen, printed materials, social media, and announced verbally during the event.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
A Visionary Sponsor supports co-mentorship with Artist in Residence (AiR) and mentor pairing.
Ticket covers entrance for (4) guests, entertainment and food provided. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the event live
screen, printed materials, social media, and announced verbally during the event.
ATTEN: At checkout “Edit Contributions” to Remove the Fee!
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