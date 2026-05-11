Spring KHS Apparel Order 2026

About this shop
Available in Youth and Adult sizes. Navy blue short sleeve shirt with full front white logo. 100% ultra weight cotton.
SIZE AXXL ONLY! Navy blue short sleeve shirt with full front white logo. 100% ultra weight cotton.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy blue short sleeve shirt with white logo.
Available in Youth and Adult sizes. Navy blue short sleeve shirt with full front white logo.
100% ultra weight cotton.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy blue long sleeve shirt with full front white logo.
100% ultra weight cotton.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy blue long sleeve shirt with full front white logo.
100% ultra weight cotton.
AVAILABLE IN ADULT SIZES ONLY! Navy blue V-Neck shirt with white logo.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy blue V-Neck shirt with white logo.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY! Navy blue V-Neck shirt with white logo.
YOUTH SIZES ONLY!
Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.
ADULT SIZES ONLY!
Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.
LADIES SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.
ADULT SIZES ONLY!
Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.
Youth and Adult Sizes available!
Separate listing for AXXL & AXXXL
Navy blue 50/50 heavy blend sweatshirt with white logo on full front.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy blue 50/50 heavy blend sweatshirt with white logo on full front.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy blue 50/50 heavy blend sweatshirt with white logo on full front.
Available in Youth and Adult sizes.
Separate listing for AXXL & AXXXL
Navy blue 50/50 blend hooded sweatshirt with white logo on full front.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy blue 50/50 blend hooded sweatshirt with white logo on full front.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy blue 50/50 blend hooded sweatshirt with white logo on full front.
Available in Youth and Adult Unisex sizes.
Separate listing for AXXL & AXXXL
Navy Blue 50/50 blend Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt with small white logo on left side.
UNISEX SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy Blue 50/50 blend Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt with small white logo on left side.
UNISEX SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy Blue 50/50 blend Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt with small white logo on left side.
ADULT SIZES ONLY!
Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.
ADULTS SIZES ONLY!
Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.
YOUTH SIZES ONLY!
Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.
ADULT SIZES ONLY!
Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.
ADULT SIZES ONLY!
Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.
SIZE AXXL ONLY!
Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.
SIZE AXXXL ONLY!
Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.
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