Kent Heights PTO

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Kent Heights PTO

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Spring KHS Apparel Order 2026

Short Sleeve T-shirt (Sizes: YS-AXL) item
Short Sleeve T-shirt (Sizes: YS-AXL)
$10

Available in Youth and Adult sizes. Navy blue short sleeve shirt with full front white logo. 100% ultra weight cotton.

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Short Sleeve T-shirt (Size: 2XL) item
Short Sleeve T-shirt (Size: 2XL)
$12

SIZE AXXL ONLY! Navy blue short sleeve shirt with full front white logo. 100% ultra weight cotton.

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Short Sleeve T-shirt (Size: 3XL) item
Short Sleeve T-shirt (Size: 3XL)
$13

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy blue short sleeve shirt with white logo.

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Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Sizes: YS-AXL) item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Sizes: YS-AXL)
$12

Available in Youth and Adult sizes. Navy blue short sleeve shirt with full front white logo.

100% ultra weight cotton.

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Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Size: 2XL) item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Size: 2XL)
$14

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy blue long sleeve shirt with full front white logo.

100% ultra weight cotton.

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Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Size: 3XL) item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Size: 3XL)
$15

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy blue long sleeve shirt with full front white logo.

100% ultra weight cotton.

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Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (SIZE: AS-AXL) item
Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (SIZE: AS-AXL)
$10

AVAILABLE IN ADULT SIZES ONLY! Navy blue V-Neck shirt with white logo.

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Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (Size: 2XL) item
Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (Size: 2XL)
$12

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy blue V-Neck shirt with white logo.

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Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (Size: 3XL) item
Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (Size: 3XL)
$13

SIZE AXXXL ONLY! Navy blue V-Neck shirt with white logo.

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Youth Polo Shirt (SIZE: YS-YXL) item
Youth Polo Shirt (SIZE: YS-YXL)
$25

YOUTH SIZES ONLY!

Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.

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Ladies Polo Shirt (SIZE: AS-AXL) item
Ladies Polo Shirt (SIZE: AS-AXL)
$25

ADULT SIZES ONLY!

Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.

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Ladies Polo Shirt (SIZE: 2XL) item
Ladies Polo Shirt (SIZE: 2XL)
$28

LADIES SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.

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Ladies Polo Shirt (SIZE: 3XL) item
Ladies Polo Shirt (SIZE: 3XL)
$29

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.

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Men's Polo Shirt (SIZE: AS-AXL) item
Men's Polo Shirt (SIZE: AS-AXL)
$25

ADULT SIZES ONLY!

Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.

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Men's Polo Shirt (SIZE: 2XL) item
Men's Polo Shirt (SIZE: 2XL)
$28

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.

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Men's Polo Shirt (SIZE: 3XL) item
Men's Polo Shirt (SIZE: 3XL)
$29

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy blue polo shirt with small white logo embroidered on left side. Dry Zone UV Micro-Mesh material.

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Crewneck Sweatshirt (SIZE: YS-AXL) item
Crewneck Sweatshirt (SIZE: YS-AXL)
$18

Youth and Adult Sizes available!

Separate listing for AXXL & AXXXL

Navy blue 50/50 heavy blend sweatshirt with white logo on full front.

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Crewneck Sweatshirt (SIZE: 2XL) item
Crewneck Sweatshirt (SIZE: 2XL)
$20

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy blue 50/50 heavy blend sweatshirt with white logo on full front.

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Crewneck Sweatshirt (SIZE: 3XL) item
Crewneck Sweatshirt (SIZE: 3XL)
$21

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy blue 50/50 heavy blend sweatshirt with white logo on full front.

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Hooded Sweatshirt (SIZE: YS-AXL) item
Hooded Sweatshirt (SIZE: YS-AXL)
$23

Available in Youth and Adult sizes.

Separate listing for AXXL & AXXXL

Navy blue 50/50 blend hooded sweatshirt with white logo on full front.

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Hooded Sweatshirt (SIZE: 2XL) item
Hooded Sweatshirt (SIZE: 2XL)
$25

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy blue 50/50 blend hooded sweatshirt with white logo on full front.

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Hooded Sweatshirt (SIZE: 3XL) item
Hooded Sweatshirt (SIZE: 3XL)
$26

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy blue 50/50 blend hooded sweatshirt with white logo on full front.

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Zip Up Hoodie (SIZE: YS-AXL) item
Zip Up Hoodie (SIZE: YS-AXL)
$28

Available in Youth and Adult Unisex sizes.

Separate listing for AXXL & AXXXL

Navy Blue 50/50 blend Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt with small white logo on left side.

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Zip Up Hoodie (SIZE: 2XL) item
Zip Up Hoodie (SIZE: 2XL)
$30

UNISEX SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy Blue 50/50 blend Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt with small white logo on left side.

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Zip Up Hoodie (SIZE: 3XL) item
Zip Up Hoodie (SIZE: 3XL)
$31

UNISEX SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy Blue 50/50 blend Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt with small white logo on left side.

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Womens Fleece Vest (SIZE: AS - AXL) item
Womens Fleece Vest (SIZE: AS - AXL)
$36

ADULT SIZES ONLY!

Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.

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Womens Fleece Vest (SIZE: 2XL) item
Womens Fleece Vest (SIZE: 2XL)
$39

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.

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Womens Fleece Vest (SIZE: 3XL) item
Womens Fleece Vest (SIZE: 3XL)
$40

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.

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Men's Fleece Vest (SIZE: AS-AXL) item
Men's Fleece Vest (SIZE: AS-AXL)
$36

ADULTS SIZES ONLY!

Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.

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Men's Fleece Vest (SIZE: 2XL) item
Men's Fleece Vest (SIZE: 2XL)
$39

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.

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Men's Fleece Vest (SIZE: 3XL) item
Men's Fleece Vest (SIZE: 3XL)
$40

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Navy blue Microfleece Vest with small white logo embroidered on the left side.

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Youth 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: YS-YXL) item
Youth 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: YS-YXL)
$36

YOUTH SIZES ONLY!

Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.

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Women's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: AS-AXL) item
Women's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: AS-AXL)
$37

ADULT SIZES ONLY!

Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.

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Women's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: 2XL) item
Women's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: 2XL)
$39

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.

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Women's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: 3XL) item
Women's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: 3XL)
$40

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.

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Men's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: AS-AXL) item
Men's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: AS-AXL)
$37

ADULT SIZES ONLY!

Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.

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Men's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: 2XL) item
Men's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: 2XL)
$39

SIZE AXXL ONLY!

Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.

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Men's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: 3XL) item
Men's 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt (SIZE: 3XL)
$40

SIZE AXXXL ONLY!

Gray 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt with small navy blue logo embroidered on left side.

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