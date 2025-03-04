Broadway Bound Children's Theatre

Fall 2025 Mainstage Business Advertising

Full page Ad - Inside or Back Cover
$850

Prominent placement for your full-page color ad on the inside or back cover. 8.5" x 11"

Full page Ad
$600

Get noticed with a full-page color ad. 8.5" x 11"

Half Page Ad - Horizontal
$300

Highlight your business with a half-page vertical color ad. 8.5" x 5.5"

Half Page Ad - Vertical
$300

Get your big beautiful vertical half-page color ad! 4.25" x 11"

Quarter Page Ad
$150

Get your message out there with a quarter page color ad. 4.25" x 5.5"

Eighth Page Ad
$75

An eighth page color ad is a great opportunity. 4.25" x 2.75"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!