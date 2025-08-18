eventClosed

Spring-Mar Family Fun Day 2025

10125 Lakehaven Ct

Burke, VA 22015, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Cheese Pizza Panda Pack
$6

Includes:
-1 slice cheese pizza
-1 bag of chips
-1 applesauce pouch
-1 bottle of water

Pepperoni Panda Pack
$6

Includes:
-1 slice pepperoni pizza
-1 bag of chips
-1 applesauce pouch
-1 bottle of water

Cheese Pizza Slice
$2.75
Pepperoni Pizza Slice
$3
Large Cheese Pizza Pie
$16
Large Pepperoni Pizza Pie
$18
Single Raffle Ticket - Parking Space, Upper Lot
$5

Your spot is waiting! Win a dedicated parking space in the upper lot for the 2025-2026 school year.

Raffle 5-Pack - Upper Lot
$20

Increase your odds! Buy 4 raffle tickets, get 1 free. Win a dedicated space in the upper lot for the 2025-2026 school year.

Single Raffle Ticket - Parking Space, Lower Lot
$5

Your spot is waiting! Win a dedicated parking space in the lower lot for the 2025-2026 school year.

Raffle 5-Pack - Lower Lot
$20

Increase your odds! Buy 4 raffle tickets, get 1 free. Win a dedicated space in the lower lot for the 2025-2026 school year.

Bottle of Water
$1
Bag of Chips
$2
Apple Sauce Pouch
$1

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing