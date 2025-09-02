Spring-Mar Spiritwear Shop 2025 IN PERSON

Toddler Baseball Tee
$30

100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey | 3/4 sleeves | Available in the following sizes (see pics for chart): 2T, 3T, 4T, 5/6T | Available in Red/Grey combo and Royal Blue/Grey.
Note: Logo is two colors (no red within) not three colors as it was previously.

Toddler T-Shirt | Short Sleeve
$26

100% Cotton jersey | Available in the following sizes (see pics for chart): 2T, 3T, 4T, 5/6T | Available in the following colors (see 2nd photo):

Red (shown), Royal, Pink, Lavender

Yellow, Caribbean

Toddler T-Shirt | Long Sleeve
$30

100% cotton jersey | Available in the following sizes (see pics for chart): 2T, 3T, 4T, 5/6T | Available in the following colors: Red, Royal (shown), Pink

Toddler Hoodie
$41

Thick and warm pullover hoodie. 60% cotton/40% polyester fleece | Available in the following sizes (see pics for chart): 2T, 3T, 4T, 5/6T | Available in the following colors: Red (shown), Royal, Pink

Youth T-Shirt | Short Sleeve
$26

100% cotton sizes for older kids | Youth sizes available in: S, M, L, XL (see size chart in pics) | Available in the following colors (see pics): Red, Royal, Pink, Lavender, Yellow, Carribean | Note: first picture is a mockup; actual logo size might be slightly different.

Youth Hoodie
$41

Heavy blend youth sweatshirt, 50% cotton/50% polyester |
Available in the following sizes (see size chart in pics): XS, S, M, L, XL | Available in the following colors: Red (mockup shown), Royal, Pink | Note: first picture is a mockup; actual logo size might be slightly different.

Adult T-Shirt | Short Sleeve
$27

Available in the following sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL | 100% cotton available in the following colors (see pics): Red (shown), Royal, Yellow | *Sport blend (50% cotton/50% poly) available in the following colors: Graphite Heather

Adult V-Neck T-Shirt | Short Sleeve
$29

100% cotton | Available in the following sizes: S,* M, L, XL, XXL | Available in the following colors (see pic): Red, Royal (shown), Aquatic Blue, Neon Pink

Adult T-Shirt | Long Sleeve
$30

100% cotton | Available in the following sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL | Available in the following colors: Red, Royal (shown), Light Pink

Adult Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
$44

Available in the following sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL | Available in the following colors: Red, Royal, Graphite Heather, Maroon
Note: mockup - actual logo size may differ

Tote Bag
$30

Spring-Mar Tote Bag | 100% Cotton Canvas |
Dimensions: 13"h x 16"w x 3.5"d |
Colors available: Red
Note: mockups shown; tote is slightly wider than the square one pictured. Logo size may be slightly different.

Car Magnet
$4

Spring-Mar car magnet ON SALE (previously $6) | 5.75" circle

Winter Hat | One Size Fits Most
$24

One size fits most. Limited quantity!

