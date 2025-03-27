SPRING MARKET EXTRAVAGANZA May 2 - 4th, 2025

Vendors are required to reserve a space in advance of opening day to ensure availability. Outdoor spaces are typically 10 x 20. This is a one-day reservation (Fri / Sat / or Sunday)
*Food & beverages will be available for purchase from HOST ONLY
Vendors are required to reserve a space in advance of opening day to ensure availability. Outdoor spaces are typically 10 x 20. This is a one-day reservation (Fri / Sat / or Sunday)
*Food & beverages will be available for purchase from HOST ONLY
Vendor Reservation (2 days)
$35
Vendors are required to reserve a space in advance of opening day to ensure availability. Outdoor spaces are typically 10 x 20. This is a two-day reservation (Fri/Sat or Sun).
*Food & beverages will be available for purchase from HOST ONLY
Vendors are required to reserve a space in advance of opening day to ensure availability. Outdoor spaces are typically 10 x 20. This is a two-day reservation (Fri/Sat or Sun).
*Food & beverages will be available for purchase from HOST ONLY
Vendor Reservation (3 days)
$45
Vendors are required to reserve a space in advance of opening day to ensure availability. Outdoor spaces are typically 10 x 20. This is a three-day reservation (Fri/Sat and Sun).
*Food & beverages will be available for purchase from HOST ONLY
Vendors are required to reserve a space in advance of opening day to ensure availability. Outdoor spaces are typically 10 x 20. This is a three-day reservation (Fri/Sat and Sun).
*Food & beverages will be available for purchase from HOST ONLY
Electricity and/ or Water (1 day)
$5
Electricity and water is available on select spaces and is limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Electricity and water is available on select spaces and is limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Electricity and/ or Water (2 days)
$10
Electricity and water is available on select spaces and is limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Electricity and water is available on select spaces and is limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Electricity and/ or Water (3 days)
$15
Electricity and water is available on select spaces and is limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Electricity and water is available on select spaces and is limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Add a donation for Camp Idlewild of Florida, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!