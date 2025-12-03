Spring Migration Silent Auction

Enjoy a true Interior Alaska experience with this Riverboat Discovery Pass for Two, valid for the 2026 season. Step aboard an authentic paddlewheel riverboat and cruise the Chena River while taking in sweeping views of the Alaskan wilderness. Along the way, you’ll experience a guided tour that brings Alaska’s history, culture, and wildlife to life—complete with stops and demonstrations at a traditional Athabascan fish camp and a bush plane takeoff right alongside the boat.

A perfect gift or bucket-list adventure, this pass offers an unforgettable way to experience Fairbanks from the water—relaxed, scenic, and uniquely Alaskan.





Donor: Riverboat Discovery

FMV: $200