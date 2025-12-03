Hosted by

Friends Of Creamers Field

About this event

Spring Migration Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Creamer Ln, Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA

Grandma & Helper Garden Set item
Grandma & Helper Garden Set item
Grandma & Helper Garden Set
$90

Starting bid

Get a jump start on your gardening with this charming “Grandma & Helper” Garden Set! Featuring two beautifully handcrafted, matching trowels displayed on a custom wooden mount, this piece is as functional and decorative—perfect for sharing time in the garden with someone special.


Donor: Thomas Hart

FMV: $180

Running Reindeer Ranch - Reindeer Walk for 2 item
Running Reindeer Ranch - Reindeer Walk for 2
$85

Starting bid

Take a walk on the wild side! This unforgettable experience for two at Running Reindeer Ranch invites you on a guided stroll through birch and spruce forest alongside a friendly reindeer herd. Learn about these incredible Arctic-adapted animals while immersing yourself in the beauty of the boreal forest.


Donor: Running Reindeer Ranch

FMV: $190


Note: Voucher covers up to $190 on the cost of your tickets. Additional fees may apply for tickets purchased for peak season times. Voucher expires May 30, 2027.

Roaming Root Cellar - Shop Fresh, Shop Local item
Roaming Root Cellar - Shop Fresh, Shop Local
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy $100 to spend at Roaming Root Cellar—your go-to spot for local produce, Alaskan-made gifts, and community-grown goodness.


Donor: Anonymous

FMV: $100

Riverboat Discovery Experience for 2 item
Riverboat Discovery Experience for 2
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy a true Interior Alaska experience with this Riverboat Discovery Pass for Two, valid for the 2026 season. Step aboard an authentic paddlewheel riverboat and cruise the Chena River while taking in sweeping views of the Alaskan wilderness. Along the way, you’ll experience a guided tour that brings Alaska’s history, culture, and wildlife to life—complete with stops and demonstrations at a traditional Athabascan fish camp and a bush plane takeoff right alongside the boat.

A perfect gift or bucket-list adventure, this pass offers an unforgettable way to experience Fairbanks from the water—relaxed, scenic, and uniquely Alaskan.


Donor: Riverboat Discovery

FMV: $200

1,000 Gallons of Water Delivery from the Water Wagon item
1,000 Gallons of Water Delivery from the Water Wagon item
1,000 Gallons of Water Delivery from the Water Wagon
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the convenience of 1,000 gallons of delivered water from the Water Wagon. Plus, stay hydrated on the go with a reusable water bottle included with this package!


Donor: Water Wagon

FMV: $110

Gold Dredge 8 Experience for 2 item
Gold Dredge 8 Experience for 2
$70

Starting bid

Experience one of Interior Alaska’s most iconic attractions with two Gold Dredge 8 tickets for two people, valid for the 2026 season. Step back in time as you tour this historic gold dredge and learn how prospectors helped shape Alaska’s rich mining history.

Your visit includes a guided tour through the dredge itself, hands-on gold panning where you can keep what you find, and a lively look at life during the gold rush era. Fun, educational, and uniquely Alaskan, this experience is perfect for visitors and locals alike.


Donor: Riverboat Discovery

FMV: $140

Chickadee Painting - Framed Original item
Chickadee Painting - Framed Original
$15

Starting bid

Bring a touch of Alaska’s quiet beauty into your home with this charming framed chickadee artwork. Delicately rendered and set against a rich blue background, this piece captures a beloved northern songbird perched among bright red berries—simple, striking, and full of character.

Perfect for bird lovers or anyone who appreciates handcrafted art, this piece is ready to display and adds a warm, natural accent to any space.


Donor: Mary Zalar

Anchorage Night Out: Dinner & a Movie Package item
Anchorage Night Out: Dinner & a Movie Package item
Anchorage Night Out: Dinner & a Movie Package
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a classic Anchorage night out with this fun and flexible package! This gift card is valid at Moose’s Tooth, Eye Tooth, or Bear Tooth—three local favorites known for their creative pizzas, great drinks, and lively atmosphere.

Then, head over to the Bear Tooth Theatrepub with two movie tickets and catch a film in one of Alaska’s most unique cinema experiences—where great movies meet great food. Perfect for a date night or a fun outing with a friend!


Donor: The Tooth Company

FMV: $64

Start Your Morning Right: Sunrise Bagel & Espresso Gift Card item
Start Your Morning Right: Sunrise Bagel & Espresso Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Start your day the right way with a $50 gift card to Sunrise Bagel & Espresso! This convenient drive-thru favorite is perfect for grabbing your morning coffee, bagel, or breakfast sandwich on the go—quick, delicious, and just what you need to fuel your day.


This package comes in $10 increments, making it perfect not only for treating yourself, but also for sharing or gifting to friends, family, teachers, or coworkers.


Ideal for busy mornings and coffee runs, this gift card keeps you moving while enjoying one of the community’s go-to spots.


Donor: Sunrise Bagel & Espresso

FMV: $50

Set of 4 Bowl Cozies + Polar Bear Cast Iron Handle Holder item
Set of 4 Bowl Cozies + Polar Bear Cast Iron Handle Holder item
Set of 4 Bowl Cozies + Polar Bear Cast Iron Handle Holder
$25

Starting bid

Add a touch of charm and practicality to your kitchen with this handcrafted microwave bowl cozy set and cast iron pan holder from UPAVIM Crafts. The set includes four reusable bowl cozies—perfect for safely handling hot dishes straight from the microwave.


Also included is an adorable cast iron pan holder designed to look like a polar bear, bringing both personality and function to your cooking routine. Thoughtfully made and beautifully crafted, this set makes a great gift or a cozy addition to your own home.


Donor: Mary Zalar

FMV: $64

Pressed Glass Cardinal Ornament item
Pressed Glass Cardinal Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful pressed glass ornament - the perfect decoration for any time of year.


Donor: Mary Zalar

Handcrafted Woven Table Runner item
Handcrafted Woven Table Runner
$40

Starting bid

This handwoven table runner is a unique, artisan-made piece that adds warmth and texture to any table. Its natural design works well for everyday use or special occasions. A simple way to bring handmade beauty into your home.


Donor: Mary Zalar

FMV: $100

Tanzanian Fabric Tote Bag item
Tanzanian Fabric Tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

This tote bag is handcrafted from vibrant Tanzanian fabric, featuring bold patterns and rich color. Lightweight yet sturdy, it’s perfect for everyday errands, travel, or carrying essentials in style.


Donor: Mary Zalar

FMV: $20

Beaded Necklace & Earrings item
Beaded Necklace & Earrings item
Beaded Necklace & Earrings item
Beaded Necklace & Earrings
$20

Starting bid

This handcrafted set includes a matching necklace and earrings made with green beads for a simple, elegant look.


Donor: Mary Zalar

Judie Gumm Designs Earrings & Necklace item
Judie Gumm Designs Earrings & Necklace
$80

Starting bid

This beautiful sterling silver necklace and earring set is inspired by botanical forms, with delicate details that reflect natural shapes and textures. Elegant yet understated, it’s a timeless set that works for everyday wear or special occasions.

Black Beaded Hanging Earrings item
Black Beaded Hanging Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Simple and elegant black beaded earrings.

Sterling Silver and Black Earrings item
Sterling Silver and Black Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Black & Silver Earrings item
Black & Silver Earrings
$20

Starting bid

JanSport Klamath 65L Backpack item
JanSport Klamath 65L Backpack
$40

Starting bid

  • Foam-padded shoulder straps and dual-density foam-padded hip-belt
  • Sternum straps and adjustable load-lifter straps
  • Multiple side compression straps and bottom load-securing straps
  • Fits a range of torso lengths from 15 to 19 inches
  • GridFit system allows torso-length and shoulder-width adjustments
  • Support provided by PE (polyethylene plastic) sheet with aluminum stays
  • Fully padded back panel with ventilation channel
  • Load capacity for weekend to weeklong backpacking trips
  • Large main compartment with drawstring closure, top and zippered side access
  • 3-liter capacity hydration sleeve with clip/tube port (reservoir not included)
  • Dedicated zippered sleeping bag compartment with internal shelf
  • Zippered front pocket, hip-belt pocket, large top hood pocket
  • Stretch mesh side pockets
  • Large carry and haul handles

Donor: Anne & Dave Vick

FMV: $120

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