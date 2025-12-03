Spring Migration Silent Auction

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Get a jump start on your gardening with this charming “Grandma & Helper” Garden Set! Featuring two beautifully handcrafted, matching trowels displayed on a custom wooden mount, this piece is as functional and decorative—perfect for sharing time in the garden with someone special.
Donor: Thomas Hart
FMV: $180
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Take a walk on the wild side! This unforgettable experience for two at Running Reindeer Ranch invites you on a guided stroll through birch and spruce forest alongside a friendly reindeer herd. Learn about these incredible Arctic-adapted animals while immersing yourself in the beauty of the boreal forest.
Donor: Running Reindeer Ranch
FMV: $190
Note: Voucher covers up to $190 on the cost of your tickets. Additional fees may apply for tickets purchased for peak season times. Voucher expires May 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 to spend at Roaming Root Cellar—your go-to spot for local produce, Alaskan-made gifts, and community-grown goodness.
Donor: Anonymous
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a true Interior Alaska experience with this Riverboat Discovery Pass for Two, valid for the 2026 season. Step aboard an authentic paddlewheel riverboat and cruise the Chena River while taking in sweeping views of the Alaskan wilderness. Along the way, you’ll experience a guided tour that brings Alaska’s history, culture, and wildlife to life—complete with stops and demonstrations at a traditional Athabascan fish camp and a bush plane takeoff right alongside the boat.
A perfect gift or bucket-list adventure, this pass offers an unforgettable way to experience Fairbanks from the water—relaxed, scenic, and uniquely Alaskan.
Donor: Riverboat Discovery
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy the convenience of 1,000 gallons of delivered water from the Water Wagon. Plus, stay hydrated on the go with a reusable water bottle included with this package!
Donor: Water Wagon
FMV: $110
Starting bid
Experience one of Interior Alaska’s most iconic attractions with two Gold Dredge 8 tickets for two people, valid for the 2026 season. Step back in time as you tour this historic gold dredge and learn how prospectors helped shape Alaska’s rich mining history.
Your visit includes a guided tour through the dredge itself, hands-on gold panning where you can keep what you find, and a lively look at life during the gold rush era. Fun, educational, and uniquely Alaskan, this experience is perfect for visitors and locals alike.
Donor: Riverboat Discovery
FMV: $140
Starting bid
Bring a touch of Alaska’s quiet beauty into your home with this charming framed chickadee artwork. Delicately rendered and set against a rich blue background, this piece captures a beloved northern songbird perched among bright red berries—simple, striking, and full of character.
Perfect for bird lovers or anyone who appreciates handcrafted art, this piece is ready to display and adds a warm, natural accent to any space.
Donor: Mary Zalar
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic Anchorage night out with this fun and flexible package! This gift card is valid at Moose’s Tooth, Eye Tooth, or Bear Tooth—three local favorites known for their creative pizzas, great drinks, and lively atmosphere.
Then, head over to the Bear Tooth Theatrepub with two movie tickets and catch a film in one of Alaska’s most unique cinema experiences—where great movies meet great food. Perfect for a date night or a fun outing with a friend!
Donor: The Tooth Company
FMV: $64
Starting bid
Start your day the right way with a $50 gift card to Sunrise Bagel & Espresso! This convenient drive-thru favorite is perfect for grabbing your morning coffee, bagel, or breakfast sandwich on the go—quick, delicious, and just what you need to fuel your day.
This package comes in $10 increments, making it perfect not only for treating yourself, but also for sharing or gifting to friends, family, teachers, or coworkers.
Ideal for busy mornings and coffee runs, this gift card keeps you moving while enjoying one of the community’s go-to spots.
Donor: Sunrise Bagel & Espresso
FMV: $50
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm and practicality to your kitchen with this handcrafted microwave bowl cozy set and cast iron pan holder from UPAVIM Crafts. The set includes four reusable bowl cozies—perfect for safely handling hot dishes straight from the microwave.
Also included is an adorable cast iron pan holder designed to look like a polar bear, bringing both personality and function to your cooking routine. Thoughtfully made and beautifully crafted, this set makes a great gift or a cozy addition to your own home.
Donor: Mary Zalar
FMV: $64
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Beautiful pressed glass ornament - the perfect decoration for any time of year.
Donor: Mary Zalar
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This handwoven table runner is a unique, artisan-made piece that adds warmth and texture to any table. Its natural design works well for everyday use or special occasions. A simple way to bring handmade beauty into your home.
Donor: Mary Zalar
FMV: $100
Starting bid
This tote bag is handcrafted from vibrant Tanzanian fabric, featuring bold patterns and rich color. Lightweight yet sturdy, it’s perfect for everyday errands, travel, or carrying essentials in style.
Donor: Mary Zalar
FMV: $20
Starting bid
This handcrafted set includes a matching necklace and earrings made with green beads for a simple, elegant look.
Donor: Mary Zalar
Starting bid
This beautiful sterling silver necklace and earring set is inspired by botanical forms, with delicate details that reflect natural shapes and textures. Elegant yet understated, it’s a timeless set that works for everyday wear or special occasions.
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Simple and elegant black beaded earrings.
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Donor: Anne & Dave Vick
FMV: $120
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