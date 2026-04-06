Spring Musical

About this event
3 Al's production of Rock and Roll Forever.
May 18th at 2:00 PM
3 Ge's production of Rock and Roll Forever.
May 19th at 2:00 PM
3 Bi's production of Rock and Roll Forever.
May 20th at 2:00 PM
3 In's production of Rock and Roll Forever.
May 21th at 2:00 PM
3 Sn's production of Rock and Roll Forever.
May 22th at 2:00 PM
4 Be's production of Summer Camp.
May 18th at 3:30 PM
4 Ra's production of Pirates! The Musical .
May 19th at 3:30 PM
4 Na's production of Pirates! The Musical .
May 20th at 3:30 PM
4 Mg's production of Pirates! The Musical .
May 21th at 3:30 PM
4 Ca's production of Pirates! The Musical .
May 22th at 3:30 PM
5 Mn's production of Summer Camp.
May 18th at 4:30 PM
5 Ni's production of Summer Camp.
May 19th at 4:30 PM
5 Fe's production of Summer Camp.
May 20th at 4:30 PM
5 Cu's production of Summer Camp.
May 21th at 4:30 PM
5 Cr's production of Summer Camp.
May 22th at 4:30 PM
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