Spring On the Ave 2026 - Sponsors

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About this shop
Sponsor Fire Dancing Performance
Sponsor Spokane Aerial Performance Arts - Strolling the District
Sponsor a local non-profit youth organization who will host the Public Art
Sponsor a local non-profit youth organization to host the Kids' Corner
Sponsor a limited-edition poster by a local artist.
Sponsor Fire Dancing Performance
Sponsor all events along Sprague Ave - online marketing & advertising - 3 x 6 Logo included on ALL marketing (web, printed, & social media) + signed 2026 event artist poster.
Sponsor all events along Sprague Ave - online marketing & advertising - 2 x 4 Logo included on ALL marketing (web, printed, & social media) + signed 2026 event artist poster.
Sponsor all events along Sprague Ave - online marketing & advertising - medium logo included on Event Day Map & limited marketing (web, printed, & social media) + signed 2026 event artist poster.
Sponsor all events along Sprague Ave - online marketing & advertising - small logo included on Event Day Map & limited marketing (web, printed, & social media) + signed 2026 event artist poster.
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