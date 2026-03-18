Sprague Union District

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Sprague Union District

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Spring On the Ave 2026 - Sponsors

(Platinum) Fire Dancing Performance item
(Platinum) Fire Dancing Performance
$1,000

Sponsor Fire Dancing Performance

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(Gold) Stilt Walking item
(Gold) Stilt Walking
$500

Sponsor Spokane Aerial Performance Arts - Strolling the District

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(Silver) Public Art Piece item
(Silver) Public Art Piece
$250

Sponsor a local non-profit youth organization who will host the Public Art

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(Silver) Kids' Corner item
(Silver) Kids' Corner
$250

Sponsor a local non-profit youth organization to host the Kids' Corner

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(Bronze) Artist Poster item
(Bronze) Artist Poster
$150

Sponsor a limited-edition poster by a local artist.

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(Bronze) Fire Dancing Performance
$150

Sponsor Fire Dancing Performance

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(Platinum) General Event Sponsor item
(Platinum) General Event Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor all events along Sprague Ave - online marketing & advertising - 3 x 6 Logo included on ALL marketing (web, printed, & social media) + signed 2026 event artist poster.

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(Gold) General Event Sponsor item
(Gold) General Event Sponsor
$500

Sponsor all events along Sprague Ave - online marketing & advertising - 2 x 4 Logo included on ALL marketing (web, printed, & social media) + signed 2026 event artist poster.

0
(Silver) General Event Sponsor item
(Silver) General Event Sponsor
$250

Sponsor all events along Sprague Ave - online marketing & advertising - medium logo included on Event Day Map & limited marketing (web, printed, & social media) + signed 2026 event artist poster.

0
(Bronze) General Event Sponsor item
(Bronze) General Event Sponsor
$150

Sponsor all events along Sprague Ave - online marketing & advertising - small logo included on Event Day Map & limited marketing (web, printed, & social media) + signed 2026 event artist poster.

0
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