Spring Online Auction for BMHS & CGS 2026 PGP

Small private event. A magical event for your next family dinner, cocktail party, or business meeting! Our “Small Private Event” bookings allow you to host events for up to 10 people at Greens Ledge Lighthouse.

Booking includes up to 3 hours at the Lighthouse and begins with a private tour given by a member of our GLLPS staff. Available evenings from Thursday to Sunday, May through October.

Free transportation to and from the light is included in the ticket price. Please include up to three possible booking dates and our team will email to confirm availability. Value $1,750