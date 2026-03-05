Hosted by

Senators' Success Fund, Inc.

About this event

Spring Online Auction for BMHS & CGS 2026 PGP

Pick-up location

300 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854, USA

Casamigos Blanco item
Casamigos Blanco
$15

Starting bid

Casamigos Blanco 750ml is a premium, 100% Blue Weber agave tequila renowned for its exceptionally smooth, clean, and approachable taste profile. It features crisp notes of citrus, vanilla, and sweet agave with a light, creamy, and mildly spicy finish. It is perfect for sipping, on the rocks, or in cocktails. Value $40

Golf Bag item
Golf Bag
$150

Starting bid

The 2025 Sun Mountain 4.5 14-Way VLO (Volume Optimized) Stand Bag is a 5.75 lb hybrid bag featuring an 8.5" x 10" top with 14 full-length dividers, designed for both walking and riding. Key features include 8 pockets (including velour-lined valuables and apparel pockets), an E-Z Fit Dual Strap System, and a cart-friendly, lower-profile, stable stand system. Value $200

Adventure Park at Discovery Museum item
Adventure Park at Discovery Museum item
Adventure Park at Discovery Museum item
Adventure Park at Discovery Museum
$130

Starting bid

Zipline & climbing fun! See you in the trees. Each voucher allows a 3-hour climb. These three vouchers are valid for one year; so will expire on 3/25/2027.Value $190 for 3 vouchers

Arden's Rowayton item
Arden's Rowayton item
Arden's Rowayton item
Arden's Rowayton
$200

Starting bid

A gift card to Arden's which is a neighborhood cafe, provisions and coffee shop dedicated to embracing Rowayton's historical seaside charm. Our menu is thoughtfully and sustainably developed using the highest-quality ingredients. Value $250

BJ Ryan's item
BJ Ryan's item
BJ Ryan's item
BJ Ryan's
$50

Starting bid

a gift card. Value $

Crust Issues item
Crust Issues item
Crust Issues item
Crust Issues
$50

Starting bid

A gift card to a family owned and operated restaurant in Norwalk, CT offering pizzas, pastas, chicken cutlet entrees, salads and more! Made for your lunch break, a bite after work, a night out or post soccer practice, and will be just as delicious taken home to eat with the family. Value $

Garden Catering item
Garden Catering item
Garden Catering item
Garden Catering
$200

Starting bid

A gift certificate for lunch for 20 kids. They will get chicken nuggets, potato cones, mac & chess bites and dessert platter. Value $254

Greer Southern Table item
Greer Southern Table item
Greer Southern Table item
Greer Southern Table
$50

Starting bid

The best Southern food in Norwalk! Serving Southern fare with a modern flare. A gift certificate. Value $100

Lava Sono Mediterranean Piano Bar item
Lava Sono Mediterranean Piano Bar item
Lava Sono Mediterranean Piano Bar item
Lava Sono Mediterranean Piano Bar
$100

Starting bid

Mediterranean dining in SoNo with clean, fresh plates, vegan, gluten-free, keto & paleo options, hot lavastone cooking, live piano/jazz, and happy hour. Gift card value $

Playa Bowls item
Playa Bowls item
Playa Bowls
$30

Starting bid

Playa Bowls® is your slice of summer, anytime. Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, we serve healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind. Gift certificate. Value $

Spacecat Brewery item
Spacecat Brewery item
Spacecat Brewery item
Spacecat Brewery
$50

Starting bid

This private tour is for a maximum of 1–4 people and is dog-friendly. Our guide will show you our production area, explain our brewing process, and conclude with flights. There is no expiration date, but the flyer must be presented when the group arrives at the scheduled time. Value $100

UCBC Bagels item
UCBC Bagels item
UCBC Bagels item
UCBC Bagels
$30

Starting bid

a gift certificate for bagels. Value $

SoNo Wood Fired Pizza item
SoNo Wood Fired Pizza item
SoNo Wood Fired Pizza item
SoNo Wood Fired Pizza
$50

Starting bid

A gift certificate. Value $

Liz Sue Bagels item
Liz Sue Bagels item
Liz Sue Bagels item
Liz Sue Bagels
$40

Starting bid

Our family-owned and operated bagel shop is dedicated to providing you with the freshest, most delicious, and authentic bagels in New England! A gift certificate for 1 dozen bagels and 1 cream cheese selection. Value $

Angelo's Specialties Fine Foods item
Angelo's Specialties Fine Foods item
Angelo's Specialties Fine Foods item
Angelo's Specialties Fine Foods
$50

Starting bid

If you’re wondering what to expect at Angelo's Specialties, our answer is everything fresh. Our fresh bread and most of our food hails from the Bronx and Brooklyn, just a few short miles down the road! We also feature imported and domestic groceries, and we make our sauces, soups, mozzarella, and burrata in-house, which is why so many patrons say it’s the best they've ever had! A gift certificate Value $100

Five Mile Mahj item
Five Mile Mahj item
Five Mile Mahj
$300

Starting bid

Five Mile Mahj celebrates the timeless ritual of American mahjong. Offering lessons and guided open play.

This is not your grandmother’s basement game night.

This is mahj — elevated. Get a beginners 90 minute lesson for 4 people with Lorin Dunphy. Lorin is also donating a mahjong tile set with 4 racks. Value $350

Lewis School of Driving item
Lewis School of Driving
$500

Starting bid

Lewis School of Driving, Inc. is a full service driving school located at 28 Cross Street,  New Canaan, CT. We have been teaching in Fairfield County since 1970. Teen Full Course Package includes 30 hours classroom, 8 hours drug & alcohol course, and 8 hours behind the wheel. Value $950

Green Ledge Lighthouse Tour item
Green Ledge Lighthouse Tour item
Green Ledge Lighthouse Tour item
Green Ledge Lighthouse Tour
$500

Starting bid

Small private event. A magical event for your next family dinner, cocktail party, or business meeting! Our “Small Private Event” bookings allow you to host events for up to 10 people at Greens Ledge Lighthouse.

Booking includes up to 3 hours at the Lighthouse and begins with a private tour given by a member of our GLLPS staff. Available evenings from Thursday to Sunday, May through October.

Free transportation to and from the light is included in the ticket price. Please include up to three possible booking dates and our team will email to confirm availability. Value $1,750

Rowayton Porch Fest item
Rowayton Porch Fest item
Rowayton Porch Fest
$200

Starting bid

Porch Fest is one of our community’s largest fundraisers, with proceeds supporting our local schools. Expect great music, a strong turnout, and a full day of neighborhood energy. 6 tickets for Saturday June 6th 1-5PM Value $

Seaside Delight item
Seaside Delight item
Seaside Delight item
Seaside Delight
$100

Starting bid

Lanphier Day Spa item
Lanphier Day Spa item
Lanphier Day Spa item
Lanphier Day Spa
$100

Starting bid

We offer exceptional service to each of our guests! Together we strive for excellence in everything that we do and take great pride in our work! Our high standards ensure continues growth with new talent and new service offerings. LANPHIER is known as the leading luxury Spa & Salon catering to the discerning guests in the Gold Coast of Connecticut and New York. Our establishment with almost 60 employees now serves guests at the 11,000 square feet Spa & Salon, located next to Tilley Pond in the heart of Darien. This package includes hair products and 20% off cut or blow dry with BMHS Aluma, Aria Masone. Value $170

Dooney & Bourke item
Dooney & Bourke item
Dooney & Bourke
$250

Starting bid

Florentine Teagan 30 handbag crafted from Italian Vacchetta that gets even better with age, this unique silhouette is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. Vegetable-tanned in Italy, this full-grain leather is naturally milled for a supple feel and finished to highlight its depth of color. A signature of timeless craftsmanship, it balances tradition with quiet luxury. Value $368

Luxury Body Product Basket
$200

Starting bid

A basket with products by Tocca, Dazzle Dry and Iconic London. Value $350 Donation from Jennifer Bickerton

Bar Method item
Bar Method item
Bar Method
$200

Starting bid

The Bar Method Darien is a boutique fitness studio offering barre classes for students of all levels. The signature method uses your own body weight, the ballet barre and a few props to create a transformative workout that results in long, lean sculpted muscles. Not only does it reshape your entire body, but it allows you to channel your inner strength and leave class feeling strong, confident and poised. Highly-trained instructors customize the barre exercises to ensure they are safe and effective for any age and every body, including modifications for prenatal and students with injuries. Our staff and community are here to support you from the moment you walk through the door.. A gift certificate for 30 day pass. Value $300

Giants item
Giants
$200

Starting bid

2 Pre-Season tickets. Value $500

NY Mets item
NY Mets
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets. Value $275

High Sierra Duffle Bag item
High Sierra Duffle Bag
$15

Starting bid

Built to last! High Sierra products are rugged enough to take on any challenge, yet, smart enough to make you look good doing it. High Sierra for Leed's. Value $30

Jade Nail & Spa item
Jade Nail & Spa item
Jade Nail & Spa
$40

Starting bid

Two gel manicure. Value $80

Jade Nail & Spa item
Jade Nail & Spa item
Jade Nail & Spa
$50

Starting bid

Two manicures & pedicures. Value $100

Saraswati's Yoga Joint item
Saraswati's Yoga Joint item
Saraswati's Yoga Joint
$100

Starting bid

10 classes, yoga mat, t-shirt and magnet. Value $400 Saraswati’s Yoga Joint is…

a yoga studio in Norwalk with a mission to take the mystery out of yoga. We offer up an experience that is both enlightening and physically empowering. SYJ is a place for beginners, advanced practitioners, and teachers. 


The Angel Cooperative Mataphysical Store & Divine Spiritual item
The Angel Cooperative Mataphysical Store & Divine Spiritual item
The Angel Cooperative Mataphysical Store & Divine Spiritual item
The Angel Cooperative Mataphysical Store & Divine Spiritual
$50

Starting bid

Gift card. Value $100

Braachs Flowers item
Braachs Flowers item
Braachs Flowers item
Braachs Flowers
$40

Starting bid

Gift card. Value $

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