Spring Online Auction for BMHS & CGS 2026 PGP

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Casamigos Blanco 750ml is a premium, 100% Blue Weber agave tequila renowned for its exceptionally smooth, clean, and approachable taste profile. It features crisp notes of citrus, vanilla, and sweet agave with a light, creamy, and mildly spicy finish. It is perfect for sipping, on the rocks, or in cocktails. Value $40
Starting bid
The 2025 Sun Mountain 4.5 14-Way VLO (Volume Optimized) Stand Bag is a 5.75 lb hybrid bag featuring an 8.5" x 10" top with 14 full-length dividers, designed for both walking and riding. Key features include 8 pockets (including velour-lined valuables and apparel pockets), an E-Z Fit Dual Strap System, and a cart-friendly, lower-profile, stable stand system. Value $200
Starting bid
Zipline & climbing fun! See you in the trees. Each voucher allows a 3-hour climb. These three vouchers are valid for one year; so will expire on 3/25/2027.Value $190 for 3 vouchers
Starting bid
A gift card to Arden's which is a neighborhood cafe, provisions and coffee shop dedicated to embracing Rowayton's historical seaside charm. Our menu is thoughtfully and sustainably developed using the highest-quality ingredients. Value $250
Starting bid
a gift card. Value $
Starting bid
A gift card to a family owned and operated restaurant in Norwalk, CT offering pizzas, pastas, chicken cutlet entrees, salads and more! Made for your lunch break, a bite after work, a night out or post soccer practice, and will be just as delicious taken home to eat with the family. Value $
Starting bid
A gift certificate for lunch for 20 kids. They will get chicken nuggets, potato cones, mac & chess bites and dessert platter. Value $254
Starting bid
The best Southern food in Norwalk! Serving Southern fare with a modern flare. A gift certificate. Value $100
Starting bid
Mediterranean dining in SoNo with clean, fresh plates, vegan, gluten-free, keto & paleo options, hot lavastone cooking, live piano/jazz, and happy hour. Gift card value $
Starting bid
Playa Bowls® is your slice of summer, anytime. Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, we serve healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind. Gift certificate. Value $
Starting bid
This private tour is for a maximum of 1–4 people and is dog-friendly. Our guide will show you our production area, explain our brewing process, and conclude with flights. There is no expiration date, but the flyer must be presented when the group arrives at the scheduled time. Value $100
Starting bid
a gift certificate for bagels. Value $
Starting bid
A gift certificate. Value $
Starting bid
Our family-owned and operated bagel shop is dedicated to providing you with the freshest, most delicious, and authentic bagels in New England! A gift certificate for 1 dozen bagels and 1 cream cheese selection. Value $
Starting bid
If you’re wondering what to expect at Angelo's Specialties, our answer is everything fresh. Our fresh bread and most of our food hails from the Bronx and Brooklyn, just a few short miles down the road! We also feature imported and domestic groceries, and we make our sauces, soups, mozzarella, and burrata in-house, which is why so many patrons say it’s the best they've ever had! A gift certificate Value $100
Starting bid
Five Mile Mahj celebrates the timeless ritual of American mahjong. Offering lessons and guided open play.
This is not your grandmother’s basement game night.
This is mahj — elevated. Get a beginners 90 minute lesson for 4 people with Lorin Dunphy. Lorin is also donating a mahjong tile set with 4 racks. Value $350
Starting bid
Lewis School of Driving, Inc. is a full service driving school located at 28 Cross Street, New Canaan, CT. We have been teaching in Fairfield County since 1970. Teen Full Course Package includes 30 hours classroom, 8 hours drug & alcohol course, and 8 hours behind the wheel. Value $950
Starting bid
Small private event. A magical event for your next family dinner, cocktail party, or business meeting! Our “Small Private Event” bookings allow you to host events for up to 10 people at Greens Ledge Lighthouse.
Booking includes up to 3 hours at the Lighthouse and begins with a private tour given by a member of our GLLPS staff. Available evenings from Thursday to Sunday, May through October.
Free transportation to and from the light is included in the ticket price. Please include up to three possible booking dates and our team will email to confirm availability. Value $1,750
Starting bid
Porch Fest is one of our community’s largest fundraisers, with proceeds supporting our local schools. Expect great music, a strong turnout, and a full day of neighborhood energy. 6 tickets for Saturday June 6th 1-5PM Value $
Starting bid
Starting bid
We offer exceptional service to each of our guests! Together we strive for excellence in everything that we do and take great pride in our work! Our high standards ensure continues growth with new talent and new service offerings. LANPHIER is known as the leading luxury Spa & Salon catering to the discerning guests in the Gold Coast of Connecticut and New York. Our establishment with almost 60 employees now serves guests at the 11,000 square feet Spa & Salon, located next to Tilley Pond in the heart of Darien. This package includes hair products and 20% off cut or blow dry with BMHS Aluma, Aria Masone. Value $170
Starting bid
Florentine Teagan 30 handbag crafted from Italian Vacchetta that gets even better with age, this unique silhouette is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. Vegetable-tanned in Italy, this full-grain leather is naturally milled for a supple feel and finished to highlight its depth of color. A signature of timeless craftsmanship, it balances tradition with quiet luxury. Value $368
Starting bid
A basket with products by Tocca, Dazzle Dry and Iconic London. Value $350 Donation from Jennifer Bickerton
Starting bid
The Bar Method Darien is a boutique fitness studio offering barre classes for students of all levels. The signature method uses your own body weight, the ballet barre and a few props to create a transformative workout that results in long, lean sculpted muscles. Not only does it reshape your entire body, but it allows you to channel your inner strength and leave class feeling strong, confident and poised. Highly-trained instructors customize the barre exercises to ensure they are safe and effective for any age and every body, including modifications for prenatal and students with injuries. Our staff and community are here to support you from the moment you walk through the door.. A gift certificate for 30 day pass. Value $300
Starting bid
2 Pre-Season tickets. Value $500
Starting bid
4 tickets. Value $275
Starting bid
Built to last! High Sierra products are rugged enough to take on any challenge, yet, smart enough to make you look good doing it. High Sierra for Leed's. Value $30
Starting bid
Two gel manicure. Value $80
Starting bid
Two manicures & pedicures. Value $100
Starting bid
10 classes, yoga mat, t-shirt and magnet. Value $400 Saraswati’s Yoga Joint is…
a yoga studio in Norwalk with a mission to take the mystery out of yoga. We offer up an experience that is both enlightening and physically empowering. SYJ is a place for beginners, advanced practitioners, and teachers.
Starting bid
Gift card. Value $100
Starting bid
Gift card. Value $
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!