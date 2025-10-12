🌷 Spring Online Store

Wear your pride on your sleeve with this classic Rosemont College t-shirt. This black tee features the words "Rosemont College" in a traditional collegiate font, positioned above a crisp, detailed rendition of the official college seal. It's a timeless and sophisticated way to show your connection to the Rosemont community.





How Zeffy Works

At checkout, a completely optional contribution to Zeffy will appear by default. This helps keep the platform 100% free for nonprofits like ours. You can adjust the amount—including setting it to $0—if you wish. A suggested contribution is 3%, which helps Zeffy cover payment processing fees at no cost to us. Thank you for your support!