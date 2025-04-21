Charlottesville Waldorf School
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Charlottesville Waldorf School

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Party Auction

Pick-up location

120 Waldorf School Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901, USA

Arts, Crafts, and Music item
Arts, Crafts, and Music
$130

Starting bid

Inspire creativity, expression, and hands-on learning with this thoughtfully curated collection for artists and musicians of all ages.


Includes:

  • Three 45-minute stringed instrument lessons (guitar, banjo, mandolin, or fiddle) with Christen Hubbard
  • $100 gift certificate for Ellie & Mac sewing patterns
  • Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon
  • Watercolor travel set
  • Kalour charcoal & pastel stick set (24 pieces)
  • Brusarth charcoal pencil set (12 pieces)
  • Set of 6 letterpress printed greeting cards

Perfect for exploring new skills, deepening artistic practice, or simply enjoying the creative process.


Estimated Value: $360

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$65

Starting bid

A cozy, fun-filled collection designed to bring everyone together for an unforgettable night in. From strategy games to sweet and salty snacks, this basket has everything you need for the perfect family game night.

This bundle includes:

  • Cascadia board game
  • Codenames party word game
  • Bamboo Puzzle by ECO Game
  • Popcorn maker with kernels and supplies
  • Gustus Vitae “Everything But the Popcorn” seasoning
  • Amish Country Rainbow Popcorn kernels
  • Popcorn serving bowl

Whether you're competing, collaborating, or just snacking between rounds, this package is sure to become a go-to family favorite.


Estimated Value: $138

Misfit Mansion: Vintage Dollhouse Package item
Misfit Mansion: Vintage Dollhouse Package item
Misfit Mansion: Vintage Dollhouse Package
$100

Starting bid

Step into a whimsical world of imagination with this enchanting vintage dollhouse collection, filled with charming details and handcrafted touches.

This bundle includes:

  • Vintage dollhouse
  • Vintage dollhouse furniture
  • Handmade dollhouse mice
  • Handmade dollhouse furniture

With its blend of nostalgia and artistry, this one-of-a-kind set is perfect for collectors, imaginative play, or anyone who loves beautifully crafted miniatures.


Estimated Value: $260

Weekend Treats item
Weekend Treats
$90

Starting bid

Slow down and savor a cozy weekend with this thoughtfully gathered collection of coffee, treats, and relaxing indulgences.

This bundle includes:

  • The Big Book of Kakuro Puzzles
  • Virginia Sparkling Co. Blanc de Blanc
  • Trager Bros. Coffee
  • Grit Coffee
  • $50 gift card to MarieBette
  • $100 gift card to Sierra
  • Primula stovetop espresso maker

Whether you’re enjoying a quiet morning, an afternoon puzzle, or a celebratory toast, this package offers everything needed for a perfectly relaxing weekend.


Estimated Value: $235

Outdoor Adventures item
Outdoor Adventures item
Outdoor Adventures item
Outdoor Adventures
$175

Starting bid

Gear up for your next camping trip, fishing day, or backyard adventure with this thoughtfully curated outdoor bundle, perfect for families who love fresh air, exploration, and unplugged fun.


Includes:

  • Sierra outdoor store gift card
  • High Tor Gear Exchange gift card
  • Zebco XtraLite spincast fishing rod with tackle box
  • Green Okeechobee Fats small tackle bag with utility boxes
  • Catch Co. Mystery Tackle Box (Panfish & Trout kit)
  • S’mores supplies (graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows)
  • 5-pack camping skewers
  • Energizer Vision HD headlamp set (2-pack)
  • Two Coleman citronella candles
  • NoSo repair patch
  • Igloo MaxCold Voyager cooler (fits 28 cans)
  • Two 32 oz Hydro Flask water bottles
  • 10L collapsible camp sink
  • Sea to Summit quick-dry camp towel
  • Camping Card Game: 50 Ideas
  • Pathfinder sun compass bandana
  • Youth wool technical socks

Perfect for weekend getaways, backyard campouts, or spontaneous outdoor adventures.


Estimated Value: $431

Coffee & Brunch Break item
Coffee & Brunch Break
$45

Starting bid

Slow down and savor the cozy rituals of mornings made better, whether it’s a quiet coffee moment, a sweet treat, or a weekend brunch at home.


Includes everything you need to create a café-style experience:

  • Torani Sugar free Syups: Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Vanilla, and Salted Caramel
  • 2 coffee themed pot holders
  • Little Temptations Snack Bar Dark chocolate covered Espresso Beans
  • 20oz Insulated Tumbler (Yellow)
  • Primula Milk Frother
  • Sbrocco’s donuts & espresso gift card
  • JBird Supply Ethiopia Guji Arabic Coffee
  • Trager Bros. Coffee
  • Toasted raw sugar
  • Tàche Barista Pistachio Milk

A warm, comforting collection perfect for coffee lovers and slow weekend mornings.


Estimated Value: $145

Cocktails and Mocktails item
Cocktails and Mocktails
$160

Starting bid

A beautifully curated collection for crafting elevated drinks at home, whether you’re mixing a signature cocktail or enjoying a creative non-alcoholic mocktail. This bundle combines quality bar tools, unique spirits, and inspiring recipes for a complete at-home bar experience.


This bundle includes:

  • Includes everything you need to mix, shake, and serve:
  • Queen Bee cocktail ingredients (Barr Hill Gin, local honey, lemon, recipe)
  • Sertodo “Boston” copper shaker set (16 oz & 25 oz) with 12 oz cup
  • El Guapo craft cocktail mixer set (5 flavors)
  • Santiago Queirolo Pisco Acholado
  • Wassaka Perú Sour Limón mix
  • The Art of Cocktails book (Rizzoli)
  • Caspari cocktail napkins

A stylish, bar-quality collection for hosting, gifting, or experimenting with new favorite drinks.


Estimated Value: $391

Gourmet Cooking item
Gourmet Cooking
$90

Starting bid

A thoughtfully curated collection for food lovers, home chefs, and anyone who enjoys elevating everyday cooking with artisan ingredients and quality kitchen tools.

This bundle includes:

  • Cake Bloom 5-slice sampler gift card
  • Microplane zester & grater
  • The Beekeeper’s Daughter raw honey sampler box
  • Floral cocktail napkins
  • ThermoMaven F1 Turbo instant-read meat thermometer
  • Decorative tea towel
  • Patanna extra virgin olive oil set
  • L’antica Madia farfalle durum wheat pasta (turmeric, lemon & black pepper)
  • Graves Mountain apple butter spread

From prep to plating, this package brings together gourmet ingredients and useful tools designed to inspire creativity in the kitchen.


Estimated Value: $228

Backyard Fun item
Backyard Fun item
Backyard Fun item
Backyard Fun
$105

Starting bid

Turn any backyard into the perfect gathering space with this all-in-one bundle designed for outdoor games, relaxing evenings, and warm-weather entertaining.


Includes:

  • ApudArmis croquet set
  • 2-player badminton set
  • Megwoz giant wood stacking game (with dice and scoreboard)
  • Artika Eclipse solar LED string lights (42 ft)
  • Murphy’s Naturals lemon eucalyptus insect repellent
  • Blue Lizard mineral sunscreen
  • Picnic blanket
  • Perfect for family get-togethers, neighborhood hangouts, and warm-weather evenings outside.


Estimated Value: $239

Taste of Cville item
Taste of Cville
$120

Starting bid

Celebrate the flavors of Charlottesville with this delicious collection of local favorites, featuring beloved restaurants, artisan goods, and specialty treats from across the region.

This bundle includes:

  • Tavola gift card
  • Cou Cou Rachou gift card
  • Mona Lisa Pasta gift card
  • Pi-Napo gift card
  • MAS Restaurant gift card
  • Shenandoah Joe’s gift card
  • Potters Craft Cider (Farmhouse Dry)
  • Fairweather Farm herbal tea (hyssop, echinacea, flower, mountain mint, blackberry leaf, tulsi)
  • Damson jam from Jam According to Daniel
  • Raw wildflower honey from Sourwood Farm
  • Louisa Farms extra virgin olive oil

A true taste tour of Charlottesville — sweet, savory, sippable, and full of local love.


Estimated Value: $303

Full Moon Singing Bowl from Bodhisattva Trading Company item
Full Moon Singing Bowl from Bodhisattva Trading Company
$160

Starting bid

A truly special and one-of-a-kind meditation instrument, this handcrafted Kansa bronze singing bowl is made in Nepal under the light of the full moon each month by a fifth-generation artisan family. Each bowl carries its own unique tone, size, and character, making every piece entirely individual.


This bowl includes:

  • Tibetan inscription of the mantra Om Mani Padme Hum
  • Full moon symbol and Kansa bronze alloy inscription
  • Leather padding mallet
  • Wool-padded mallet
  • Certificate of authenticity

Typically ranging from 8–10 inches in diameter, these bowls produce rich, resonant tones in the 3rd octave, ideal for meditation, sound healing, or contemplative practice. Supplies are limited, with only a small number produced each month.


Value: $400

Family Passes to the Discovery Museum item
Family Passes to the Discovery Museum item
Family Passes to the Discovery Museum
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy four different days of hands-on exploration and interactive learning – or share with friends! This family-friendly museum experience at the Discovery Museum on the Downtown Mall is perfect for curious minds of all ages.


This item includes:

  • Four (4) “Admit One Family” single-use day passes to the Discovery Museum on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall — each pass admits an entire family.

From engaging exhibits to creative play spaces, this package offers multiple opportunities for memorable outings filled with discovery, imagination, and fun for the whole family.


Value: $192

Edible Landscapes Gift Certificate item
Edible Landscapes Gift Certificate item
Edible Landscapes Gift Certificate item
Edible Landscapes Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Transform your garden into a beautiful and productive space with this $100 gift certificate to Edible Landscapes, a trusted source for fruiting plants, herbs, and edible perennials.


Whether you're starting a backyard orchard, adding pollinator-friendly plants, or expanding your home garden, Edible Landscapes offers a wide selection of high-quality, sustainably grown plants to inspire every level of gardener.


Value: $100

Laughing Dragon Kung Fu – One Month of Classes + T-Shirt item
Laughing Dragon Kung Fu – One Month of Classes + T-Shirt
$90

Starting bid

Experience the strength, focus, and confidence-building practice of martial arts with this introductory package from Laughing Dragon Kung Fu.


This certificate includes:

  • One free month of classes (for a child or adult)
  • One Laughing Dragon Kung Fu t-shirt

Perfect for beginners or anyone curious about martial arts, this package offers a welcoming entry point into training that builds discipline, fitness, and self-confidence.


Value: $170

Meredith McKown Photography – Mini Session Gift Certificate item
Meredith McKown Photography – Mini Session Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Capture meaningful moments with a professional photography mini-session from Meredith McKown Photography. Known for a natural, timeless style, this session is perfect for families, couples, or individual portraits.

This certificate includes:

  • One photography mini-session
  • Must be redeemed before October 1

Whether you're updating family photos or capturing a special season of life, this session offers a relaxed and beautifully guided experience.


Estimated Value: $300

Ragged Mountain Running – $100 Gift Card item
Ragged Mountain Running – $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Gear up for your next run with this $100 gift card to Ragged Mountain Running, a trusted local source for high-quality running shoes, apparel, and accessories.


Whether you're training for a race, starting a new fitness routine, or upgrading your gear, this gift card can be used toward expert-fitted footwear and performance essentials designed to keep you moving comfortably and confidently.


Value: $100

Savvy Rest Natural Shredded Latex Pillows (Set of 2) item
Savvy Rest Natural Shredded Latex Pillows (Set of 2)
$100

Starting bid

Experience restful, supportive sleep with this set of two premium natural shredded latex pillows from Savvy Rest. Designed for comfort and durability, these pillows offer adjustable support and are made with high-quality natural materials for a healthier sleep environment.

This bundle includes:

  • Two (2) shredded natural latex pillows
  • Adjustable, supportive fill for customized comfort
  • Made with natural materials for breathable, long-lasting use

Ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their sleep quality with sustainable, non-toxic bedding essentials.

Estimated Value: $290

Handmade Leaf-Printed Cotton Apron item
Handmade Leaf-Printed Cotton Apron
$17

Starting bid

A beautiful, handcrafted apron featuring a nature-inspired leaf print, made by Lise Stoessel.


Both practical and artful, this one-of-a-kind piece brings a touch of charm to cooking, baking, or creative work.


Estimated Value: $35

Leaf Motif Stoneware Dish item
Leaf Motif Stoneware Dish
$12

Starting bid

A beautifully crafted stoneware dish featuring a delicate leaf motif, this versatile piece can be used as a candle holder, small serving dish, or decorative accent for the home.


Simple, earthy, and elegant, it brings a natural touch of handmade artistry to any space.


Estimated Value: $25

“Butterscotch” Handmade Hand Puppet item
“Butterscotch” Handmade Hand Puppet item
“Butterscotch” Handmade Hand Puppet item
“Butterscotch” Handmade Hand Puppet
$20

Starting bid

A charming, one-of-a-kind hand puppet lovingly handmade by Lise Stoessel. “Butterscotch” is perfect for imaginative play, storytelling, and bringing a little extra magic to everyday moments.


Estimated Value: $45

Handknit Shawl item
Handknit Shawl
$60

Starting bid

A soft, delicate handknit shawl in a beautiful pink and purple gradient, lovingly made by CWS parent Sorrel Taylor.


A cozy and elegant accessory to brighten cooler days or gift to someone special.


Estimated Value: $125

“On the Threshold” – Painting by Vivian Jones Schmidt item
“On the Threshold” – Painting by Vivian Jones Schmidt
$200

Starting bid

A striking original acrylic painting titled “On the Threshold” by artist and former CWS teacher and alum parent Vivian Jones Schmidt.


12x16", acrylic on canvas


Estimated Value: $300

Handspun Rainbow Locks Yarn Skein item
Handspun Rainbow Locks Yarn Skein item
Handspun Rainbow Locks Yarn Skein
$8

Starting bid

A vibrant, one-of-a-kind skein of handspun yarn created by fiber artist Lise Stoessel. This unique yarn is perfect for special knitting, weaving, or fiber art projects, or simply as a beautiful addition to your yarn collection!


Estimated Value: $20

Blue Ridge Music Together – Gift Certificate item
Blue Ridge Music Together – Gift Certificate item
Blue Ridge Music Together – Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Share the joy of music with your little one through these playful, engaging classes for children ages birth-5 and their caregivers, no musical experience needed!


Valid for a 6-week summer session or toward a future session.


For 18 years, Blue Ridge Music Together has been bringing children ages birth-5 and the adults who love them together for research-based, non-performance oriented music classes. No musical experience is needed for parents — children learn naturally by watching caregivers have fun! Playful, engaging sessions are led by experienced teachers in a welcoming, joyful community. Come join us at www.blueridgemusictogether.com


Estimated Value: $145

The Botanique & Co – $50 Gift Certificate item
The Botanique & Co – $50 Gift Certificate item
The Botanique & Co – $50 Gift Certificate item
The Botanique & Co – $50 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a visit at The Botanique & Co offering a curated selection of plants, gifts, and botanical-inspired goods just off the Downtown Mall on 2nd Street.


Perfect for adding a little natural beauty to your home or finding a thoughtful gift.


Value: $50

Rivanna River Company – $150 Gift Card #1 item
Rivanna River Company – $150 Gift Card #1 item
Rivanna River Company – $150 Gift Card #1
$60

Starting bid

Get out on the water with this gift card to Rivanna River Company, offering tubing, kayaking, and outdoor adventures along the scenic Rivanna River.


Perfect for a fun-filled day of relaxation, exploration, and time in nature.


Value: $150

Light House Studio – Summer Camp Gift Certificate item
Light House Studio – Summer Camp Gift Certificate
$180

Starting bid

Give the gift of a week of creativity and exploration with this certificate for an elementary school workshop at Light House Studio Summer Film Academy: a fun, enriching experience where children can learn, create, and connect in a supportive environment.


Estimated Value: $448

Camp Friendship – Women’s Weekend Gift Certificate item
Camp Friendship – Women’s Weekend Gift Certificate item
Camp Friendship – Women’s Weekend Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a rejuvenating getaway with this gift certificate for a Women’s Weekend at Camp Friendship, an opportunity to relax, connect, and recharge in a beautiful, nature-filled setting.


A perfect retreat featuring community, reflection, and fun activities designed to nourish mind and spirit.


Estimated Value: $375

Private Movie Screening at Violet Crown Cinema item
Private Movie Screening at Violet Crown Cinema item
Private Movie Screening at Violet Crown Cinema
$160

Starting bid

Enjoy a truly special movie experience with a private screening at Violet Crown Cinema, perfect for celebrating with friends, family, or a memorable group event!


A unique opportunity to choose your film and enjoy the theater all to yourselves.


Violet Crown will provide a private film screening for a group of up to 27 people. The screening will take place on a date and time to be approved by Violet Crown, Monday through Wednesday only (excluding holidays). The film being presented can be chosen from a title that is on-screen at that time or a blu ray provided by the winner.


Estimated Value: $400

Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy - one session item
Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy - one session item
Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy - one session
$80

Starting bid

Experience a gentle, restorative bodywork session designed to support relaxation, balance, and overall well-being for adults or children.

Includes one session with practitioner (and CWS alumni parent) Jackie Emm in a calm, supportive setting.


Value: $190 (adult) $150 (child)

Paramount Presents: Hare & Tortoise item
Paramount Presents: Hare & Tortoise item
Paramount Presents: Hare & Tortoise
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon at the historic Paramount Theater with two tickets to Paramount Presents: Hare & Tortoise on Sunday, May 3 at 4:00pm. This charming production brings a fresh, theatrical twist to the classic fable — perfect for audiences of all ages.

Take your seats in one of Charlottesville’s most beloved venues and enjoy a memorable live performance in a beautifully restored setting.

Value: $79

The Elderberry Deep Sleep Kit item
The Elderberry Deep Sleep Kit item
The Elderberry Deep Sleep Kit
$30

Starting bid

Get to sleep fast and stay asleep with this dreamy kit from the Elderberry.


Includes:

  • Dreamers Delight Tea
  • Peaceful Times Tincture
  • Aromatherapy Oil Roll-On
  • Lavendar Eye Pillow

Herbal goodies for your enjoyment!


Value: $70

Rivanna River Company – $150 Gift Card #2! item
Rivanna River Company – $150 Gift Card #2! item
Rivanna River Company – $150 Gift Card #2!
$60

Starting bid

Get out on the water with this gift card to Rivanna River Company, offering tubing, kayaking, and outdoor adventures along the scenic Rivanna River.

Perfect for a fun-filled day of relaxation, exploration, and time in nature.

Value: $150

Parenting Consultation with Ms. Anne Coyner item
Parenting Consultation with Ms. Anne Coyner
$75

Starting bid

Looking for ideas, reassurance, or fresh perspective on your parenting journey? Bid to win a one-hour private parenting consultation with Ms. Anne Coyner.

Ms. Anne brings over 21 years of parenting experience, more than 15 years in teaching and Waldorf education, and extensive experience supporting families through Parent and Child programs on both the West and East Coasts. As Incoming School Director at Charlottesville Waldorf School, she has long facilitated Parent Support mornings and is known for her warm, thoughtful, and grounded guidance. With children now ages 17 and 21, she brings lived experience across every stage, from preschool challenges to college transitions.

This is an opportunity for an openhearted, supportive conversation to reflect, problem-solve, and strengthen your parenting toolbox.

Details:

  • One (1) hour private consultation with Ms. Anne Coyner
  • May be held in person or online
  • Must be scheduled by mutual agreement (with summer vacation blackout dates understood)
  • To be completed between April 20 - August 15, 2026

Estimated Value: $150

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