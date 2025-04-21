Spring Party Auction

Inspire creativity, expression, and hands-on learning with this thoughtfully curated collection for artists and musicians of all ages.





Includes:

Three 45-minute stringed instrument lessons (guitar, banjo, mandolin, or fiddle) with Christen Hubbard

$100 gift certificate for Ellie & Mac sewing patterns

Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon

Watercolor travel set

Kalour charcoal & pastel stick set (24 pieces)

Brusarth charcoal pencil set (12 pieces)

Set of 6 letterpress printed greeting cards

Perfect for exploring new skills, deepening artistic practice, or simply enjoying the creative process.





Estimated Value: $360