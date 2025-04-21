Spring Party Auction

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Starting bid
Inspire creativity, expression, and hands-on learning with this thoughtfully curated collection for artists and musicians of all ages.
Includes:
Perfect for exploring new skills, deepening artistic practice, or simply enjoying the creative process.
Estimated Value: $360
Starting bid
A cozy, fun-filled collection designed to bring everyone together for an unforgettable night in. From strategy games to sweet and salty snacks, this basket has everything you need for the perfect family game night.
This bundle includes:
Whether you're competing, collaborating, or just snacking between rounds, this package is sure to become a go-to family favorite.
Estimated Value: $138
Starting bid
Step into a whimsical world of imagination with this enchanting vintage dollhouse collection, filled with charming details and handcrafted touches.
This bundle includes:
With its blend of nostalgia and artistry, this one-of-a-kind set is perfect for collectors, imaginative play, or anyone who loves beautifully crafted miniatures.
Estimated Value: $260
Starting bid
Slow down and savor a cozy weekend with this thoughtfully gathered collection of coffee, treats, and relaxing indulgences.
This bundle includes:
Whether you’re enjoying a quiet morning, an afternoon puzzle, or a celebratory toast, this package offers everything needed for a perfectly relaxing weekend.
Estimated Value: $235
Starting bid
Gear up for your next camping trip, fishing day, or backyard adventure with this thoughtfully curated outdoor bundle, perfect for families who love fresh air, exploration, and unplugged fun.
Includes:
Perfect for weekend getaways, backyard campouts, or spontaneous outdoor adventures.
Estimated Value: $431
Starting bid
Slow down and savor the cozy rituals of mornings made better, whether it’s a quiet coffee moment, a sweet treat, or a weekend brunch at home.
Includes everything you need to create a café-style experience:
A warm, comforting collection perfect for coffee lovers and slow weekend mornings.
Estimated Value: $145
Starting bid
A beautifully curated collection for crafting elevated drinks at home, whether you’re mixing a signature cocktail or enjoying a creative non-alcoholic mocktail. This bundle combines quality bar tools, unique spirits, and inspiring recipes for a complete at-home bar experience.
This bundle includes:
A stylish, bar-quality collection for hosting, gifting, or experimenting with new favorite drinks.
Estimated Value: $391
Starting bid
A thoughtfully curated collection for food lovers, home chefs, and anyone who enjoys elevating everyday cooking with artisan ingredients and quality kitchen tools.
This bundle includes:
From prep to plating, this package brings together gourmet ingredients and useful tools designed to inspire creativity in the kitchen.
Estimated Value: $228
Starting bid
Turn any backyard into the perfect gathering space with this all-in-one bundle designed for outdoor games, relaxing evenings, and warm-weather entertaining.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $239
Starting bid
Celebrate the flavors of Charlottesville with this delicious collection of local favorites, featuring beloved restaurants, artisan goods, and specialty treats from across the region.
This bundle includes:
A true taste tour of Charlottesville — sweet, savory, sippable, and full of local love.
Estimated Value: $303
Starting bid
A truly special and one-of-a-kind meditation instrument, this handcrafted Kansa bronze singing bowl is made in Nepal under the light of the full moon each month by a fifth-generation artisan family. Each bowl carries its own unique tone, size, and character, making every piece entirely individual.
This bowl includes:
Typically ranging from 8–10 inches in diameter, these bowls produce rich, resonant tones in the 3rd octave, ideal for meditation, sound healing, or contemplative practice. Supplies are limited, with only a small number produced each month.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Enjoy four different days of hands-on exploration and interactive learning – or share with friends! This family-friendly museum experience at the Discovery Museum on the Downtown Mall is perfect for curious minds of all ages.
This item includes:
From engaging exhibits to creative play spaces, this package offers multiple opportunities for memorable outings filled with discovery, imagination, and fun for the whole family.
Value: $192
Starting bid
Transform your garden into a beautiful and productive space with this $100 gift certificate to Edible Landscapes, a trusted source for fruiting plants, herbs, and edible perennials.
Whether you're starting a backyard orchard, adding pollinator-friendly plants, or expanding your home garden, Edible Landscapes offers a wide selection of high-quality, sustainably grown plants to inspire every level of gardener.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Experience the strength, focus, and confidence-building practice of martial arts with this introductory package from Laughing Dragon Kung Fu.
This certificate includes:
Perfect for beginners or anyone curious about martial arts, this package offers a welcoming entry point into training that builds discipline, fitness, and self-confidence.
Value: $170
Starting bid
Capture meaningful moments with a professional photography mini-session from Meredith McKown Photography. Known for a natural, timeless style, this session is perfect for families, couples, or individual portraits.
This certificate includes:
Whether you're updating family photos or capturing a special season of life, this session offers a relaxed and beautifully guided experience.
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Gear up for your next run with this $100 gift card to Ragged Mountain Running, a trusted local source for high-quality running shoes, apparel, and accessories.
Whether you're training for a race, starting a new fitness routine, or upgrading your gear, this gift card can be used toward expert-fitted footwear and performance essentials designed to keep you moving comfortably and confidently.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Experience restful, supportive sleep with this set of two premium natural shredded latex pillows from Savvy Rest. Designed for comfort and durability, these pillows offer adjustable support and are made with high-quality natural materials for a healthier sleep environment.
This bundle includes:
Ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their sleep quality with sustainable, non-toxic bedding essentials.
Estimated Value: $290
Starting bid
A beautiful, handcrafted apron featuring a nature-inspired leaf print, made by Lise Stoessel.
Both practical and artful, this one-of-a-kind piece brings a touch of charm to cooking, baking, or creative work.
Estimated Value: $35
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted stoneware dish featuring a delicate leaf motif, this versatile piece can be used as a candle holder, small serving dish, or decorative accent for the home.
Simple, earthy, and elegant, it brings a natural touch of handmade artistry to any space.
Estimated Value: $25
Starting bid
A charming, one-of-a-kind hand puppet lovingly handmade by Lise Stoessel. “Butterscotch” is perfect for imaginative play, storytelling, and bringing a little extra magic to everyday moments.
Estimated Value: $45
Starting bid
A soft, delicate handknit shawl in a beautiful pink and purple gradient, lovingly made by CWS parent Sorrel Taylor.
A cozy and elegant accessory to brighten cooler days or gift to someone special.
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
A striking original acrylic painting titled “On the Threshold” by artist and former CWS teacher and alum parent Vivian Jones Schmidt.
12x16", acrylic on canvas
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
A vibrant, one-of-a-kind skein of handspun yarn created by fiber artist Lise Stoessel. This unique yarn is perfect for special knitting, weaving, or fiber art projects, or simply as a beautiful addition to your yarn collection!
Estimated Value: $20
Starting bid
Share the joy of music with your little one through these playful, engaging classes for children ages birth-5 and their caregivers, no musical experience needed!
Valid for a 6-week summer session or toward a future session.
For 18 years, Blue Ridge Music Together has been bringing children ages birth-5 and the adults who love them together for research-based, non-performance oriented music classes. No musical experience is needed for parents — children learn naturally by watching caregivers have fun! Playful, engaging sessions are led by experienced teachers in a welcoming, joyful community. Come join us at www.blueridgemusictogether.com
Estimated Value: $145
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a visit at The Botanique & Co offering a curated selection of plants, gifts, and botanical-inspired goods just off the Downtown Mall on 2nd Street.
Perfect for adding a little natural beauty to your home or finding a thoughtful gift.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Get out on the water with this gift card to Rivanna River Company, offering tubing, kayaking, and outdoor adventures along the scenic Rivanna River.
Perfect for a fun-filled day of relaxation, exploration, and time in nature.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Give the gift of a week of creativity and exploration with this certificate for an elementary school workshop at Light House Studio Summer Film Academy: a fun, enriching experience where children can learn, create, and connect in a supportive environment.
Estimated Value: $448
Starting bid
Enjoy a rejuvenating getaway with this gift certificate for a Women’s Weekend at Camp Friendship, an opportunity to relax, connect, and recharge in a beautiful, nature-filled setting.
A perfect retreat featuring community, reflection, and fun activities designed to nourish mind and spirit.
Estimated Value: $375
Starting bid
Enjoy a truly special movie experience with a private screening at Violet Crown Cinema, perfect for celebrating with friends, family, or a memorable group event!
A unique opportunity to choose your film and enjoy the theater all to yourselves.
Violet Crown will provide a private film screening for a group of up to 27 people. The screening will take place on a date and time to be approved by Violet Crown, Monday through Wednesday only (excluding holidays). The film being presented can be chosen from a title that is on-screen at that time or a blu ray provided by the winner.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Experience a gentle, restorative bodywork session designed to support relaxation, balance, and overall well-being for adults or children.
Includes one session with practitioner (and CWS alumni parent) Jackie Emm in a calm, supportive setting.
Value: $190 (adult) $150 (child)
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon at the historic Paramount Theater with two tickets to Paramount Presents: Hare & Tortoise on Sunday, May 3 at 4:00pm. This charming production brings a fresh, theatrical twist to the classic fable — perfect for audiences of all ages.
Take your seats in one of Charlottesville’s most beloved venues and enjoy a memorable live performance in a beautifully restored setting.
Value: $79
Starting bid
Get to sleep fast and stay asleep with this dreamy kit from the Elderberry.
Includes:
Herbal goodies for your enjoyment!
Value: $70
Starting bid
Get out on the water with this gift card to Rivanna River Company, offering tubing, kayaking, and outdoor adventures along the scenic Rivanna River.
Perfect for a fun-filled day of relaxation, exploration, and time in nature.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Looking for ideas, reassurance, or fresh perspective on your parenting journey? Bid to win a one-hour private parenting consultation with Ms. Anne Coyner.
Ms. Anne brings over 21 years of parenting experience, more than 15 years in teaching and Waldorf education, and extensive experience supporting families through Parent and Child programs on both the West and East Coasts. As Incoming School Director at Charlottesville Waldorf School, she has long facilitated Parent Support mornings and is known for her warm, thoughtful, and grounded guidance. With children now ages 17 and 21, she brings lived experience across every stage, from preschool challenges to college transitions.
This is an opportunity for an openhearted, supportive conversation to reflect, problem-solve, and strengthen your parenting toolbox.
Details:
Estimated Value: $150
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