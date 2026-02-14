Spring PHDA Competition

Hosted by
About this event
Membership to PHDA required to compete. This is inclusive of all Primary dances. Please let us know if your dancer will only be competing in select dances.
Dances: Pas De Basque, Pas De Basque and High Cuts, Fling (4), Sword (2&1)
Membership to PHDA required to compete. This is inclusive of all Beginner dances. Please let us know if your dancer will only be competing in select dances.
Dances:Fling (4), Sword (2&1), Seann Triubhas (3&1), Scottish Lilt (4), Trophy Fling (4)
Membership to PHDA required to compete. This is inclusive of all Novice dances. Please let us know if your dancer will only be competing in select dances.
Dances: Fling (4), Sword (2&1), Seann Triubhas (3&1), Lilt (4), Flora (4)
Membership to PHDA required to compete. This is inclusive of all Intermediate dances. Please let us know if your dancer will only be competing in select dances.
Dances: Fling (4), Sword (2&1), Seann Triubhas (3&1), Strathspey & Half Tulloch, Hornpipe(4)
Membership to PHDA required to compete. This is inclusive of all Premier dances. Please let us know if your dancer will only be competing in select dances.
Dances: Fling (4), Sword (2&1), Seann Triubhas (3&1), Strathspey & Half Tulloch, Hornpipe(4)
Membership to PHDA required to compete. This is inclusive of all Premier dances. Please let us know if your dancer will only be competing in select dances.
Dances: Fling (6), Sword (3&1), Seann Triubhas (4&2), Strathspey & Half Tulloch, Hornpipe(5)
Intermediate and Premier Dancers
Content must consist of Highland and National movements. Music may be live or pre-recorded and may include vocal or percussion selections, but in all cases must be predominantly Scottish or Celtic in style. Costumes must follow the theme and content. The choreographed dance may not exceed 1 minute 30 seconds in length.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!