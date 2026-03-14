Morning Creek Foundation

Hosted by

Morning Creek Foundation

About this event

Spring Picture Day Volunteers Needed

10925 Morning Crk S Dr

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

TK/K 7:45-8:40 AM
Free

7:45 Preschool

7:55 Preschool

8:05 Southwell

8:15 Florido/Hall

8:20 Green

8:30 Higgins

8:40 Klauda

8:50 Hobbs

Preschool/SDC/1st 8:40-9:30 AM
Free

8:40 Jaime (Preschool)

8:50 Gonzales/Young (Preschool)

9:00 Tran (Tk/K/1)

9:05 Boucher/Leaver

9:15 Brennan

9:25 Mooney

2nd/4th (Allshouse only) 9:30-10:05
Free

9:30 Burke

9:40 Dalton

9:50 Seabolt

9:55 Allshouse

3rd 10:05-11:00 AM
Free

10:20 Bassett

10:35 Cvar

10:45 Heinzman

10:50 Cary

4th/5th (except Allshouse) 11:00-11:50 AM
Free

11:00 Hoffman

11:10 Cloutier

11:20 Brown

11:25 Day

11:35 Roche

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