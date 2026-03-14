Spring Picture Day Volunteers Needed

About this event
7:45 Preschool
7:55 Preschool
8:05 Southwell
8:15 Florido/Hall
8:20 Green
8:30 Higgins
8:40 Klauda
8:50 Hobbs
8:40 Jaime (Preschool)
8:50 Gonzales/Young (Preschool)
9:00 Tran (Tk/K/1)
9:05 Boucher/Leaver
9:15 Brennan
9:25 Mooney
9:30 Burke
9:40 Dalton
9:50 Seabolt
9:55 Allshouse
10:20 Bassett
10:35 Cvar
10:45 Heinzman
10:50 Cary
11:00 Hoffman
11:10 Cloutier
11:20 Brown
11:25 Day
11:35 Roche
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