Littleton Preparatory Charter School

Hosted by

Littleton Preparatory Charter School

About this event

Spring Plant Sale 2025

5301 S Bannock St

Littleton, CO 80120, USA

Purchase seedling plants for LPCS staff
$5

If you have the means and desire to pay it forward and sprinkle a teacher or staff member with some garden seedlings, feel free to enter a donation here. Every $5 donated covers one plant for one individual.

Everbearing Strawberry
$5

2.75" pot of strawberry seedlings to plant in your garden.

French Marigold Flowers
$5

2.75" pot of French marigold seedlings to plant in your garden.

Zinnia Flowers
$5

2.75" pot of zinnia seedlings to plant in your garden.

Sunflowers
$5

2.75" pot of sunflowers seedlings to plant in your garden.

Petunia flowers
$5

2.75" pot of petunia flower seedlings to plant in your garden.

Pansy flowers
$5

2.75" pot of pansy flower seedlings to plant in your garden.

Basil
$5

2.75" pot of basil seedlings to plant in your garden.

Chives
$5

2.75" pot of chive seedlings to plant in your garden.

Chamomile
$5

2.75" pot of chamomile seedlings to plant in your garden.

Cilantro
$5

2.75" pot of cilantro seedlings to plant in your garden.

Mint
$5

2.75" pot of mint seedlings to plant in your garden.

Parsley
$5

2.75" pot of parsley seedlings to plant in your garden.

Multi-Color Lettuce
$5

2.75" pot of multi color lettuce seedlings to plant in your garden.

Anaheim pepper
$5

2.75" pot of anaheim pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.

Banana pepper
$5

2.75" pot of banana pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.

Bell pepper
$5

2.75" pot of bell pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.

Jalapeno pepper
$5

2.75" pot of jalapeno pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.

Poblano pepper
$5

2.75" pot of poblano pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.

Shishito pepper
$5

2.75" pot of shishito pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.

Big beef tomato
$5

2.75" pot of big beef tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Black krim tomato
$5

2.75" pot of black krim tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Brandywine tomato
$5

2.75" pot of brandywine tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Cherokee Purple tomato
$5

2.75" pot of Cherokee Purple tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Early Girl tomato
$5

2.75" pot of Early Girl tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Red cherry tomato
$5

2.75" pot of red cherry tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Roma tomato
$5

2.75" pot of roma tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Striped German tomato
$5

2.75" pot of striped German tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Sungold tomato
$5

2.75" pot of sungold tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Acorn squash
$5

2.75" pot of acorn squash seedlings to plant in your garden.

Butternut squash
$5

2.75" pot of butternut squash seedlings to plant in your garden.

Cantaloupe
$5

2.75" pot of cantaloupe seedlings to plant in your garden.

Eggplant
$5

2.75" pot of eggplant seedlings to plant in your garden.

Green zucchini
$5

2.75" pot of green zucchini seedlings to plant in your garden.

Kale
$5

2.75" pot of kale seedlings to plant in your garden.

Lemon cucumber
$5

2.75" pot of lemon cucumber seedlings to plant in your garden.

Pickling cucumber
$5

2.75" pot of pickling cucumber seedlings to plant in your garden.

Slicing cucumber
$5

2.75" pot of slicing cucumber seedlings to plant in your garden.

Pumpkin
$5

2.75" pot of pumpkin seedlings to plant in your garden.

Spaghetti squash
$5

2.75" pot of spaghetti squash seedlings to plant in your garden.

Swiss chard
$5

2.75" pot of swiss chard seedlings to plant in your garden.

Yellow summer squash
$5

2.75" pot of yellow summer squash seedlings to plant in your garden.

Watermelon
$5

2.75" pot of watermelon seedlings to plant in your garden.

Add a donation for Littleton Preparatory Charter School

$

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