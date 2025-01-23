Spring Plant Sale 2025

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If you have the means and desire to pay it forward and sprinkle a teacher or staff member with some garden seedlings, feel free to enter a donation here. Every $5 donated covers one plant for one individual.
2.75" pot of strawberry seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of French marigold seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of zinnia seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of sunflowers seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of petunia flower seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of pansy flower seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of basil seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of chive seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of chamomile seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of cilantro seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of mint seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of parsley seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of multi color lettuce seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of anaheim pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of banana pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of bell pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of jalapeno pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of poblano pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of shishito pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of big beef tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of black krim tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of brandywine tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of Cherokee Purple tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of Early Girl tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of red cherry tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of roma tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of striped German tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of sungold tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of acorn squash seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of butternut squash seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of cantaloupe seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of eggplant seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of green zucchini seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of kale seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of lemon cucumber seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of pickling cucumber seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of slicing cucumber seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of pumpkin seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of spaghetti squash seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of swiss chard seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of yellow summer squash seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of watermelon seedlings to plant in your garden.
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