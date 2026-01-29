Littleton Preparatory Charter School

Littleton Preparatory Charter School

LPCS Spring Plant Sale 2026

5301 S Bannock St

Littleton, CO 80120, USA

10" Hanging basket (Copy)
$35

10" blooming hanging basket to brighten your indoor and outdoor spaces all season long.

Purchase a hanging basket for LPCS staff (Copy)
$35

If you have the means and desire to pay it forward and sprinkle a teacher or staff member with some seasonal blooms, feel free to enter a donation here. Every additional $35 donated covers a hanging basket for one individual.

Purchase seedling plants for LPCS staff
$6

If you have the means and desire to pay it forward and sprinkle a teacher or staff member with some garden seedlings, feel free to enter a donation here. Every $6 donated covers one plant for one individual.

Everbearing Strawberry
$6

2.75" pot of strawberry seedlings to plant in your garden.

French Marigold Flowers
$6

2.75" pot of French marigold seedlings to plant in your garden.

Zinnia Flowers
$6

2.75" pot of zinnia seedlings to plant in your garden.

Petunia flowers
$6

2.75" pot of petunia flower seedlings to plant in your garden.

Pansy flowers
$6

2.75" pot of pansy flower seedlings to plant in your garden.

Basil
$6

2.75" pot of basil seedlings to plant in your garden.

Multi-Color Lettuce
$6

2.75" pot of multi color lettuce seedlings to plant in your garden.

Jalapeno pepper
$6

2.75" pot of jalapeno pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.

Poblano pepper
$6

2.75" pot of poblano pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.

Brandywine tomato
$6

2.75" pot of brandywine tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Cherokee Purple tomato
$6

2.75" pot of Cherokee Purple tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Red cherry tomato
$6

2.75" pot of red cherry tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Roma tomato
$6

2.75" pot of roma tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.

Green zucchini
$6

2.75" pot of green zucchini seedlings to plant in your garden.

Slicing cucumber
$6

2.75" pot of slicing cucumber seedlings to plant in your garden.

Lavender
$10

4" round pots of premium lavender perennial plant

Rosemary
$10

4" round pots of premium lavender plant

Coleus
$10

4" round pots of premium coleus annual plant

Geraniums
$10

4" round pots of premium geranium plant

Butterfly Bush
$10

4" round pots of premium butterfly bush perennial plant

Add a donation for Littleton Preparatory Charter School

$

