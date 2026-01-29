LPCS Spring Plant Sale 2026

Hosted by
About this event
10" blooming hanging basket to brighten your indoor and outdoor spaces all season long.
If you have the means and desire to pay it forward and sprinkle a teacher or staff member with some seasonal blooms, feel free to enter a donation here. Every additional $35 donated covers a hanging basket for one individual.
If you have the means and desire to pay it forward and sprinkle a teacher or staff member with some garden seedlings, feel free to enter a donation here. Every $6 donated covers one plant for one individual.
2.75" pot of strawberry seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of French marigold seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of zinnia seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of petunia flower seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of pansy flower seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of basil seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of multi color lettuce seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of jalapeno pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of poblano pepper seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of brandywine tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of Cherokee Purple tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of red cherry tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of roma tomato seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of green zucchini seedlings to plant in your garden.
2.75" pot of slicing cucumber seedlings to plant in your garden.
4" round pots of premium lavender perennial plant
4" round pots of premium lavender plant
4" round pots of premium coleus annual plant
4" round pots of premium geranium plant
4" round pots of premium butterfly bush perennial plant
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!