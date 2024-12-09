Spring Play Registration 2025: Wonderland the Musical

"Wonderland- The Musical" Spring Play Registration 2025
$165
4th and 5th graders at Sandburg and DCS get first Priority! We open it to 3rd grade only if Space allows. Space is limited to the first 40 students, so act fast!
Parent Requirement: Parents of ALL actors will be REQUIRED to sign up for at least 2 dates to chaperone play practice, AND sign up for one committee.
4th and 5th graders at Sandburg and DCS get first Priority! We open it to 3rd grade only if Space allows. Space is limited to the first 40 students, so act fast!
Parent Requirement: Parents of ALL actors will be REQUIRED to sign up for at least 2 dates to chaperone play practice, AND sign up for one committee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!