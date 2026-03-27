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About this event
Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..
Please send $100 check in the mail no later than May 8th:
Widget Financial Attn: Jen LaPaglia
2154 East Lake Road Erie, PA 16511
Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..
Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..
Please send $125 check in the mail no later than May 8th:
Widget Financial Attn: Jen LaPaglia
2154 East Lake Road Erie, PA 16511
Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..
Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!