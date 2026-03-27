Human Resource Management Association of NWPA

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Human Resource Management Association of NWPA

About this event

Spring Program

55 W Bay Rd

Erie, PA 16507, USA

Member | PAY ONLINE
$100

Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..

Member | SEND CHECK
Free

Please send $100 check in the mail no later than May 8th:
Widget Financial Attn: Jen LaPaglia
2154 East Lake Road Erie, PA 16511


Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..

Non-Member | PAY ONLINE
$125

Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..

Non-Member | SEND CHECK
Free

Please send $125 check in the mail no later than May 8th:
Widget Financial Attn: Jen LaPaglia
2154 East Lake Road Erie, PA 16511


Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..


Students & Retirees | PAY ONLINE
$50

Registration will open at 9:00 AM, and the Spring Program will kick off at 9:30 AM..

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