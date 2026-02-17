Spring Raffle 2026

*Not a raffle entry.* 50% of proceeds of all raffles will go to ROW. This is additional direct proceeds to them. ROW is a non-profit organization that gives students one-on-one reading attention once a week. Every other week, each student is gifted a book to build their home library. Their mission is to foster literacy and improve reading skills through positive reading experiences. They are building a future where every child in Montana can read at a grade-appropriate level or beyond!