Spring Raffle 2026

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60-minute massage Ponderosa Day Spa, $25 Worden’s Gift Card, $10 gift card Lake Missoula Tea Company with bag seasonal tea & strainer, Hardbound Journal and a T-shirt designed by Stella Nall (courtesy of The Friends of the Library)
60-minute massage Ponderosa Day Spa, $25 Worden’s Gift Card, $10 gift card Lake Missoula Tea Company with bag seasonal tea & strainer, Hardbound Journal and a T-shirt designed by Stella Nall (courtesy of The Friends of the Library)
$25 Florence Coffee gift card with 2 bags of coffee & tumbler, $25 gift card to Double K Ranch restaurant/deli, Spring kitchen towel and crochet wash cloth (courtesy of Holly Umber)
$25 Florence Coffee gift card with 2 bags of coffee & tumbler, $25 gift card to Double K Ranch restaurant/deli, Spring kitchen towel and crochet wash cloth (courtesy of Holly Umber)
$25 Runner’s Edge gift card and swag including Goodr sunglasses, One (1) Missoula Bicycle Works Helmet (s/m size), Run Wild Missoula swag and apparel, and 4 free entries to Tony Banovich 5k Race,
One month membership to VRTX Fitness
$25 Runner’s Edge gift card and swag including Goodr sunglasses, One (1) Missoula Bicycle Works Helmet (s/m size), Run Wild Missoula swag and apparel, and 4 free entries to Tony Banovich 5k Race,
One month membership to VRTX Fitness
Two AMC movie tickets, $50 gift card to Westside Lanes & Fun Center, $20 Outback Steakhouse gift card, Two 18-hole rounds + cart at Larchmont Golf Course
Two AMC movie tickets, $50 gift card to Westside Lanes & Fun Center, $20 Outback Steakhouse gift card, Two 18-hole rounds + cart at Larchmont Golf Course
Feeling indecisive or want to hedge your bets? Purchase a mixed ticket bundle - 5 tickets for $20.
(click the button to add the bundle, then specify which baskets you want your tickets to apply to)
*Not a raffle entry.* 50% of proceeds of all raffles will go to ROW. This is additional direct proceeds to them. ROW is a non-profit organization that gives students one-on-one reading attention once a week. Every other week, each student is gifted a book to build their home library. Their mission is to foster literacy and improve reading skills through positive reading experiences. They are building a future where every child in Montana can read at a grade-appropriate level or beyond!
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