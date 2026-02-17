MISSOULA COUNTY EMPLOYEES COUNCIL

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MISSOULA COUNTY EMPLOYEES COUNCIL

About this raffle

Spring Raffle 2026

Treat Yourself Package ($170 value)
$5

60-minute massage Ponderosa Day Spa, $25 Worden’s Gift Card, $10 gift card Lake Missoula Tea Company with bag seasonal tea & strainer, Hardbound Journal and a T-shirt designed by Stella Nall (courtesy of The Friends of the Library)

BUNDLE - 5 for $20 Treat Yourself Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

60-minute massage Ponderosa Day Spa, $25 Worden’s Gift Card, $10 gift card Lake Missoula Tea Company with bag seasonal tea & strainer, Hardbound Journal and a T-shirt designed by Stella Nall (courtesy of The Friends of the Library)

Keep it Local Package ($140 value)
$5

$25 Florence Coffee gift card with 2 bags of coffee & tumbler, $25 gift card to Double K Ranch restaurant/deli, Spring kitchen towel and crochet wash cloth (courtesy of Holly Umber)

BUNDLE - 5 for $20 Keep it Local Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$25 Florence Coffee gift card with 2 bags of coffee & tumbler, $25 gift card to Double K Ranch restaurant/deli, Spring kitchen towel and crochet wash cloth (courtesy of Holly Umber)

Adventure Package ($300 Value)
$5

$25 Runner’s Edge gift card and swag including Goodr sunglasses, One (1) Missoula Bicycle Works Helmet (s/m size), Run Wild Missoula swag and apparel, and 4 free entries to Tony Banovich 5k Race,

One month membership to VRTX Fitness

BUNDLE - 5 for $20 Adventure Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$25 Runner’s Edge gift card and swag including Goodr sunglasses, One (1) Missoula Bicycle Works Helmet (s/m size), Run Wild Missoula swag and apparel, and 4 free entries to Tony Banovich 5k Race,

One month membership to VRTX Fitness

Fun Night Out Package ($214 value)
$5

Two AMC movie tickets, $50 gift card to Westside Lanes & Fun Center, $20 Outback Steakhouse gift card, Two 18-hole rounds + cart at Larchmont Golf Course

BUNDLE - 5 for $20 Fun Night Out Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Two AMC movie tickets, $50 gift card to Westside Lanes & Fun Center, $20 Outback Steakhouse gift card, Two 18-hole rounds + cart at Larchmont Golf Course

BUNDLE - Mix and Match 5 for $20
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Feeling indecisive or want to hedge your bets? Purchase a mixed ticket bundle - 5 tickets for $20.
(click the button to add the bundle, then specify which baskets you want your tickets to apply to)

Donation ONLY to Reading Opens Your World (ROW) Montana
Pay what you can

*Not a raffle entry.* 50% of proceeds of all raffles will go to ROW. This is additional direct proceeds to them. ROW is a non-profit organization that gives students one-on-one reading attention once a week. Every other week, each student is gifted a book to build their home library. Their mission is to foster literacy and improve reading skills through positive reading experiences. They are building a future where every child in Montana can read at a grade-appropriate level or beyond!

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