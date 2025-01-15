Spring Raffle 2025 by Spring Township Centennial Rotary Club Prize #1 Goodfella’s Granite Entertainer Value $1000 Goodfella’s Granite Top & Wooden Barrel Base Table Cutting Board, Russo’s Gift Certificate & Wine Prize #2 Wellness Package Value $800 Wyomissing Optometric Center Maui Jim Sun Glasses & Gift Certificate for Eye Wear or Care Artistry Aquabrasion Kit from Smith Enterprises Witmer Chiropractic Gift Certificate & Products Prize #3 Spa Package Value $750 Skin Sanctuary Facial w Anique & Skin Care Products 1-hour Massage at Tina's Therapeutic Touch Massage Services Hair Cut and Color with Melissa at Trinity Salon Spa & Bath Salts from Muddy Creek

