Lincoln Charter School Parent Teacher Organization

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Lincoln Charter School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Spring Raffle Baskets 2026

Basket #1: Beach Basket item
Basket #1: Beach Basket
$2

Everything you need for the perfect day in the sun — just add sand and waves!

**Sponsored by Kindergarten


Includes:

Sand toys

Bog bag

Pickleball set

Tote bag

Cooler

Portable fan

Sunscreen x2

Beach towels x4

Travel mug x2


Basket #2: Family Game Night item
Basket #2: Family Game Night item
Basket #2: Family Game Night
$2

Unplug and reconnect with games, snacks, and fun for the whole crew.

**Sponsored by 1st Grade

(Contents Listed in Image)

Basket #3: Baking item
Basket #3: Baking item
Basket #3: Baking
$2

Whisk, mix, and bake your way to sweet memories with this treat-filled bundle.

**Sponsored by 2nd Grade

(Contents Listed in Image)

Basket #4: Lotto Tickets item
Basket #4: Lotto Tickets
$2

Take a chance on luck — this basket could be your jackpot starter!

**Sponsored by 3rd Grade


Includes:

Scratchoff x20 

Bubble x4 

Ice breaker 

Mentos x2 

Tic tacs

Kit Kats x2

Stickers

Reeses


Basket #5: Gift Cards item
Basket #5: Gift Cards
$2

A little bit of everything! Shop, dine, or treat yourself your way.

**Sponsored by 4th Grade


Walmart x3

Amazon x3

Starbucksx2

Chick-fil-A x1 

Target x2

Dunkin donut x1

Subway x1

Texas Roadhouse x1 

Mcdonalds x1


Basket #6: Spa Day item
Basket #6: Spa Day
$2

Relax, refresh, and recharge with a collection made for pampering.

**Sponsored by 5th Grade


Includes:

Spa Bath Tray

Bath Bombs

Body Wash & Lotion

Cozy Slippers

Cooling Towel

Cute Sign

Body Scrubs

Cozy Socks

Books

Diffuser

Tea

and more!

Basket #7: Outdoor Summer Fun item
Basket #7: Outdoor Summer Fun
$2

Get outside and play with goodies perfect for sunshine and adventure.

**Sponsored by 6th Grade


Includes:

Amc giftcard

Cooler backpack

Beach necessities

Microfiber towel

Light up frisbe

Bocce ball

Wireless outdoor speaker

Candle outdoor

Racket set

Water slide

Beach set

Skipbo

Uno

Translucent dragon

Checker board 

Happyface

X2 beach towels


Basket #8: Family Game Night - Outdoor Edition item
Basket #8: Family Game Night - Outdoor Edition
$2

All the fun of game night — now under the open sky!

**Sponsored by 7th Grade


Includes:

Slammo

Sour patch

Water bottle x3

2 canned chips

Jump rope x3

6 pack bubbles

Outdoor candle

Long darts x6

Football

Popcorn x2

Nerd gummy clusters

Baby wipes

Bubble liquid

Reeses

Flavor packets(lemonaid, pink lemonaid, and starburst cherry)

Blood pressure monitor

60 purple glue sticks


Basket #9: Gardening item
Basket #9: Gardening
$2

Dig in and watch something beautiful grow with this garden-inspired set.

**Sponsored by 8th Grade


Includes:

Shovel x2

Flashlight

Pitchfork

Weed puller

Rake

Gardening tweezers

Garndeing markers x3

Bag x3

Gloves x3

Stain glass art

Seeds x2

Gardening book

Wagon

Pot x4

Birdhouse

Potting soil

Watering can

Plant cups

Plant boxes

Water spray

Wind chimes

Gardening stool


Basket #10: Self Care item
Basket #10: Self Care
$2

Because you deserve a moment to pause, unwind, and reset.

**Sponsored by our LCS Counselors


Includes:

Water bottle

Candle

Dove soap 

Mirror 

Bath sponge

Hair clips

Fuzzy socks 

Blanket

Bubble bath

Bath brush

Pens

Bath soak

Caress soap

Under eye pads

Warming oil

Nail file x2

Nail polish

Retinol capsules 

Golden oreos 

Snickers

Ghirardelli raspberry chocolate 

Nail brush

Pumice stone


Basket #11: Pet Palooza item
Basket #11: Pet Palooza
$2

Tail wags guaranteed! A fun-filled bundle for your furry family members.

**Sponsored by HS


Includes:

Training buttons

Dog toys x4

Dog Waste Bags

Stain and odor removal

Lint Rollersx2   

Treats x8

Cleaning paw pod


Add a donation for Lincoln Charter School Parent Teacher Organization

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