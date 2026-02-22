Spring Raffle Baskets 2026

About this event
Everything you need for the perfect day in the sun — just add sand and waves!
**Sponsored by Kindergarten
Includes:
Sand toys
Bog bag
Pickleball set
Tote bag
Cooler
Portable fan
Sunscreen x2
Beach towels x4
Travel mug x2
Unplug and reconnect with games, snacks, and fun for the whole crew.
**Sponsored by 1st Grade
(Contents Listed in Image)
Whisk, mix, and bake your way to sweet memories with this treat-filled bundle.
**Sponsored by 2nd Grade
(Contents Listed in Image)
Take a chance on luck — this basket could be your jackpot starter!
**Sponsored by 3rd Grade
Includes:
Scratchoff x20
Bubble x4
Ice breaker
Mentos x2
Tic tacs
Kit Kats x2
Stickers
Reeses
A little bit of everything! Shop, dine, or treat yourself your way.
**Sponsored by 4th Grade
Walmart x3
Amazon x3
Starbucksx2
Chick-fil-A x1
Target x2
Dunkin donut x1
Subway x1
Texas Roadhouse x1
Mcdonalds x1
Relax, refresh, and recharge with a collection made for pampering.
**Sponsored by 5th Grade
Includes:
Spa Bath Tray
Bath Bombs
Body Wash & Lotion
Cozy Slippers
Cooling Towel
Cute Sign
Body Scrubs
Cozy Socks
Books
Diffuser
Tea
and more!
Get outside and play with goodies perfect for sunshine and adventure.
**Sponsored by 6th Grade
Includes:
Amc giftcard
Cooler backpack
Beach necessities
Microfiber towel
Light up frisbe
Bocce ball
Wireless outdoor speaker
Candle outdoor
Racket set
Water slide
Beach set
Skipbo
Uno
Translucent dragon
Checker board
Happyface
X2 beach towels
All the fun of game night — now under the open sky!
**Sponsored by 7th Grade
Includes:
Slammo
Sour patch
Water bottle x3
2 canned chips
Jump rope x3
6 pack bubbles
Outdoor candle
Long darts x6
Football
Popcorn x2
Nerd gummy clusters
Baby wipes
Bubble liquid
Reeses
Flavor packets(lemonaid, pink lemonaid, and starburst cherry)
Blood pressure monitor
60 purple glue sticks
Dig in and watch something beautiful grow with this garden-inspired set.
**Sponsored by 8th Grade
Includes:
Shovel x2
Flashlight
Pitchfork
Weed puller
Rake
Gardening tweezers
Garndeing markers x3
Bag x3
Gloves x3
Stain glass art
Seeds x2
Gardening book
Wagon
Pot x4
Birdhouse
Potting soil
Watering can
Plant cups
Plant boxes
Water spray
Wind chimes
Gardening stool
Because you deserve a moment to pause, unwind, and reset.
**Sponsored by our LCS Counselors
Includes:
Water bottle
Candle
Dove soap
Mirror
Bath sponge
Hair clips
Fuzzy socks
Blanket
Bubble bath
Bath brush
Pens
Bath soak
Caress soap
Under eye pads
Warming oil
Nail file x2
Nail polish
Retinol capsules
Golden oreos
Snickers
Ghirardelli raspberry chocolate
Nail brush
Pumice stone
Tail wags guaranteed! A fun-filled bundle for your furry family members.
**Sponsored by HS
Includes:
Training buttons
Dog toys x4
Dog Waste Bags
Stain and odor removal
Lint Rollersx2
Treats x8
Cleaning paw pod
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!