JAGS Booster Club

Hosted by

JAGS Booster Club

About this raffle

Spring Baskets 2026

Summer Fun (1 chance)
$5

Cooler filled with an array of adult beverages for some summer fun!

Summer Fun (3 chances)
$10

Cooler filled with an array of adult beverages for some summer fun!

Spa Retreat (1 chance)
$5

Spa Retreat is the perfect self-care package, featuring a Hand & Stone gift card, face and foot masks, shower steamers, a jade roller, and more. Everything you need to relax, refresh, and unwind at home.

Spa Retreat (3 chances)
$10

Spa Retreat is the perfect self-care package, featuring a Hand & Stone gift card, face and foot masks, shower steamers, a jade roller, and more. Everything you need to relax, refresh, and unwind at home.

Gift Card Explosion (1 chance)
$5

Featuring a variety of gift cards to popular restaurants, stores, and local favorites.

Gift Card Explosion (3 chances)
$10

Featuring a variety of gift cards to popular restaurants, stores, and local favorites.

Ice, Ice Baby
$5

Kona Ice Party Basket brings the ultimate fun with a Kona Ice party experience and cool Kona Ice swag! Perfect for celebrations, this prize is sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike.

Ice, Ice Baby (3 chances)
$10

Kona Ice Party Basket brings the ultimate fun with a Kona Ice party experience and cool Kona Ice swag! Perfect for celebrations, this prize is sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike.

Scrub-a-Dub-Dub
$5

Packed with a variety of must-have cleaning products to keep your home fresh, organized, and sparkling. A practical and useful prize that makes everyday cleaning a little easier!

Scrub-a-Dub-Dub (3 chances)
$10

Packed with a variety of must-have cleaning products to keep your home fresh, organized, and sparkling. A practical and useful prize that makes everyday cleaning a little easier!

Girl be Flippin'
$5

Gymnastics Starter Basket includes a 12-week class session, essential gear for a female gymnast, and a Stanley water bottle—everything needed to get started and stay motivated!

Girl be Flippin' (3 chances)
$10

Gymnastics Starter Basket includes a 12-week class session, essential gear for a female gymnast, and a Stanley water bottle—everything needed to get started and stay motivated!

Add a donation for JAGS Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!