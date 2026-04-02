Vineyard Christian Fellowship At The Barn Incorporated

Hosted by

Vineyard Christian Fellowship At The Barn Incorporated

About this event

Spring Retreat 2026

3224 Appleton Rd

Landenberg, PA 19350, USA

Registration
$85

Includes the main sessions, Saturday’s continental breakfast, and dinner.

OPTIONAL: 10-Minute Chair Massage
$10

10-Minute Chair Massage. Available Saturday only and will be scheduled between 10:30AM-12:30PM.

Must be purchased with a registration ticket.

OPTIONAL: Morning Wellness Movement Workshop
$12

Join us at 9:00AM, Saturday morning, for an invigorating body-movement session, led by a fitness professional.

Must be purchased with a registration ticket.

OPTIONAL: Personal Ministry Session
Free

We are offering 15-minute Personal Ministry Sessions on Saturday. Sessions are limited and require pre-registration.

Must be selected with a registration ticket.

Would you like to sponsor a friend?
Pay what you can

Ladies, if you can, would you be willing to sponsor someone to attend this year’s retreat? Your gift can remain anonymous. Thank you 🧡

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!