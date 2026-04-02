Spring Retreat 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes the main sessions, Saturday’s continental breakfast, and dinner.
10-Minute Chair Massage. Available Saturday only and will be scheduled between 10:30AM-12:30PM.
Must be purchased with a registration ticket.
Join us at 9:00AM, Saturday morning, for an invigorating body-movement session, led by a fitness professional.
Must be purchased with a registration ticket.
We are offering 15-minute Personal Ministry Sessions on Saturday. Sessions are limited and require pre-registration.
Must be selected with a registration ticket.
Ladies, if you can, would you be willing to sponsor someone to attend this year’s retreat? Your gift can remain anonymous. Thank you 🧡
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!